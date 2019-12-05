Public Notices 12/05/2019

River Rock Estates Annexation Published Notice

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Town Council of the Town of Pagosa Springs, Colorado has adopted a Resolution Initiating Annexation Proceedings for Certain Property known as the River Rock Estates Annexation, said Annexation being more particularly described as follows: A TRACT OF LAND LOCATED IN GLO LOTS 8 AND 9, THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (N1/2 SE1/4) AND THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER (N1/2 SW1/4) OF SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 35, NORTH, RANGE 2 WEST, NEW MEXICO PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT:

BEGINNING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE TRACT HEREIN DESCRIBED, BEING IDENTICAL WITH THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THAT PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED UNDER RECEPTION NO. 20108477, BEING ON THE NORTH LINE OF GLO LOT 8 AND ALSO BEING THE SOUTH LINE OF THE TOWNSITE OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, WHENCE THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF BLOCK 65 OF THE TOWNSITE OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, BEARS N.89°45’08”E., 225.34 FEET DISTANT;

THENCE ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID PARCEL OF LAND THE FOLLOWING:

S.00°34’15”E., 8.07 FEET;

35.92 FEET ALONG THE ARC OF A CURVE TO THE RIGHT HAVING A RADIUS OF 260.00 FEET AND A CHORD WHICH BEARS S.03°23’12”W., 35.89 FEET DISTANT;

261.96 FEET ALONG THE ARC OF A CURVE TO THE LEFT HAVING A RADIUS OF 540.00 FEET AND A CHORD WHICH BEARS S.06°33’12”E., 259.40 FEET DISTANT;

S.20°27’03”E., 115.85 FEET;

296.74 FEET ALONG THE ARC OF A CURVE TO THE RIGHT HAVING A RADIUS OF 460.00 FEET AND A CHORD WHICH BEARS S.01°58’14”E., 291.62 FEET DISTANT;

185.27 FEET ALONG THE ARC OF A CURVE TO THE LEFT HAVING A RADIUS OF 1040.00 FEET AND A CHORD WHICH BEARS S.11°24’22”W., 185.03 FEET DISTANT;

S.06°18’09”W., 465.28 FEET;

41.63 FEET ALONG THE ARC OF A CURVE TO THE LEFT HAVING A RADIUS OF 540.00 FEET AND A CHORD WHICH BEARS S.04°05’38”W., 41.62 FEET DISTANT;

S.01°53’06”W., 110.00 FEET;

THENCE N.89°57’35”W., 255.08 FEET LEAVING SAID WESTERLY LINE AND TO THE CENTER OF THE SAN JUAN RIVER AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF FAIRWAY LAND TRUST MINOR SUBDIVISION, THE PLAT OF WHICH IS RECORDED UNDER RECEPTION NO. 99011912.

THENCE N.07°06’38”W., 87.73 FEET ALONG SAID CENTER OF THE SAN JUAN RIVER;

THENCE N.13°22’34”W., 305.94 FEET ALONG SAID CENTER OF THE SAN JUAN RIVER;

THENCE N.07°23’06”W., 329.09 FEET ALONG SAID CENTER OF THE SAN JUAN RIVER;

THENCE N.14°53’58”W., 134.51 FEET ALONG SAID CENTER OF THE SAN JUAN RIVER;

THENCE N.29°40’54”W., 201.29 FEET ALONG SAID CENTER OF THE SAN JUAN RIVER;

THENCE N.04°57’00”W., 483.02 FEET ALONG SAID CENTER OF THE SAN JUAN RIVER TO ITS INTERSECTION WITH THE NORTH LINE OF GLO LOT 9 AND ALSO BEING THE SOUTH LINE OF THE TOWNSITE OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, WHENCE THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF BLOCK 69 BEARS N.89°01’58”W., 592.81 FEET DISTANT;

THENCE S.89°01’58”E., 135.93 FEET ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF THE TOWNSITE OF PAGOSA SPRINGS TO THE SOUTH 1/4 CORNER OF THE TOWNSITE PERIMETER;

THENCE N.89°45’08”E., 435.23 FEET ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF THE TOWNSITE OF PAGOSA SPRINGS AND ALSO THE NORTH LINE OF GLO LOT 8 AND 9 TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING, within Archuleta County, Colorado.

