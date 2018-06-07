Public Notices

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1, Pagosa

Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiffs:

HENRY C. WILSON and PEGGY J. WILSON

v.

Defendants:

JEFF KARNOWSKI; PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION; TEXTRON FINANCIAL CORPORATION; N.R.L.L. EAST, LLC; BETTY DILLER, as the Public Trustee of Archuleta County; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION..

Submitting Attorney:

Paul Kosnik, # 38663

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

556 Main Ave.

Durango, CO 81301

Phone Number: (970) 403-1580

E-mail: pkosnik@e-klaw.com

Case Number: 2018CV030032

SUMMONS (BY PUBLICATION)

PLAINTIFFS HENRY C. WILSON and PEGGY J. WILSON

TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS: JEFF KARNOWSKI; AND ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to file with the Clerk of this Court an answer or other response to the attached Complaint. If service of the Summons and Complaint was made upon you within the State of Colorado, you are required to file your answer or other response within 21 days after such service upon you. If service of the summons and complaint was made upon you outside of the State of Colorado, you are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after such service upon you.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within the applicable time period, judgment by default may be entered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiffs in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lots 360 and Lot 361, in CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, according to the plat thereof filed for record June 4, 1973 as Reception No. 77868, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado.

Respectfully Submitted this 30th day of May, 2018.

Published in the Pagosa Sun

First Publication: June 7, 2018

Last Publication: July 5, 2018

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

/s/ Paul Kosnik

Paul Kosnik, #38663

556 Main Ave.

Durango, CO 81301

(970) 403-1580

Published June 7, 14, 21, 28 and July 5, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1, Pagosa

Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiff:

LAQUITA W. JOHNSON

v.

Defendants:

DIANNE BREWER; TEXTRON FINANCIAL CORPORATION; N.R.L.L. EAST, LLC; BETTY DILLER, as the Public Trustee of Archuleta County; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Paul Kosnik, # 38663

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

556 Main Ave.

Durango, CO 81301

Phone Number: (970) 403-1580

E-mail: pkosnik@e-klaw.com

Case Number: 2018CV030030

SUMMONS (BY PUBLICATION)

PLAINTIFF LAQUITA W. JOHNSON

TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS: ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to file with the Clerk of this Court an answer or other response to the attached Complaint. If service of the Summons and Complaint was made upon you within the State of Colorado, you are required to file your answer or other response within 21 days after such service upon you. If service of the summons and complaint was made upon you outside of the State of Colorado, you are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after such service upon you.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within the applicable time period, judgment by default may be entered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lots 392 and 393, in Chris Mountain Village at Pagosa Unit Two, according to the plat thereof filed for record June 4, 1973 as Reception No. 77868, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado.

Respectfully Submitted this 30th day of May, 2018.

Published in the Pagosa Sun

First Publication: June 7, 2018

Last Publication: July 5, 2018

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

/s/ Paul Kosnik

Paul Kosnik, #38663

556 Main Ave.

Durango, CO 81301

(970) 403-1580

Published June 7, 14, 21, 28 and July 5, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY,

COLORADO

PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs CO 81147

(970) 264-8160

Plaintiff(s):

OCK LLC, a Colorado limited liability company

Defendant(s):

DIANE F. PACK; and all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Noah Klug, Atty No. 39163

THE KLUG LAW FIRM, LLC

PO Box 6683

Breckenridge CO 80424-6683

Telephone: 970-468-4953

Noah@TheKlugLawFirm.com

Case Number: 2018CV30008

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint filed with the Clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the Clerk of the Court.

If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within the 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.

This is an action involving real property located in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, described as follows:

THE W1/2NW1/4NW1/4SE1/4NE1/4 OF SECTION 15, TOWNSHIP 34 NORTH, RANGE 1 WEST, N.M.P.M., ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Also known as: Schedule No. 588715100010 – Catchpole Dr., Pagosa Springs CO 81147, together with all its appurtenances.

Date: April 30, 2018

Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun.

First Publication: June 7, 2018

Last Publication: July 5, 2018

Original signature on file

THE KLUG LAW FIRM, LLC

/s/Noah Klug

Noah Klug

Attorney for Plaintiff

This summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4(g), Colorado Rules of Civil Procedure. This form should not be used where personal service is desired.

TO THE CLERK: If the summons is issued by the clerk of the court, the signature block for the clerk or deputy should be provided by stamp, or typewriter, in the space to the left of the attorney’s name.

