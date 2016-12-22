Public Notices 12/22/2016

COMBINED NOTICE – RESTART – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-109(2)(b)(II) FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2014-026

Republished to restart foreclosure stayed by bankruptcy and reset sale date.

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On June 29, 2016, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) DIANE P JACKSON AND ROLAND C JACKSON

Original Beneficiary(ies) WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

Date of Deed of Trust October 23, 2006

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust October 27, 2006

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 20610495

Original Principal Amount $589,500.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $323,288.92

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER (SW1/4), SECTION 13, TOWNSHIP 32 NORTH, RANGE 6 WEST, N.M.P.M., ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO.

Also known by street and number as: 777 COUNTY ROAD 977, ARBOLES, CO 81121.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust , described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 02/09/2017, at 449 San Juan St, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust , plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 12/22/2016

Last Publication 1/19/2017

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

IF THE BORROWER BELIEVES THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN SECTION 38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN SECTION 38-38-103.2, THE BORROWER MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL, THE FEDERAL CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (CFPB), OR BOTH. THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

DATE: 06/29/2016

Colorado Attorney General 1300 Broadway, 10th Floor Denver, Colorado 80203

(800) 222-4444

www.coloradoattorneygeneral.gov

Federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

P.O. Box 4503

Iowa City, Iowa 52244 (855) 411-2372

www.consumerfinance.gov

/s/ Betty A. Diller

Betty A. Diller, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is: McCarthy & Holthus, LLP 7700 E Arapahoe Road, Suite 230, Centennial, CO 80112 (877) 369-6122

Attorney File # CO-14-630153-JS

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt . Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published December 22, 29, 2016 and January 5, 12 and 19, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Estate of JIMMY WAYNE STANDIFER, also known as Jim Standifer, Deceased Case No. 2016PR30053 All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before April 22, 2017, or the claims may be forever barred. Barbara E. Drane, Personal Representative 14 Pinion Hills Drive. Arboles, Colorado 81121 (970)883-3127 Published December 22, 29, 2016 and January 5, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN. __________ Town of Pagosa Springs Community Meeting Notice Topic: Hermosa Street Riverwalk extension discussion When: January 5th 2017 at 5:30pm Where: Ross Aragon Community Center Published December 22, 2016 in The Pagosa Springs SUN. __________ ORDINANCE NO. 17-2016 AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO, ADOPTING VEHICLE TYPE AND SPEED REGULATIONS FOR CASCADE AVENUE WHEREAS, Title 42, Article 4, section 111, C.RS., as amended, authorizes the Board of County Commissioners (Board) reasonable exercise of police power with respect to roads and highways under its jurisdiction; and WHEREAS, pursuant to §42-4-111(1)(c) and (i), C.R.S., the Board may adopt, by ordinance, laws to regulate traffic by means of Official Traffic Control Devises and alter or establish speed limits; and WHEREAS, pursuant to §42-4-106(3), C.R.S., the Board, with respect to highways under their jurisdiction, may restrict or prohibit operation of trucks or commercial vehicles on designated highways or may impose limitations as to the weight thereof, which prohibitions and limitations shall be designated by appropriate signs placed on such roads; and WHEREAS, §30-15-402, C.R.S., as amended, authorizes the Board to execute the penalty assessment procedure provided in §§42-4-1701 and 42-4-1703, C.R.S., and §§42-4-1708 to 42-4-1718 C.R.S. shall apply; and WHEREAS, uniform speed limits are established in § 42-4-1101, C.R.S., unless traffic investigations or study considering various specified factors justifies a deviation from the established speeds; and WHEREAS, the speed limits in the remaining areas of Archuleta County conform with the state and federal standards; and WHEREAS, this Ordinance is adopted in furtherance of the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Archuleta County. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF THE COUNTY OF ARCHULETA, STATE OF COLORADO THAT: Section 1. Title This Ordinance shall be known as the Cascade Avenue Traffic Regulations. Section 2. Purpose. This Ordinance is for the purpose of promoting the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Archuleta County, Colorado by protecting the citizens of Archuleta County by restricting certain vehicles and regulating the speed on Cascade Avenue. Section 3. Definitions 3.1 Highways. Public roads in the unincorporated area of Archuleta County. 3.2 Official Traffic Control Devices means all signs, signals, markings and devices, not inconsistent with the titled, placed or displayed by authority of a public body or official having jurisdiction, for the purposes of regulating, warning or guiding traffic. 3.3 Vehicle means any device that is capable of moving itself, or of being moved, from place to place upon wheels or endless tracks. 3.4 Local Traffic. Those commercial or residential vehicles whose purpose on Cascade is the service of those residents and/or properties. Section 4. Access Restriction. Cascade Avenue henceforth shall be restricted as to through (local) traffic with the exception of resident and local traffic only and not to be used as a shortcut from Meadows Drive to County Road 500. Section 5. Speed Limits Established. The speed limited on Cascade Avenue shall have a speed limit of twenty-five (25) miles per hour. Section 6. Exception. , The Board of County Commissioners specifically exempts emergency vehicles and school buses from the terms of this Ordinance. Section 7. Violation 7.1 It shall be unlawful for any person to violate any provisions of this ordinance or to disobey any Official Traffic Control Devises referenced herein. The summons and complaint issued to persons for the violation of the ordinance shall be filed in the County Court of Archuleta County, Colorado, and the persons so cited shall be tried in such court. All persons found guilty of violating this ordinance shall be fined pursuant to §§42-4-1701 and 42-4-1703, C.R.S., and §§42-4-1708 to 42-4-1718 C.R.S. 7.2 All fines collected from violation of the provisions of this ordinance shall be directed to the Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado who shall deposit said sums in the Archuleta County General Fund. 7.3 The provisions of this ordinance shall be cumulative to the fullest extent permitted by law with respect to all other statutes or ordinances now or hereafter adopted regardless of their order of passage or enactment. Section 8. Enforcement. The Sheriff of Archuleta County, Colorado and duly authorized deputies of said Sheriff shall be charged with the enforcement of this ordinance. Section 9. Conflicts. This Ordinance does not conflict with any statute or provisions thereof the State of Colorado. Section 10. Severability. If any part or parts of this ordinance are for any reason held to be invalid, such provisions shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this ordinance. Section 11. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall be published in The Pagosa Sun and shall be filed with the Archuleta County Clerk and Recorder and shall be effective thirty (30) days after adoption and publication, as required by C.R.S. §30-15-405. INTRODUCED, READ AND ADOPTED ON FIRST READING, IN PAGOSA SPRINGS, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO, this 15th day of November, 2016, and ordered published in the Pagosa Springs Sun. SECOND READING AND FINAL READING scheduled for the Regular Meeting of the Board of County Commissioners on January 3, 2017 at 1:30PM Published December 22, 2016 in The Pagosa Springs SUN. __________