That, on the 7th day of January, 2020, at the hour of 5:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may come on for hearing at the Town Council Chambers, Town of Pagosa Springs, 551 Hot Springs Boulevard, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, the Town Council will hold a hearing for the purpose of finding and determining whether the property proposed to be annexed meets the applicable requirements of Colorado law and is considered eligible for annexation. At such hearing, any person may appear and present such evidence upon any matter to be determined by the Town Council.

TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, COLORADO

TOWN COUNCIL

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-23

A RESOLUTION INITIATING ANNEXATION PROCEEDINGS

FOR CERTAIN PROPERTY TO BE KNOWN AS

RIVER ROCK ESTATES ANNEXATION AND

FINDING THE PETITION FOR ANNEXATION NO.

2019-01 TO BE IN SUBSTANTIAL COMPLIANCE WITH SECTION 31-12-107, C.R.S.

WHEREAS, a Petition for Annexation No. 2019-01 (“Petition”) has been filed with the Town Clerk of the

Town of Pagosa Springs (“Town”) and referred by the Clerk to the Town Council, requesting annexation of certain property to be known as the River Rock Estates Annexation (the “Property”); and

WHEREAS, the Petition contains the following:

A. An allegation that it is desirable and necessary that the Property be annexed to the Town;

B. An allegation that the Property meets the requirements of Sections 31-12-104 and 31-12-105, C.R.S., and is eligible for annexation in that:

1. Not less than one sixth (1/6th) of the perimeter of the Property is contiguous with the Town, which contiguity may be established by the annexation of one or more parcels in a series.

2. A community of interest exists between the Property and the Town; the Property is urban or will be urbanized in the near future; and the Property is integrated with or is capable of being integrated with the Town.

3. Without the consent of the landowners, no land included within the Property, which is held in identical ownership, whether consisting of one tract or parcel of real estate or two or more contiguous tracts or parcels of real estate:

(a) is divided into separate parts or parcels, unless such tracts or parcels are separated by a dedicated street, road, or other public way; or

(b) comprises 20 acres or more and, together with the buildings and improvements situated thereon, has a valuation for assessment in excess of $200,000.00 for ad valorem tax purposes for the year next preceding the proposed annexation.

4. No annexation proceedings have been commenced for the annexation to another municipality of part or all of the Property.

5. The annexation of the Property will not result in the detachment of area from any school district and the attachment of it to another school district.

6. The annexation of the Property will not have the effect of extending the boundary of the Town more than three miles in any direction from any point of the Town’s boundary in any one year.

7. If a portion of a platted street or alley is to be annexed, the entire width of said street or alley is included within the Property.

8. Reasonable access shall not be denied to landowners, owners of an easement, or the owners of a franchise, adjoining any platted street or alley annexed by the Town but not bounded on both sides by the Town.

C. An allegation that the signers of the Petition comprise landowners of one hundred percent (100%) of the Property, exclusive of streets and alleys and any land owned by the Town;

D. A request that the Town approve annexation of the Property;

E. The signatures of such landowners;

F. The mailing address of each Petition signer;

G. The legal description of the land owned by each Petition signer;

H. The date of signing of each signature, which date is not more than one hundred eighty (180) days prior to the date of filing of the Petition with the Town Clerk;

I. An affidavit of each circulator of the Petition that each signature is the signature of the person whose name it purports to be;

J. Four copies of an annexation map containing a written legal description of the boundaries of the Property; a map showing the boundary of the Property; a showing of the location of each ownership tract of unplatted land, and the boundaries and the plat numbers of plots or lots and blocks of platted land within the Property, and the boundary of the Town and any other municipality contiguous to the Property.

