Public Notices 12/15/2016

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Daniel L. Fiedler, #44915

PO Box 5633

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

970-317-4779

E-mail: danielfiedler@gmail.com

Case Number: 2016CV30080

Plaintiffs:

KYLE WOODARD

v.

Defendants:

CHARLES L. HERNAL as INDEPENDENT EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF PETER L. HERNAL, JR., DECEASED; THE TESTATE AND INTESTATE SUCCESSORS OF PETER L. HERNAL, JR., DECEASED

SUMMONS (BY PUBLICATION)

PLAINTIFF KYLE WOODARD

TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint to Quiet Title Pursuant to Rule 105 filed with the Archuleta County District Court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the last day of publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be entered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lot 218, Pagosa Vista, according to the plat thereof filed, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado

Respectfully submitted this 6th day of December, 2016.

/s/ Daniel L. Fiedler

Daniel L. Fiedler

First Publication: December 15, 2016

Last Publication: January 12, 2017

Published December 15, 22, 29, 2016 and January 5 and 12, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 7,

COLORADO

WATER RESUME

TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN SAID WATER DIVISION NO. 7

Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is the resume of all water right applications filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of November, 2016, for Archuleta County.

16CW25 Castle Smith, 16650 County Rd 500, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147: Whiskey Ditch; San Juan River; Archuleta County; Easting 315657, Northing 4105458; SE1/4NW1/4, Section 28, T33N, R2W, NMPM; 1612 feet from North, 2553 feet from West; San Juan River; Date of appropriation, 6/1/16; Appropriation was initiated by contacting NRCS for planning; Conditional 1 cfs; Enhance riparian habitat, wet land development; Create a point of diversion with a small rock vane, headgate and sluice structure, and length of pipe to deliver the diverted water into an existing floodplain stream channel, the purpose is to enhance the riparian wildlife habitat; Number of acres proposed to be irrigated, 10-15; See application for more information. Application for Conditional Water Rights (Surface) (10 pages)

