Public Notices 12/01/2016

Archuleta County, Colorado

Cloud Cap Avenue Resurfacing Project

and

Lake Forest Circle Reconstruction Project

Archuleta County, Colorado is in the process of finalizing the above listed projects constructed by Strohecker Asphalt and Paving, Inc., 37801 Highway 160, Bayfield, Colorado 81122. Any claims against these projects by suppliers, subcontractors, or others should be delivered to the project engineering firm of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. at 188 S. 8th Street, P.O. Box 1208, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147. All claims shall be delivered prior to December 19, 2016. Any claims received on or after December 19, 2016 shall not be considered. Claim forms can be obtained from Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (Phone 970-264-5055).

Published December 1 and 15, 2016 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

PLANNING COMMISSION HEARING ON December 14th Black & Veatch, representing Verizon Wireless, has applied for the Verizon Escobar Telecommunication Facility Conditional Use Permit (CUP), on property owned by Sydonia Poenish, the N½SE¼NW¼ S6 T35N R2W NMPM, at 3700 County Rd 600 (Piedra Road), Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN16-114). The proposal will permit a new Commercial Mobile Radio Systems (CMRS) wireless communication facility with a 65' monopole cell tower and antennas, approximately 1,000 feet west of the road. Applicant has made a concurrent request for Variances from Development Standards which will be heard separately by the Board of Adjustment (PLN16-115). Comments may be submitted to the Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to Planning@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Planning Commission on December 14, 2016, at 6:00 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting. Published November 24 and December 1, 2016 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

