Public Notices 11/23/2017

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

ON-CALL ENGINEERING SERVICES

RFQ No. 4311-17-001

ARCHULETA COUNTY PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Response Deadline: December 28, 2017 at 3:00 PM

Submit Responses to: Robert Perry

County Engineer Archuleta County

P.O Box 1507 1122 Hwy 84

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

A. INVITATION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE County of Archuleta, Public Works Division is requesting Statements of Qualifications to provide on-call Professional Engineering services on an as-needed basis. Services may include civil engineering, geotechnical investigations, traffic engineering designs, construction plans & contract administration, design review, bid phase services, inspection, testing, progress payment reviews, meeting coordination, as-built plan preparation for roadway and other minor projects. The term of the services will be for approximately one year, from January 20, 2018 to December 31, 2018. The County reserves the right to extend the period of services in one year increments for an additional two years.

B. PROJECT DESCRIPTION

The County of Archuleta is seeking Statements of Qualifications to provide on call engineering services on an as-needed basis. There may be multiple roadway projects to be constructed in 2018 in addition to other minor engineering tasks.

Services may include surveying, design & contract document preparation, geotechnical engineering, traffic engineering, bid phase services, meeting coordination, coordination with participating agencies, as-built plan preparation and certification, design review, construction administration, staking, material sampling and testing, and other engineering services for roadway and other minor projects.

C. DISTRIBUTION OF RFQ

The County intends to advertise a “Notice of Request for Proposals”, at least two times in the following:

• Pagosa Sun

• Durango Herald

In addition, the notice will appear continuously in the County Website from the Release Date until the Submittal Due Date.

The RFQ will not be publically posted. Those wishing to receive a copy of the RFQ must ask for it and provide the County with their contact information. They will receive a copy electronically and be added to a “RFQ Holder List”. If any Addendum to the RFQ are released, that information will only be distributed to those on the RFQ Holder List.

D. PROPOSAL SUBMITTAL

In order to be considered for selection, Respondents must submit a complete response to this RFQ. One (1) unbound original and four (4) bound copies must be received by the County Engineer at the address below by no later than December 28, 2017 at 3:00 PM

Proposals must be submitted in a sealed box or envelope marked; PROPOSALS TO PROVIDE ON-CALL ENGINEERING SERVICES.

UPS, Fed-Ex or hand delivered Qualifications shall be addressed to:

Robert Perry

County Engineer Archuleta County

P.O. Box 1507 1122 Hwy 84 South

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Proposals must be received by the final filing date and time. Late submittals will not be accepted. Faxed, emailed or regular mailed Proposals will not be accepted. Note that guaranteed overnight delivery to Pagosa Springs may not be available from overnight carriers.

Archuleta County reserves the right to reject any and all Submissions, in part or in whole, and to deem “qualified” the most responsive and responsible firm(s) as deemed in the best interests of the County; further, the right is reserved to waive any formalities or informalities associated with this process.

All Proposals and copies thereof are to be prepared and submitted at the submitter’s expense, and upon submittal to the County, will become a County record and therefore a public record.

Any costs incurred by the Respondent in the preparation of any information or material submitted in response to this RFQ shall be borne solely by the respondents.

E. PROJECT SCHEDULE

• Wednesday, November 22, 2017 Release of RFQ

• Wednesday, December 6, 2017 Questions Due

• Wednesday, December 13, 2017 Release Responses to Questions

• Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 3:00 PM Qualification Due

• Tuesday, January 16, 2017 BoCC Approves List of Qualified Engineers (estimated date)

F. QUESTIONS CONCERNING THIS RFQ

Any requests for clarification or additional information deemed necessary by any Respondent to submit a proposal shall be submitted by email to Robert Perry, County Engineering at rperry@archuletacounty.org referencing this RFQ. No verbal instructions or clarifications will be provided to any Respondent, except for minor “process” related questions.

ALL QUESTIONS ON MATTERS OF SUBSTANCE, RECEIVED BEFORE 3:00 PM ON December 6, 2017, WILL BE ANSWERED IN WRITING, IN THE FORM OF AN ADDENDUM TO THIS RFP, DISTRIBUTED TO ALL RECIPIENTS OF THE RFQ.

G. PROPOSAL FORMAT

If you elect to respond to this request, an original and four (4) copies of your statement of qualifications must be received by the County of Archuleta on or before 3:00 PM, December 28, 2017. All submittals shall be clearly marked “STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS FOR ON-CALL PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERING SERVICES.” The submittal package is to be addressed and delivered to the Public Works Department, 1122 Hwy 84 South, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147. ATTENTION; Robert Perry, Archuleta County Engineer.

It is anticipated that Statements of Qualifications will be reviewed early January with approval of a list of qualified engineers made on January 16, 2018. The on-call list will remain valid for approximately one year, from January 20, 2018 to December 31, 2018. The County reserves the right to extend the on-call list in one year increments for an additional two years. No guarantee of anticipated contract awards or funding is stated or implied and future consultant activity is dependent upon community needs, economic conditions, funding levels and Board of County Commissioners approval.

Your Statement of Qualifications will be evaluated based upon your firm’s level of experience in providing the specified services and the overall qualifications of the firm. Engineering firms will then be selected based upon the firm’s relative qualifications, ability to perform the work within the specified time-frame and strength of recommendations from listed client references.

