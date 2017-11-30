Public Notices 11/30/2017

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2017-021

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On September 28, 2017, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) BARBARA JANE ROTUREAU, TRUSTEE OF THE BARBARA JANE ROTUREAU LIVING TRUST DATED 2/22/02

Original Beneficiary(ies) GENERATION MORTGAGE COMPANY

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT

Date of Deed of Trust October 30, 2009

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust November 20, 2009

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 20909372

Original Principal Amount $292,500.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $252,701.66

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

LOT 3X OF BLOCK 8, PAGOSA IN THE PINES, PURSUANT TO A RESOLUTION APPROVING THE CONSOLIDATION OF CERTAIN LOTS IN ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO, RESOLUTION NO. 97-98, RECORDED DECEMBER 23, 1997 AS RECEPTION NO. 97010052, COUNTY OF ARCHULETA, STATE OF COLORADO.

Also known by street and number as: 1014 PIEDRA ROAD, PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147-0167.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 01/25/2018, at 449 San Juan St, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 11/30/2017

Last Publication 12/28/2017

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

IF THE BORROWER BELIEVES THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN SECTION 38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN SECTION 38-38-103.2, THE BORROWER MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL, THE FEDERAL CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (CFPB), OR BOTH. THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

Colorado Attorney General

1300 Broadway, 10th Floor

Denver, Colorado 80203

(800) 222-4444

www.coloradoattorneygeneral.gov

Federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

P.O. Box 4503

Iowa City, Iowa 52244

(855) 411-2372

www.consumerfinance.gov

DATE: 09/28/2017

Betty A. Diller, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: /s/ Betty A. Diller, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

Nichole R. Williams #49611

Barrett Frappier Weisserman, LLP 1199 Bannock Street, Denver, CO 80204 (303) 350-3711

Attorney File # 00000006806624

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published November 30, December 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

BEFORE THE COLORADO OIL

AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

NOTICE AND APPLICATION FOR HEARING

DOCKET NO. 171000649

TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Pursuant to Rule 522.e., the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission Staff has applied to the Commission for an Order Finding Violation against BP America Production Company (Operator No. 10000), to adjudicate allegations in the Notice of Alleged Violation Nos. 401213603 & 401356123.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to §§ 34-60-101 to -130, C.R.S. and the Commission’s Rules of Practice and Procedure, 2 CCR 404-1, that the Commission has scheduled this matter for hearing on:

Dates: December 11-13, 2017

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Place: Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission

1120 S. Lincoln St., Suite 801

Denver, CO, 80203

The Notice and Application for Hearing and related information is available at http://cogcc.state.co.us/reg.html#/hearings by scrolling to the appropriate Docket month and locate “Enf_Docket” link.

Published November 30, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

