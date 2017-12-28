Public Notices 12/28/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of CHARLOTTE LABORDE aka CHARLOTTE ANN LABORDE aka ANN REEDY LABORDE aka CHARLOTTE ANN REEDY LABORDE, Deceased

Case No. 2017 PR 030073

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before MAY 18, 2018, or the claims may be forever barred.

David B. Kirkpatrick

Attorney for Personal Representative

PO Box 2747

Durango, CO 81301

Published December 28, 2017, January 4 and 11, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Public notice:

The Town of Pagosa Springs is in the final phase of reviewing its Draft Comprehensive Plan (Plan). All members of the public are invited to review the document and provide comment or ask questions on the Plan. A copy of the Plan is available for review on the Town’s website: www.pagosasprings.com , and at Town Hall 551 Hot Springs Boulevard. Reference copies are also available in various locations in the community (Ruby Sisson Library, Ross Aragon Community Center, Senior Center).

The comment period will close on February 21, 2018; however, we encourage your comments before January 31, 2018. You may contact the Planning Department for more information or to provide your comments at 970-264-4151 x221 and cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov.

Published December 28, 2017, January 4 and 11, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE PURSUANT

TO STORAGE LIEN

Notice is given that, pursuant to Colorado Revised Statutes Sections 38-21.5-101, et seq. (2014), a public sale will be held on January 5th, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at 357 Park Ave, Pagosa Springs, Colorado. A list of the unit where property is stored, address of storage, name of occupant, last known address and a brief description of the contents follows. If no market value or if no bids are received the goods will be otherwise disposed of.

#33 – 357 Park Ave, Pagosa Springs, Colorado – John Rivera, PO Box 3965, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 – Furniture, tools, toys, exercise equipment, various boxes and totes.

Published December 28, 2017 and January 4, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

The Town of Pagosa Springs is now excepting bid proposals for construction services for the stabilization of the Historic Rumbaugh Creek Bridge. The Invitation to Bid (ITB) packet is available upon request. Requests for ITB packets maybe requested by emailing jdickhoff@pagosasprings.co.gov or calling 970-264-4151 x225. This project has an expedited schedule, so all interested parties are encouraged to request a ITB packet asap.

Published December 28, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

