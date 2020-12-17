Public Notices 12/17/2020

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of James Robert Hyatt, Deceased

Case No. 2020 PR 30044

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before March 17, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published December 17, 24 and 31, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Notice of Public Hearing

Pursuant to C.R.S. § 44-3-311(1), notice is hereby given that A Body of Art Gallery, LLC dba ABOA Gallery & Lounge has applied for a Lodging & Entertainment liquor license at the premises located at 333 Bastille Drive, #B-2. A public hearing is set by the Board of County Commissioners sitting as the Local Liquor Authority for 1:30 p.m. on January 5, 2021 in the Board’s meeting room at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

Submitted on December 7th for publishing in the Pagosa Springs Sun in the December 17th issue.

Published December 17, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

EXHIBIT IX-A

PUBLIC NOTICE AND NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

FOR POST-AWARD HEARING

The Town of Pagosa Springs will conduct a public hearing by remote participation on Zoom on January 5, 2021 at the Town Council meeting. The purpose of the hearing is to allow citizens to review and comment on the performance of the Town of Pagosa Springs and Pagosa Peak Open School in carrying out the Building Purchase at 7 Parelli Way in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, which was financed with federal Community Development Block Grant funds provided by the State of Colorado.

Written comments are also welcome and must be received by December 31, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Town Hall 551 Hot Springs Blvd; Attention April Hessman or email ahessman@pagosasprings.co.gov. Information and records regarding the above described project are available at Town Hall, 551 Hot Springs Blvd. during regular office hours.

Published December 17, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________