The selected firms will be put on an approved on-call list. Any firm on the list may be invited to submit proposals on an as-needed basis. If individual proposals are technically satisfactory, the County will negotiate a fee and enter into a Professional Services Contract formatted per the County’s boilerplate contract, or by signing a letter-agreement, as deemed appropriate. Firms may request a copy of the boilerplate contract to assist them in developing their Statements of Qualifications. If terms for individual proposals are deemed to be unacceptable by the County, the County may, at its sole discretion, advise the Consultant of its decision to end the negotiation and seek another proposal from another firm on the list, or to issue an RFQ outside of the provisions of the existing on-call list.

Please limit your submittal to ten (10) pages or less, not counting cover letter and table of contents. Please be aware that the review committee members may limit their proposal review activities solely to Items 1 through 5 listed below. It is requested that you respond to the following items in numerical order.

Each statement and subsequent proposal will be evaluated according to the following criteria:

1. Prime firm’s direct experience in providing services of a similar nature, on projects completed within the past five years and appropriate client contracts for the referenced project or projects. Include budget and actual cost information for past projects, along with planned and actual construction schedules.

2. Understanding and approach to providing the specified services, including a discussion of major issues to be addressed and challenges to be overcome.

3. Experience and qualifications of project team, including sub-consultant experience and specific areas of expertise and experience. Identify each team member’s role in the projects identified and include a proposed organizational chart for the services to be provided, with responsibilities identified for team members.

4. Principal office location and local office work role. Identify each staff’s home office and the percent of the work to be performed at the local office.

5. Overall quality of proposal in terms of schedule, experience, strength of team, presentation (if given) and approach.

The selection committee will consist of, but is not limited to representatives of the County of Archuleta Public Works and Engineering Departments. Selections and contract awards are subject to the approval of the Board of County commissioners.

Firms intending to submit proposals are hereby notified that the County will make no reimbursements for any costs incurred prior to issuance of a formal “notice to proceed.” The County reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to re- solicit or cancel this solicitation if deemed in the best interest of the County.

Published November 23 and 30, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2017-020

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On September 21, 2017, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) Thomas S. Ferrell and Caroline F. Ferrell

Original Beneficiary(ies) Wells Fargo Bank, NA.

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt Wells Fargo Bank, NA.

Date of Deed of Trust February 14, 2007

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust March 07, 2007

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 20701966

Original Principal Amount $140,000.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $139,999.80

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

LOT 14X, BLOCK 6, ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION UNIT 3, PURSUANT TO A RESOLUTION APPROVING THE CONSOLIDATION OF CERTAIN LOTS IN ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO, RESOLUTION NO. 2000-72, RECORDED AUGUST 1, 2000 AS RECEPTION NO. 20007211.

Also known by street and number as: 104 Summit Trl, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 01/18/2018, at 449 San Juan St, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 11/23/2017

Last Publication 12/21/2017

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

IF THE BORROWER BELIEVES THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN SECTION 38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN SECTION 38-38-103.2, THE BORROWER MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL, THE FEDERAL CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (CFPB), OR BOTH. THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

Colorado Attorney General

1300 Broadway, 10th Floor

Denver, Colorado 80203

(800) 222-4444

www.coloradoattorneygeneral.gov

Federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

P.O. Box 4503

Iowa City, Iowa 52244

(855) 411-2372

www.consumerfinance.gov

DATE: 09/21/2017

Betty A. Diller, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: /s/ Betty A. Diller, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

McCarthy & Holthus, LLP 7700 E Arapahoe Road, Suite 230, Centennial, CO 80112 (877) 369-6122

Attorney File # CO-17-780410-LI

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published November 23, 30, December 7, 14 and 21, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of LiAnne M. Leaveck, Deceased

Case No. 17 PR 18

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before __________, or the claims may be forever barred.

Suzanne M. Trujillo

806 Darby St.

Colorado Springs, CO 80907

Published November 23, 30 and December 7, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

PUBLIC HEARING

The Town of Pagosa Springs Town Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday December 5, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. in the Town Hall Council Chambers to take public comment on the 2018 proposed budget and capital program for the Town of Pagosa Springs. Copies of the proposed budget and the proposed capital projects programs are available for public inspection on the Town website and in the office of the Town Clerk in the Town Hall.

The Pagosa Springs Sanitation General Improvement District Board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday December 5, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. in the Town Hall Council Chambers to take public comment on the 2018 proposed budget for the Pagosa Springs Sanitation General Improvement District. Copies of the proposed budget are available for public inspection on the Town website and in the office of the Town Clerk in the Town Hall.

Published November 23, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Notice of Unclaimed Property

According to Municipal Code 15.2.4, the Pagosa Springs Police Department is providing public notice of Unclaimed Property. The unclaimed property was recovered by the Department in the course of investigating a crime and would have been stolen between July 7, 2017 and August 10, 2017. The unclaimed property includes housewares, linens, kitchen/cooking items, camping equipment, clothing and outdoor wear, tools, and other miscellaneous items. Persons who may have any claim of ownership to any of the property mentioned in this notice may present their claim for the same at the Police Department located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 by close of business on December 11, 2017. Any property that remains unclaimed as of this date shall be donated or disposed of at the discretion of the Town Manager. Any claims for such property received after disposition shall be forever barred. All inquiries, or to obtain a complete list of unclaimed property and instructions on submitting a claim, can be sent by email to pagosapd@gmail.com.

Published November 9 and 23, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

