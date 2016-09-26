Put your green chile to the test at the Cha Cha

- News
By Jacque Aragon
Special to The PREVIEW
Each year, the fall season arrives with shorter days, cooler nights and bushels of fresh roasted green chiles. In Pagosa Springs, there is an annual green chile cook-off where chefs of all abilities and backgrounds compete for cash, trophies and bragging rights.
This event, the Patty Aragon Green Chile Classic (PAGCC), was created to celebrate the green chile harvest and pay homage to a local green chile enthusiast who sated Pagosans’ green chile palettes for years with her tasty homemade recipe.
PAGCC’s mission is to build community in the Pagosa Springs area while celebrating our cultural heritage through local cuisine and music
Patty Aragon, along with her husband, Ross Aragon, owned and operated Al’s West and East in the 1970s until 1992. They served traditional American and Southwestern cuisine and were most famous for their green chile, which they served straight up or atop burgers, fries and almost everything.
“My mother made the best green chile, hands down,” explained Jacque Aragon, who has organized the cook-off for the last eight years. “I’m proud to carry on the family tradition and love seeing other people get excited about making and eating green chile.”
Roughly 40 entrants, both amateur and professional, compete each year in the cook-off. Some cooks get creative; others go classic style. Without their generous contribution of time, effort and ingredients, this community event would not be possible. Cooks are required to show up with their slow cookers and ingredient lists between 10 and 10:30 a.m. in order to start the official judging on time. Each entrant will receive a commemorative green chile baseball hat.
Three judges volunteer for the difficult and filling job of choosing their favorite chiles. Each judge tastes all chiles present and rates them on a scale from 1-10, plus takes notes in case the scores are close. Then the scores are added up and monies and medals are awarded to first, second and third places in meat and vegetarian categories.
Once the judges are finished, the tasting is opened up to the public, who by this time have created a formidable queue. Each person who participates in the tasting and pays $7 is entitled to 10 tastes and a vote for the People’s Choice awards for first, second and third places. Commercial entries will also be eligible for these prestigious awards.
The PAGCC is part of the Mountain Chile Cha Cha, which is hosted by GECKO (Giving Every Child Knowledge of the Outdoors), and will take place in Town Park rain or shine on . There is a kids’ fun race, a 5k, 10k and half marathon for competitors of all abilities. Go to joingecko.org for more information.
Also part of the Cha Cha event is a Latin music concert featuring Pagosa’s own Los Mitotitos. This popular local band is sure to fill the dance floor with their rockin’ rancheras and captivating cumbias. Other attractions include a Mexican beer garden, Hatch green chiles roasted on site, and an all-day kid’s corner with face painting and henna tattoos. Also, back by popular demand is the margarita contest, where local restaurants and bars compete for best margarita.
This is a free community event-We hope to see you at the Cha Cha.
