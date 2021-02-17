Public open house for ‘Pagosa Springs Plans Forward’ on Feb. 24

Town of Pagosa Springs

The Town of Pagosa Springs has kicked off the Land Use and Development Code (LUDC) update, “Pagosa Springs Plans Forward,” and would like to invite the community to participate in the first public open house on Feb. 24.

The open house will be held in person as well as hosted online through www.MyPagosa.org. The open house will be held at the Ross Aragon Community Center, 451 Hot Springs Blvd., from 4 until 7 p.m.

The same information available at the open house will be conveyed visually on MyPagosa.org and through a series of questions and responses for individuals to participate in remotely.

The intent of the LUDC update is to align the LUDC with the Comprehensive Plan to work toward achieving the long-range vision for the community that is included in that plan. The Comprehensive Plan was updated in 2018 and sets a high-level vision, while the LUDC provides the tools and regulations that have direct impact on the look and functioning of the community.

The town would like to hear public thoughts on a host of development-related topics to get a better understanding what issues warrant greater detailed discussion during the update process. Some of these topics include, but are not limited to: downtown development, affordable/workforce housing, short-term rentals, parking requirements, design standards, commercial signage, historic preservation and revitalization, and protection of natural resources.

The public is invited to weigh in on these topics in the survey on www.MyPagosa.org and to attend the open house on Wednesday, Feb. 24.