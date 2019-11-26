Put Hill to be closed this morning for fiber optic cable repair

An accident on Tuesday night took out a fiber optic cable, which operates numerous county services, according to Archuleta County Sheriff Operations Lt. Warren Brown.

Critical repair work will begin around 10 a.m. this morning. U.S. 160 will be closed for these repairs to take place.

Eastbound passenger vehicles will be rerouted at Pike Drive down to 5th Street in town. Westbound traffic diverted from 5th Street to Pike Drive. Traffic control signs and personnel will be out to assist routing people along the detour.

Best-case scenario, this shutdown is expected to last for approximately 10 minutes; however, motorists are encouraged to avoid U.S. 160 on Put Hill from approximately 10-11 a.m.

