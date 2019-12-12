Public Notices 12/12/2019

DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 7,

COLORADO

WATER RESUME

TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN SAID WATER DIVISION NO. 7

Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is the resume of all water right applications filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of November, 2019, for Archuleta County.

19CW25 Lester Johnson, 22500 W US Hwy 160, Bayfield, CO 81122: Yellow Jacket Creek; Archuleta County; Woodhouse Ditch No 1: Date of original decree, 6/5/1928; Case no., CA0308; Date of subsequent decree, 10/17/02, case no., 02CW28; That the headgate of said ditch is located on the north bank of Yellow Jacket Creek, a tributary of the Piedra River, and from which creek it diverts its supply of water, at a point 1055 feet north and 1663 feet west from the southeast corner of Section 12, T34N, R5W, NMPM, from which headgate said ditch runs in a general easterly direction; Yellow Jacket Creek; Appropriation date, 5/15/1895; Absolute 1.5 cfs original, 0.125 after abandonment; Irrigation of 40 acres of land; Amount of water applicant intends to change, Absolute 0.03 cfs; Easting 289843, Northing 4122803; SW1/4SE1/4, Section 12, T34N, R5W, NMPM; New Johnson alternate point of diversion, Easting 291339, Northing 4122743; NW1/4SE1/4, Section 7, T34N, R4W, NMPM; 1400 feet from South, 1662 feet from East; Woodhouse Ditch No 2: Date of original decree, 6/5/1928; Case no., CA0308; Date of subsequent decree, 10/17/02, case no., 02CW29; That the headgate of said ditch is located on the southwest bank of Yellow Jacket Creek, a tributary of the Piedra River, from which creek said ditch derives its supply of water, at a point 951 feet north and thence 2060 feet west from the southeast corner of Section 12, T34N, R5W, NMPM in Archuleta County, Colorado, and from said headgate the ditch runs in a general easterly direction; Yellow Jacket Creek; Appropriation date, 5/15/1902; Absolute 0.5 cfs original, 0.125 after abandonment; Irrigation of 15 acres of land; Amount of water applicant intends to change, Absolute 0.03 cfs; Easting 289597, Northing 4122731; SW1/4SE1/4, Section 12, T34N, R5W, NMPM; New Johnson Alternate Point of Diversion, Easting 291339, Northing 4122743; NW1/4SE1/4, Section 7, T34N, R4W, NMPM; 1400 feet from South, 1662 feet from East; Proposed change for both structures, A request for an alternate point of diversion for the Woodhouse No 1 and No 2 Ditch to be diverted approximately 2000 feet down stream from original heading locations, original ditch head gate, point of diversion and ditch paths non-existent from stream modification, road and highway construction, map of decreed locations and Johnson Alternate Point attached to application, image of historically irrigated lands from original claim attached to application; See application for more details. Application for Change of Water Right (16 pages)