16CW3034 Bootjack Ranch, LLC, 12500 E. Hwy. 160, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, Telephone: (970) 264-7280. Please send all pleadings and correspondence to Applicant’s counsel Wayne F. Forman and John A. Helfrich, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, 410 17th Street, Suite 2200, Denver, CO 80202, Phone number: (303) 223-1100; Fax number: (303) 223-1111; Email: wforman@bhfs.com; jhelfrich@bhfs.com. FIRST AMENDED APPLICATION FOR WATER STORAGE RIGHTS, SURFACE WATER RIGHTS, AND PLAN FOR AUGMENTATION IN ARCHULETA COUNTY. A. Water Storage Rights. 1. BFR Pond. a. Legal Description: The center of the dam creating BFR Pond is located in the SE¼ SE¼ of Section 12, T36N, R1W, NMPM. Located 703 feet from the south section line and 1,124 feet from the east section line of said Section 12, Archuleta County, Colorado. (UTM Coordinates: NAD83, Zone 13N, Meters, UTM X: 331986, UTM Y: 4137057). See Figure 1. b. Description of BFR Pond: (1) Area: 2.10 acres. (2) Active Volume: 0.0 acre feet. (3) Dead Storage: 21 acre feet. (4) Average Depth: 10 feet. (5) Dam length: 420 feet. (6) Dam height: 7 feet. c. Sources of Water: East Fork of the San Juan River (“East Fork”) via the W.B. Turner Alternate Pumpsite No. 2 Enlargement. (1) Legal Description of W.B. Turner Alternate Pumpsite No. 2: The diversion point is located on the south (east) bank of the East Fork of the San Juan River in the SE¼ SE¼, Section 12, T36N, R1W, NMPM, 1,017 feet from the South Section line and 1,257 feet from the East Section line, Archuleta County, Colorado. (UTM Coordinates: NAD83, Zone 13N, Meters, UTM X: 331948, UTM Y: 4137153). See Figure 1. d. Appropriation Date: February 29, 2016. (1) How initiated: Developing engineering plans for BFR Pond, filing notice of intent to construct a non-jurisdictional water impoundment structure and filing this application. (2) Date Water Applied to Beneficial Use: July 19, 2016. e. Fill rate: 4.0 c.f.s. f. Amount: 21 acre feet, Absolute, with the right to fill and refill in priority to keep the lake full throughout the year. g. Uses: Irrigation, piscatorial, recreation, fire-fighting. h. Comment: The BFR Pond is lined and will not intercept ground water. 2. WGA Pond. a. Legal Description: The center of the operating dam creating WGA Pond is located in the SE¼ SE¼ of Section 12, T36N, R1W, NMPM. Located 468 feet from the south section line and 377 feet from the east section line of said Section 12, Archuleta County, Colorado. (UTM Coordinates: NAD83, Zone 13N, Meters, UTM X: 332212, UTM Y: 4136983). See Figure 1. b. Description of WGA Pond: (1) Area: 1.0 acre. (2) Active Volume: 0.0 acre feet. (3) Dead Storage: 9.0 acre feet. (4) Average Depth: 9 feet. (5) Dam length: 445 feet. (6) Dam height: Less than 10 feet. c. Sources of Water: East Fork of the San Juan River (“East Fork”) via the W.B. Turner Alternate Pumpsite No. 2 Enlargement. (1) Legal Description of W.B. Turner Alternate Pumpsite No. 2: The diversion point is located on the south (east) bank of the East Fork of the San Juan River in the SE¼ SE¼, Section 12, T36N, R1W, NMPM, 1,017 feet from the South Section line and 1,257 feet from the East Section line, Archuleta County, Colorado. (UTM Coordinates: NAD83, Zone 13N, Meters, UTM X: 331948, UTM Y: 4137153). See Figure 1. d. Appropriation Date: February 29, 2016. (1) How initiated: Developing engineering plans for WGA Pond, filing notice of intent to construct a non-jurisdictional water impoundment structure and filing this application. (2) Date Water Applied to Beneficial Use: N/A, conditional appropriation. e. Fill rate: 4.0 c.f.s. f. Amount: 9 acre feet, Conditional, with the right to fill and refill in priority to keep the lake full throughout the year. g. Uses: Irrigation, piscatorial, recreation, fire-fighting. h. The WGA Pond will be lined and will not intercept ground water. 3. Bootjack South Augmentation Pond. a. Legal Description: The Pond is located in the SE¼ SE¼ of Section 12, T36N, R1W, NMPM, 88 feet from the south section line and 978 feet from the east section line of said Section 12, Archuleta County, Colorado. (UTM Coordinates: NAD83, Zone 13N, Meters, UTM X: 332026, UTM Y: 4136869). See Figure 1. b. Description of Pond: (1) Area: 2.0 acres. (2) Active Capacity: 16 acre feet. (3) Dead Storage: 0 acre feet. (4) Average Depth: 8 feet. (5) Dam length: 450 feet. (6) Dam height: less than 10 feet. c. Sources of Water: East Fork of the San Juan River (“East Fork”) via the W.B. Turner Alternate Pumpsite No. 2 Enlargement. (1) Legal Description of W.B. Turner Alternate Pumpsite No. 2: The diversion point is located on the south (east) bank of the East Fork of the San Juan River in the SE¼ SE¼, Section 