Public Notices 12/08/2016

District Court, Archuleta County, Colorado
449 San Juan Ave.
P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
(970) 264-8160
In the Matter of the Estate of:
GEORGIA V. BAILEY
Deceased
Kenneth J. Miller, #32909
Attorney for Co-Petitioners
P.O. Box 1020
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Telephone: 970-731-2460
Electronic: kjmillerlaw@hotmail.com
Case Number: 2016PR030058
NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION
INTERESTED PERSONS AND OWNERS BY INHERITANCE
PURSUANT TO § 15-12-1303, C.R.S.
To All Interested Persons and Owners by Inheritance (List all names of interested persons and owners by inheritance):
Kathy Wagner, f/k/a Kathy Deanna Bailey Kil, f/k/a Kathy Kil (Co-Petitioner)
Vernon Bailey, a/k/a Vernon Anthony Bailey (Co-Petitioner)
A Petition has been filed alleging that the above Decedent died leaving the following property located in Archuleta County, State of Colorado:
Lot 61, REPLAT OF RIO BLANCO CABIN SITES UNIT ONE, according to the plat thereof filed for record March 20, 1967 as Reception No. 69614.
The hearing on the Petition will be held at the following time and location or at a later date to which the hearing may be continued:
Date: February 7, 2017 Time: 10:30 a.m. Courtroom or Division: Archuleta County District Court
Address: 449 San Juan Ave., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
The hearing will take approximately one (1) hour.
Note:
• You must answer the Petition within 35 days after the last publication of this Notice.
• Within the time required for answering the Petition, all objections to the Petition must be in writing and filed with the Court.
• The hearing shall be limited to the Petition, the objections timely filed and the parties answering the Petition in a timely manner.
/s/ Kenneth J. Miller
Date: December 1, 2016
Kenneth J. Miller, #32909
Attorney for Co-Petitioners
P.O. Box 1020
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
(970) 264-2460
Published December 8, 15 and 22, 2016 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
County Court
449 San Juan St.
Archuleta County, Colorado
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Case No. 16C86
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public notice is given on December 2, 2016, that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Archuleta Court.
The Petition requests that the name of Mia Marjie Maluchi be changed to Mia Marjie Maluchi-Elliott.
/s/ Suellen Loher
Deputy Clerk
Published December 8, 15 and 22, 2016 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
The Southwest Basins Roundtable is seeking persons interested in serving on the Roundtable. There is currently one at-large agricultural representative position vacant. Applicants should submit a letter with their qualifications to Laura Spann at lauras@swwcd.org or Southwestern Water Conservation District, 841 E Second Avenue, Durango, CO 81301 no later than Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Elections will be held at the January 11, 2017 meeting at the Dolores Water Conservancy District Office in Cortez, CO at 3:00 pm, at which applicants will have an opportunity to address Roundtable members. Refer to the website http://swwcd.org/resources/southwest-basin-roundtable for background on the Roundtable. Please contact Mike Preston, Roundtable Chair, at 970-565-7562 for specific questions.
Published December 8, 2016 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
