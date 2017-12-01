Pumpkin Pie Cookies with Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting

Recipe courtesy: Colorado Department of Agriculture and Chef Jason K. Morse, C.E.C.

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 1/2 cups whole-wheat flour

1 tablespoon and 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 tablespoon and 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

3 tablespoons pumpkin pie spice

1/2 tablespoon kosher salt

1 cup butter, softened

1 1/2 cups brown sugar

1 1/2 cups white sugar

2 cups pumpkin puree

2 eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla paste

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and pumpkin pie spice and set to side. In a mixing bowl, with paddle attachment, cream the butter and sugar until fully combined. Add the eggs, pumpkin and vanilla and beat until creamy. Mix in the dry ingredients.

Using a scoop, drop dough onto sprayed parchment paper on cookie sheet. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, top should be lightly browned and spring back upon touch. Frost after cookies have cooled.

Frosting:

8 ounces cream cheese

1/4 cup powdered sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon, ground

Allow cream cheese to soften then mix in remaining ingredients until smooth and fluffy in texture. Refrigerate after use.