WHEREAS, the Town Council has determined that it is in the best interests of the citizens of the Town to annex said area to the Town; and

WHEREAS, the Town Council desires to initiate annexation proceedings in accordance with law.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE TOWN COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS,

COLORADO, as follows:

(i) The recitals contained above are incorporated as if resolved and set forth in full.

(ii) The Petition and the annexation map are in substantial compliance with the requirements of Section

31-12-107(1), C.R.S, and the provisions of the Municipal Annexation Act.

(iii) The Town Council hereby accepts the Petition and initiates annexation proceedings for the Property,

situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, as described in the Petition, and incorporated herein by this reference.

(iv) The Notice attached hereto and incorporated herein as Exhibit A is adopted as a part of this Resolution.

The Notice establishes the date, time and place when a hearing will be held regarding the final passage of an annexation ordinance pertaining to the Property.

The Town Clerk is directed to publish a copy of this Resolution and the Notice once a week for four

successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation within the Property, with the first publication at least thirty days prior to the hearing.

(v) A copy of the published Notice, together with a copy of this Resolution and the Petition as filed, shall also be sent by registered mail by the Town Clerk to the Board of County Commissioners, the County Attorney and to any special district or school district having territory within the Property at least twenty-five days prior to the date fixed for such hearing.

(vi) A copy of the published Notice, together with copies of the Letter of Intent provided with the Application, the annexation map, and the concept plan for the development of the Property shall be sent by certified mail by the Town Clerk to the owners of real property within three hundred (300) feet of the boundaries of the Property, irrigation ditch companies whose rights-of-way traverse the Property, and to the mineral estate owners and their lessees of the Property.

(vii) Pursuant to Sec. 21.11.5.6 of the Town of Pagosa Springs Municipal Code, the Petition and annexation map are hereby referred to the Planning Commission for its consideration, review and recommendations at a regular or special meeting to be held prior to the date of the hearing before the Town Council. If zoning of the Property has been requested concurrent with annexation, the Planning Commission shall hold a public hearing on the zoning of the Property at the same meeting. Notice of the public hearing on the zoning of the Property shall be given as provided in the Municipal Code.

Adopted by a vote of seven in favor and zero against, this 5th day of November, 2019.

Notice of Liquor Board Hearing

Pursuant to C.R.S. §44-3-311(1) notice is hereby being given that A Body of Art Gallery, LLC. dba A Body of Art Gallery has applied for a Beer and Wine Liquor License:

The premises being located at 333, #B2, Bastille Dr. and a public hearing being set by the Board of County Commissioners as the Local Liquor Authority for 1:30 p.m. on December 17, 2019 in the Board’s meeting room located at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

Submitted this 25th day of November, 2019 for publishing in the Pagosa Springs Sun in the December 5, 2019 issue.

Flora Goheen

Planning Technician

Archuleta County

PO Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

970-264-8386

PUBLIC HEARING

The Town of Pagosa Springs Town Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday December 19, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Town Hall Council Chambers to amend the 2019 approved budget for the Town of Pagosa Springs. Copies of the proposed budget amendments are available for public inspection in the office of the Town Clerk in the Town Hall.

Notice of Liquor Board Hearing

Pursuant to C.R.S. §44-3-311(1) notice is hereby being given that Stone & Sky LLC. dba Ole Miners has applied for a Hotel & Restaurant Liquor License:

The premises being located at 3821 E. Hwy 160. and a public hearing being set by the Board of County Commissioners as the Local Liquor Authority for 1:30 p.m. on December 17, 2019 in the Board’s meeting room located at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

Submitted this 21st day of November, 2019 for publishing in the Pagosa Springs Sun in the December 5, 2019 issue.

Flora Goheen

Planning Technician

Archuleta County

PO Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

970-264-8386