19CW26 Alpine Lakes Ranch Property Owners Association and Alpine Lakes Ditch and Reservoir Company, Inc., c/o Grace Agius & Ron Smith, 17774 Hwy 84, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147: For all structures: Archuleta County; Date of original decree, 11/10/00; Case no., 97CW74; Subsequent decrees, 11/15/06, case no. 04CW83, 11/07/13, case no. 12CW35; Appropriation date, 3/29/96; Central Supply Intake at Spence Reservoir: SW1/4NE1/4, Section 8, T33N, R1E, NMPM; 1900 feet west of the east section line and 2150 feet south of the north section line of said Section 8; Spence Reservoir which is filled from Spence Creek a tributary of the Navajo River and Big Branch Creek a tributary of the Rio Blanco; 1.0 cfs, Conditional; ALR Well No. 3: SE1/4NW1/4, Section 20, T33N, R1E, NMPM; 1900 feet from North, 1630 feet from West; Alluvium of the Navajo River and its tributaries; 25 gpm, (0.056 cfs) Conditional; Mesa Well No 1: Permit #49735-F; SE1/4NE1/4, Section 11, T32N, R1W, NMPM; 1750 feet from North, 500 feet from East; Alluvium of the Navajo River and its tributaries; 25 gpm (0.056 cfs) Conditional; Mesa Well No 2: Permit #53347-F; SW1/4NE1/4, Section 6, T32N, R1E, NMPM; 1600 feet from East, 2600 feet from North; Alluvium of the Navajo River and its tributaries; 24 gpm (0.054 cfs) Conditional; Mesa Well No 5: Permit #49740-F; NW1/4SE1/4, Section 6, T32N, R1E, NMPM; 1675 feet from East, 2600 feet from South; Alluvium of the Navajo River and its tributaries; 24 gpm (0.054 cfs) Conditional; Alpine Meadows Well No 1: SE1/4SE1/4, Section 8, T33N, R1E, NMPM; 800 feet from South, 850 feet from East; Alluvium of the Navajo River and its tributaries; 40 gpm (0.089 cfs) Conditional; Alpine Meadows Well No 2: NE1/4SE1/4, Section 8, T33N, R1E, NMPM; 1705 feet from South, 1230 feet from East; Alluvium of the Navajo River and its tributaries; 50 gpm (0.111 cfs) Conditional; Use for all structures: Use in the central domestic water supply system for Alpine Lakes Ranch, including uses for domestic, livestock, irrigation of lawns, gardens, shrubs and trees, and fire protection purposes, irrigation through the central domestic water supply system will include no more than 3000 square feet per lot, for a maximum of 218 lots, for a total proposed irrigated acreage of no more than 15 acres; Work towards completion of project outlined in application. See application for more details. Application for Finding of Reasonable Diligence and Absolute Water Rights (9 pages)

19CW3030 APPLICATION FOR AN ABSOLUTE WATER RIGHT (SURFACE) AND FOR A CONDITIONAL WATER RIGHT (SURFACE), Archuleta County. Applicants: Cole and Katie Swanemyr. Please direct all correspondence to Amy N. Huff, Colorado Water & Land Law, LLC, 679 E. 2nd Ave, Unit 11B, Durango, CO 81301 (970) 403-1770; amy@waterland-law.com (1) Structure Name: Swanemyr Waste Ditch (a) POD:SE¼SE ¼ S1 T32N R6W, NMPM (b) Source: wastewater, seepage, return flows and all other sources tributary to Sawyer Arroya, tributary to the San Juan River (c) App Date: 1975 (d) Amt: 0.5 cfs, Absolute (e) Use: stockwater, irrigation, and supplemental irrigation for 75 acres (2) Structure Name: Spring Creek Ditch, Swamemyr Enlargement (a) POD: NE¼SE¼ S15U T34N R7W, NMPM (b) Source: Pine River and its tributaries (c) App Date: 11- 21- 2019 (d) Amt: 0.5 cfs, Conditional (e) Use: Stockwater, irrigation, and supplemental irrigation for 75 acres (3) See Application for additional information. (8 pages)

THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU HAVE until the last day of January, 2020, to file with the Water Clerk, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why a certain application should not be granted or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. A copy of such Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the applicant or the applicant’s attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service shall be filed with the Water Clerk, as prescribed by Rule 5, CRCP. (Filing fee: $192.00; Forms are available through the Office of the Water Clerk or on the Judicial web site at www.courts.state.co.us; Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist, 1060 E. 2nd Ave., Room 106, Durango, CO 81301; 970-385-6181)

Published: before December 31, 2019 /s/Danene M. Etz

Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist

Published December 12, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Pagosa Springs Town Council will consider an Ordinance to designate the property located at 444 Lewis Street as a Local Landmark of historic significance. The Historic Preservation Board considered the applicant’s request at their November 6, 2019 meeting and at that time voted 4-0 in favor to forward the recommendation for landmark designation to Town Council.

The Planning Department will be presenting the request to the Town Council at the public hearings on the following dates:

First reading of the Ordinance on December 19, 2019 and Second reading on January 7, 2020. Both meetings begin at 5:00 p.m. Public hearings will be conducted in Town Hall located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. A copy of the Ordinance is available for review; please contact Town Hall.

Anyone having questions or wishing to provide comments should contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x221.

Public comments will be accepted at all public hearings.

Published December 12, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of LEOLA JEAN JOHNSTON aka LEOLA J. JOHNSTON, Deceased

Case No. 2019-PR-30048

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before APRIL 30, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.

Susan Claire Tanner

351 Lupine Place

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published December 12, 19 and 26, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

__________

