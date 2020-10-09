Public Square Rosary Crusade planned

By Roxanne Schick

The Holy Rosary will be held at Pagosa Springs Bell Tower Saturday, Oct. 10, at noon.

America is at a historic crossroad. God is more offended than ever as people ignore Our Lady’s maternal request to “stop offending God.” As a result, America is suffering from a pandemic, rioting, looting and murder, as well as moral and societal collapse. It is urgent that we heed Our Lady’s request and stop sinning if we hope to enjoy God’s blessings and to avert His wrath. He will hear us, if we pray through the intercession of His Blessed Mother. That’s why we’re doing the 2020 Public Square Rosary crusade.

Ten reasons to pray a

Public Square Rosary

“The Rosary will be a very powerful armor against hell; it will destroy vice, deliver from sin and dispel heresy.” — Our Lady to Saint Dominic.

This year is the 103rd anniversary of the miracle of the sun: On Oct. 13, 1917, Our Lady per-formed a miracle witnessed by 70,000 people, including atheists, communists and anti-Catholics. Some of them converted. The 2020 Public Square Rosary rallies will remind the person on the street that con-version is possible.

Reach fallen-away Catholics: According to research, only 28 percent of Catholics attend Mass in America. The Public Square Rosary is a great way to reach the 72 percent of nonpracticing Catholics, a total of 46 million people. If they see you praying in a public place, they may be moved to become better Catholics.

Public prayer gets results: Pro-life Catholics have peacefully prayed the rosary in front of abortion clinics for decades. The power of their prayer has blunted the advance of abortion. Their public prayers save lives. In fact, recent studies show that abortion clinics are closing at a rate of one per month.

Be a Fatima apostle: Our Lord sent the apostles forth to teach all nations. Praying the rosary in public is an excellent way to introduce others to the Catholic Faith and the Fatima message. “Now no man lighting a candle covereth it with a vessel, or putteth it under a bed; but setteth it upon a candlestick, that they who come in may see the light” — St. Luke 8:16.

Public sins require public reparation: Our culture openly flaunts sin. You hear it on public airwaves, on prime-time TV, on the Internet. Laws favor abortion and same-sex marriage. Your rosary rally will be a public act of reparation for these sins hurled against the Immaculate Heart of Mary and the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Your public Rosary will console God. At Fatima, Our Lady said to the children: “You saw hell, where the souls of poor sinners go. To save them, God wishes to establish devotion to my Immaculate Heart in the world.”

It’s up to us to promote devotion to Mary “outside the choir.” To pray the Rosary in the public square is a powerful way to promote its recitation. Catholics must not be ashamed of their faith. “Every one therefore that shall confess me before men, I will also confess him before my Father Who is in heaven” -— St. Matthew 10:32. During public Rosary rallies already held, non-Catholics have stopped and asked for rosaries, wanting to learn how to pray.

Public Rosaries in history: At the end of World War II, Communist Soviet troops occupied Vienna, Austria. They refused to leave. Yet, after massive public rosary processions led by Father Petrus Pavlicek, the Communist invaders packed up and left. Large-scale public rosaries were likewise credited for foiling a Communist takeover in Brazil in 1964. If the Rosary saved these countries, it can save America.

Duty to honor God publicly: Secularists have been attempting to drive religion and morality out of the public square. Children in public schools have been suspended, for example, when they pray grace before meals. That cannot continue. Catholics have the duty to oppose the secularist agenda. We openly honor God and respect His rights. The 2020 Public Square Rosary Crusade will make the point.

Preparing for Our Lady’s triumph: The Immaculate Heart of Mary will triumph over evil. It is a great privilege to be among those who trust in her triumph and honor her in the public square. Imagine 20,000 Public Square Rosary rallies. This historic, once-in-a-lifetime campaign will hasten God’s victory, at-tract blessings on America, and surely strengthen every Rosary captain and every rally participant.

Public prayer is powerful: In his monumental work, “The Secret of the Rosary,” Saint Louis Marie de Montfort states: “Public prayer is far more powerful than private prayer to appease the anger of God and call down His mercy, and Holy Mother Church, guided by the Holy Ghost, has always advocated public prayer in times of public tragedy and suffering.”