*Rule 12(a), C.R.C.P., allows 35 days for answer or response where service of process is by publication. However, under various statutes, a different response time is set forth: e.g., §38-6-104, C.R.S. (eminent domain); §38-36-121, C.R.S. (Torrens registration)

FORM 1.1 R1-12 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Published June 7, 14, 21, 28 and July 5, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING ON June 27th

BP Production Company, represented by Naomi Azulai of Durango, CO, has applied for a Major Oil & Gas Facility Permit for the BP Cox 3 Well Pad Special Exception, on a portion of the SW¼ NW¼ Section 14, T32N R6W NMPM, under a Surface Use Agreement with property owners Raymond Charles Egger and RaDawna Ann Egger, at 815 County Rd 988, Arboles, CO. The proposal is for a new well pad to accommodate one well by Special Exception to exceed four well pads within Section 14. This property is zoned Agricultural/Ranching (AR).

The application is available for inspection M-F 8:00-4:00 p.m. at the Planning & Building office, 1122 Highway 84, or online at https://aca.accela.com/archco/ select Planning and search for Record PLN18-094.

Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to the Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to Planning@archuletacounty.org prior to the public meeting by the Archuleta County Planning Commission on June 27, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Published June 7, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PROPOSED BUDGET

Archuleta School District 50 Joint

Notice is hereby given that on May 30, 2018 a proposed budget was submitted to the Board of Education of the Archuleta School District 50 Joint for the 2018-2019 fiscal year beginning July 1, 2018, and has been filed in the Administration office where it is available for public inspection. Such proposed budget will be considered for adoption at the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Archuleta School District 50 Joint on June 12, 2018 at 6:00 pm at the Pagosa Springs Middle School Library. Any person paying school taxes in said district may, at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget, file or register his or her objections thereto.

BOARD OF EDUCATION

Archuleta School District 50 Joint

Mike Hodgson, Finance Director

Published June 7, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for Annexation and Zoning for property located at 1501 West US 160. The applicant is requesting annexation of this property into Town Boundaries and for the property to be Commercial. The Planning Commission will consider recommendations for Town Council regarding the annexation and zoning application at a public hearing on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 5:30 pm. Town Council will consider second readings of Ordinances for annexation and zoning on July 19, 2018 at 5:00 pm. Both hearings will be held at Town Hall located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. For more information and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 or at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or attend the public hearing. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing.

Published June 7, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for a “Conditional Use Permit” for the operation of a “Vacation Rental” to be located at 296 Mesa Drive. The Town of Pagosa Springs Planning Commission will consider the “Conditional Use Permit” application at a public hearing scheduled on June 26, 2018 at 5:30 PM in Town Hall located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. Anyone wishing to provide comments should contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x 221 or attend the public hearing. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing.

Published June 7, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for a “Conditional Use Permit” for the operation of a “Vacation Rental” to be located at 311 San Juan St. The Town of Pagosa Springs Planning Commission will consider the “Conditional Use Permit” application at a public hearing scheduled on June 26, 2018 at 5:30 PM in Town Hall located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. Anyone wishing to provide comments should contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x 221 or attend the public hearing. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing.

Published June 7, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for a “Conditional Use Permit” for the operation of a “Vacation Rental” to be located at 953 County Road 200. The Town of Pagosa Springs Planning Commission will consider the “Conditional Use Permit” application at a public hearing scheduled on June 26, 2018 at 5:30 PM in Town Hall located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. Anyone wishing to provide comments should contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x 221 or attend the public hearing. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing.

Published June 7, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE TO ENFORCE

SELF-SERVICE FACILITY LEIN

Pursuant to C.R.S. 38-21.5-101 et seq.

DATE OF NOTICE : 1st Week June 7,2018

2nd Week June 14,2018

Description of Property: That “personal property” stored in Airport Self Storage, 201 County Road 600, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 in:

Unit C20 (Castro,Stacie,141 South 9th St., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147) household goods

Unit D27 (Valdez, Jose,PO Box 5631, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147) household goods.

Unit G57 (Hopper,Cecilia,963 Bobs Place, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147) household goods.

Unit H13 (Hughes,Josh,89 Valley View Dr #3197,Pagosa Springs, CO 81147)household goods.

DATE OF SALE: June 16, 2018

TIME OF SALE: 9:00 am

TERMS OF SALE: CASH, RESERVED

PLACE OF SALE: Airport Self Storage, 201 County Road 600, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

NAME OF FORECLOSING PARTY: Airport Self Storage

ADDRESS OF FORECLOSING PARTY: 201 County Road 600, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

This sale is held to enforce the rights of Airport Self Storage under a rental agreement.

Executed by: Kristie Baisdon , Resident Manager

Dated: May 23, 2018

Published June 7 and 14, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

The Town of Pagosa Springs is please announce Bid Series Three, which includes Pike drive design and engineering, Yamaguchi shade structure, and Pagosa concrete repairs. For more information, please visit the Town’s website, http://www.pagosasprings.co.gov/

Published June 7 and 14, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Follow these topics: Public Notices