12, T36N, R1W, NMPM, 1,017 feet from the South Section line and 1,257 feet from the East Section line, Archuleta County, Colorado. (UTM Coordinates: NAD83, Zone 13N, Meters, UTM X: 331948, UTM Y: 4137153). See Figure 1. d. Appropriation Date: February 29, 2016. (1) How initiated: Developing engineering plans for Bootjack South Augmentation Pond, filing notice of intent to construct a non-jurisdictional water impoundment structure and filing this application. (2) Date Water Applied to Beneficial Use: N/A, conditional appropriation. e. Fill rate: 4.0 c.f.s., Conditional, by pipeline from Pumpsite No. 2. f. Amount: 16 acre feet, Conditional, with the right to fill and refill in priority to keep the pond full throughout the year. g. Use: Augmentation, fire-fighting. h. Comment: The Bootjack South Augmentation Pond will be lined and will not intercept ground water. B. Surface Water Rights. 1. W.B. Turner Alternate Pumpsite No. 2 Enlargement (“Turner Enlargement No. 2”). a. Legal Description: The diversion point is located on the south (east) bank of the East Fork of the San Juan River in the SE¼ SE¼, Section 12, T36N, R1W, NMPM, 1,017 feet from the South Section line and 1,257 feet from the East Section line, Archuleta County, Colorado. (UTM Coordinates: NAD83, Zone 13N, Meters, UTM X: 331948, UTM Y: 4137153). See Figure 1. b. Prior Adjudication: Case No. CA308A, December 19, 1968; Source: East Fork; Amount: 4.0 c.f.s., Absolute, for irrigation stock and domestic uses; Appropriation Date: July 24, 1954. c. Source: East Fork. d. Appropriation: (1) Amount: 1.78 c.f.s., Absolute. (a) Appropriation Date: July 19, 2016. (b) How appropriation was initiated: Developing engineering plans to construct the pump station and filing the application in this matter, filling the BFR Pond in priority. (c) Uses: To fill and refill BFR Pond. (2) Amount: 4.0 c.f.s., Conditional. (a) Appropriation Date: August 31, 2016. (b) How appropriation initiated: Developing engineering plans to construct the pump station and filing the application in this matter. (c) Uses: To fill and refill WGA Pond, BFR Pond (2.22 cfs remaining as conditional), Bootjack South Augmentation Pond, recreation, piscatorial, fire-fighting. C. Plan for Augmentation. 1. Structures to be Augmented: WGA Pond and BFR Pond, described above in paragraph B.1. and B.2. 2. Water rights that will be used for augmentation: In-priority diversions from the East Fork stored in Bootjack South Augmentation Pond. 3. Statement of Plan for Augmentation. a. Purpose. The purpose of this plan for augmentation is to offset out-of-priority diversions from the East Fork into WGA Pond and BFR Pond (together, the “Ponds”), which will be used as trout ponds and for recreational and firefighting purposes. b. Replacement Requirements. The annual evaporative depletions from BFR and WGA Ponds will be approximately 10 acre feet. c. Filling and Freshening Flows for the Ponds. Water will be diverted from the East Fork under the Turner Enlargement No. 2 water right to fill and refill and provide freshening flows for the Ponds. The water will be pumped through a pipe into WGA Pond where it will flow by gravity into BFR Pond and then back to the East Fork above or at the point of diversion for the Turner Enlargement No. 2, or alternatively, into a small sedimentation pond where it will be recirculated back into WGA Pond. Such diversions will deplete the flow of the East Fork as shown on Figure 1. d. General Operation of the Plan for Augmentation. If a senior call is made under the Colorado Water Conservation Board (“CWCB”) East Fork instream flow right decreed in Case No. 80CW037, or downstream on the San Juan River, junior diversions will be subject to administration. When a senior call is in effect, the Ranch will account for its out-of-priority diversions and augment them through releases to the East Fork from the Bootjack South Augmentation Pond via a pipeline or ditch and/or limit diversion of the Turner Enlargement No. 2 water right as necessary to meet the call. D. Name(s) and address(es) of owner(s) of the land on which structure is or will be located, upon which water is or will be stored, or upon which water is or will be placed to beneficial use: Applicant: Bootjack Ranch, LLC; 12500 E. Hwy. 160; Pagosa Springs; Colorado 81147. Applicant requests a decree granting the new absolute and conditional storage rights, surface water rights and plan for augmentation described in Sections A, B, and C of this Application. For any conditional water rights requested by this Application that are put to beneficial use during the pendency of this Application, Applicant seeks a decree awarding absolute water rights for those structures. (9 pages)

