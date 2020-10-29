PUC dismisses La Plata Electric, United Power exit fee complaints against Tri-State due to lack of jurisdiction

Colorado Public Utilities Commission and SUN Staff Report

On Oct. 22, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) dismissed formal complaints filed by La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) and United Power against Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association over exit fees, citing a lack of legal jurisdiction.