16CW3041 APPLICATION TO MAKE ABSOLUTE, Archuleta County. Applicant: Robert Girardin, P.O. Box 701, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. Direct all correspondence to Amy N. Huff, Colorado Water & Land Law, LLC, 679 E. 2nd Ave, Unit 11B, Durango, CO 81301 (970)403-1770. (1) Structure Name: Big Flat Ditch, (2) Legal Description of Point of Diversion: NW ¼ SW ¼ SW ¼ Section 25, Township 36N, Range 1W, NMPM, at a point 760 feet from the South Section line and 450 feet from the West Section line of Said Section 25 (3) Source: Unnamed tributary of Coal Creek, tributary to the San Juan River (4) App Date: Dec 5, 2006 (6) Amt: 0.55 cfs Absolute (7) Use: Irrigation of up to 11 acres on property currently owned by the Applicant, and livestock water. Duty of Water is 1 cfs for 20 acres (8) Applicant owns the land on which the proposed point of diversion is located (9) See Application. (4 pages)

16CW3044 (08CW61, 00CW21) ALPINE CASCADE CORPORATION, c/o J. R. Ford, P.O. Box 4490, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81157; Telephone: 970-264-5000; E-mail: pagosaland@pagosa.net. Attorneys: Douglas M. Sinor and Michael A. Kopp, Trout Raley, 1120 Lincoln Street, Denver, Colorado 80203; Telephone: 303-861-1963, Email: dsinor@troutlaw.com and mkopp@troutlaw.com. APPLICATION TO MAKE ABSOLUTE IN PART AND FOR FINDING OF REASONABLE DILIGENCE, IN ARCHULETA COUNTY. 1. Name, mailing address, email address and telephone number of applicant: See above. 2. Name of structure: West Mesa Storage System, consisting of Bridge Pond, Waterfall Pond, and Lodge Pond. 3. Description of conditional water right: A. Date of original decree: August 12, 2002, Case No. 00CW21, District Court, Water Division No. 7. B. Subsequent decrees awarding findings of diligence: Case No. 08CW61, District Court, Water Division 7, November 15, 2010. C. West Mesa Storage System: (i) Bridge Pond: The center of Bridge Pond dam is located in the NE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 23, Township 34 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., in Archuleta County, Colorado, at a point whence the North ¼ Corner of said Section 23 bears North 62°30’ East, a distance of 370 feet. (ii) Waterfall Pond: The center of Waterfall Pond dam is located in the SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 14, Township 34 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., in Archuleta County, Colorado, at a point whence the South ¼ Corner of said Section 14 bears South 30°30’ West, a distance of 1,300 feet. (iii) Lodge Pond: The center of Lodge Pond dam is decreed to be located in the SW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 11, Township 34 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., in Archuleta County, Colorado, at a point whence the Northeast Corner of said Section 11 bears North 31°10’ East, a distance of 2,880 feet. D. Source of water: (i) Bridge Pond: Inflow from an unnamed tributary on which Bridge Pond is located, local drainage tributary to Bridge Pond, and water pumped from the San Juan River via one or two pipelines from the points of diversion described in Paragraph 3.E. (ii) Waterfall Pond: Inflow from an unnamed tributary on which Waterfall Pond is located, local drainage tributary to Waterfall Pond, and water pumped from the San Juan River via one or two pipelines from the from the points of diversion described in Paragraph 3.E. (iii) Lodge Pond: Water pumped from the San Juan River via one or two pipelines from the points of diversion described in Paragraph 3.E and local drainage tributary to Lodge Pond. E. San Juan River points of diversion: The West Mesa Storage System, consisting of Bridge Pond, Waterfall Pond, and Lodge Pond, may be filled from the San Juan River by pumping pipelines from one or a combination of the following points of diversion: (i) San Juan River Intake: A point of diversion near the west bank of the San Juan River at a point South 61° 30’ East, 2,900.0 feet from Northwest Corner of Section 12, T34N, R2W, N.M.P.M., in Archuleta County, Colorado. (ii) Pit Park Ditch Headgate: A point of diversion on the west bank of the San Juan River in the SW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 23, Township 34 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., in Archuleta County, Colorado, at a point whence the North ¼ Corner of said Section 23 bears North 23° 53’ 41” West, a distance of 2,801.0 feet. (iii) Gazebo Park Infiltration Gallery: A point of diversion approximately 150 feet west of the west bank of the San Juan River in the SE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 12, Township 34 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., in Archuleta County, Colorado, at a point whence the Northwest Corner of said Section 12 bears North 40° 30’ 26” West, a distance of 2,951.1 feet. F. Rate of diversion: 6.0 cfs from all points of diversion G. Appropriation Date: June 15, 1999 for all ponds. H. Amount: 125 acre-feet, conditional, with the right to fill and refill in priority. Pursuant to the decree in Case No. 00CW21, water may be stored up to the decreed amount of 125 acre-feet in any combination of the three ponds as alternate places of storage for the West Mesa Storage System water right. Each pond was decreed with the following estimated capacities: (i) Bridge Pond: 42 acre-feet, conditional (ii) Waterfall Pond: 55 acre-feet, conditional (iii) Lodge Pond: 28 acre-feet, conditional I. Uses: (i) Irrigation; livestock watering; fire suppression; dust control; domestic uses associated with low-density residential development; recreational and fish and wildlife propagation uses associated with storage in Bridge Pond, Waterfall Pond, and Lodge Pond; and augmentation and exchange uses by release from storage. If necessary, water may be released from storage under a separately approved plan for augmentation for out-of-priority depletions to the San Juan River that may be caused by the use of wells associated with the low-density residential development, or for other augmentation purposes. Water stored in the West Mesa Storage System ponds may also be used to replace evaporative depletions associated with the underground water right decreed for the Pit Park Gravel Pit Well in Case No. 95CW110 in the event that there is a valid call on the San Juan River at the Pit Park Gravel Pit Well by a water right that is senior to the Pit Park Gravel Pit Well. (ii) Applicant also intends to pump water on a direct flow basis to the West Mesa Storage system ponds pursuant to the Applicant’s ownership of a portion of the San Juan River Intake direct flow right decreed in Case No. W-1063-73 for the purposes of recreation and fish and wildlife propagation in and below the West Mesa Storage System ponds. Pit Park and Gazebo Park were decreed as alternate points of diversion for the Applicant’s ownership interest in the San Juan River Intake water right in Case No. 95CW111. J. Legal description of the lands decreed to be irrigated pursuant to the decree in Case No. 00CW21: Approximately 55 irrigated acres on the west side of the San Juan River lying between Trujillo Road and the edge of the mesa overlooking the San Juan River canyon within the E1/2 of Section 11, the W1/2 of Section 12, the NW1/4 of Section 13 and the NE1/4 of Section 14, Township 34 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., in Archuleta County, Colorado. 4. Detailed outline of what has been done toward completion of the appropriation: A. During the diligence period, the Applicant completed construction of Waterfall Pond at a cost of approximately $7500. Bridge Pond was previously constructed. During the diligence period, Applicant has stored water in both ponds from the unnamed tributaries on which the ponds are located and local drainage tributary to each pond. B. The Applicant commissioned a survey of the capacity of both the Waterfall and Bridge Ponds during the diligence period, at a cost of $1,040. Waterfall Pond has a completed capacity of approximately 346,946 cubic feet, or 7.96 acre-feet. The Bridge Pond has a completed capacity of approximately 240,105 cubic feet, or 5.51 acre-feet. C. During the diligence period, the Applicant filled and refilled both Bridge Pond and Waterfall Pond in priority and on an annual basis. Applicant used water stored in the ponds for the decreed uses of irrigation; livestock watering; fire suppression; dust control; recreational and fish and wildlife propagation uses in and around the ponds. Applicant pumped water from the ponds for irrigation of the 55 acres described in paragraph 3.J. 5. Claim to make absolute in part: A. Date water applied to beneficial use: Approximately April 1, 2011. B. The Applicant has filled and refilled the Bridge Pond each year during the present diligence period. Water from the Bridge Pond has been pumped from the pond and applied to irrigation of a portion of the 55 acres described in Paragraph 3.J. on multiple occasions every year during the diligence period. C. The Applicant has filled and refilled the Waterfall Pond each year during the present diligence period. Water from the Waterfall Pond has been pumped from the pond and applied to irrigation of a portion of the 55 acres described in Paragraph 3.J. on multiple occasions every year during the diligence period. D. Absolute amount and uses: Pursuant to C.R.S. § 37-92-301(4)(e), Applicant claims that water from unnamed tributaries and local drainage to the West Mesa Storage System in the amount of 13.47 acre-feet per year has been stored in Bridge and Waterfall Ponds and that the West Mesa Storage System therefore has been made absolute in the amount of 13.47 acre-feet, fill and refill, for all decreed purposes. 6. Claim for finding of reasonable diligence in part: A. Applicant has not yet constructed Lodge Pond. Bridge and Waterfall Ponds may be enlarged in the future. Applicant seeks a finding of reasonable diligence for the remaining 111.53 acre-feet of the West Mesa Storage System to be filled by unnamed tributaries and local drainage to the Ponds. B. Applicant has not yet constructed a pipeline to pump water from the San Juan River to the West Mesa Storage System. Applicant seeks a finding of reasonable diligence for the West Mesa Storage System in the full amount of 125 acre-feet to be filled with water diverted from the San Juan River at the points described in paragraph 3.E. 7. Name(s) and address(es) of owner(s) or reputed owner(s) of the land upon which any new diversion or storage structure, or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure is or will be constructed or upon which water is or will be stored, including any modification to the existing storage pool: Applicant. (7 pages)

THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU HAVE until the last day of January, 2017, to file with the Water Clerk, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why a certain application should not be granted or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. A copy of such Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the applicant or the applicant’s attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service shall be filed with the Water Clerk, as prescribed by Rule 5, CRCP.

(Filing fee: $158.00; Forms are available through the Office of the Water Clerk or on the Judicial site at www.courts.state.co.us; Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist, 1060 E. 2nd Ave., Room 106, Durango, CO 81301-5157; 970-247-2304, Ext. 6181)

Published: before December 31, 2016 Original Signature on file

Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist

Published December 15, 2016 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

