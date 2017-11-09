Public Notices 11/09/2017

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Ptarmigan Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

David Alan Carafiol, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2017CV030028

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 24, 2017, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

Jordan Duke

Ellwood R Meek and Marie D Meek, Trustees of the Meek Family Trust u/t/a July 25, 2003

Douglas Kalembo

Virginia K Hart and James A Hart

Jesse Wills and Leslie Wills

Janette R Beesley and Kenneth L Beesley

Charles Haggard and Dixie Haggard

Marjorie E Bowers and Wilson G Bowers

Timeless Blessings LLC

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 16PPA0144, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054

Association Assessments Due to: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at ten o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: November 9, 2017

Last Publication: December 7, 2017

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RGIHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE PURSUANT TO §38-38-104 C.R.S., SHALL BE FILED WITH THE OFFICER AT LEAST FIFTEEN (15) CALENDAR DAYS PRIOR TO THE FIRST SCHEDULED SALE DATE OR ANY DATE TO WHICH THE SALE IS CONTINUED.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO REDEEM FILED PURSUANT TO §38-38-302 C.R.S. SHALL BE FILED WITH THE SHERIFF NO LATER THAN EIGHT (8) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 16PPA0144, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054.

Attached hereto as EXHIBIT B are copies of certain Colorado statutes that may vitally affect your property rights in relation to this proceeding. Said proceeding may result in the loss of property in which you have an interest and mat create personal debt against you. You may wish to seek the advice of your own private attorney concerning your rights in relation to this foreclosure proceeding.

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed September 27, 2017.

Tonya Hamilton, Undersheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Tonya Hamilton

Exhibit A

Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations

As of August 11, 2017

Jordan Duke

Building Number: 7

Lot (Unit) Number: 7214

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 29

in that property on which is located four (4) one-story buildings containing two (2) one-level townhouses units per building which are designated, respectively, as Building No. 5, Units 7209 and 7210; Building No. 6, Units 7211 and 7212; Building No. 7, Units 7213 and 7214; and Building No. 8, Units 7215 and 7216 as per plat recorded on June 7, 1988, in Plat Sheet No. 325 under Reception No. 156199, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, and subject to that certain First Supplemental Declaration to Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded on June 7, 1988, under Reception No. 156200, Book 219, Page 33-38, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit in Ptarmigan Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,264.62

Accrued Interest: $122.85

Costs: $171.86

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,559.33

Jordan Duke

Building Number: 7

Lot (Unit) Number: 7214

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 3

in that property on which is located four (4) one-story buildings containing two (2) one-level townhouses units per building which are designated, respectively, as Building No. 5, Units 7209 and 7210; Building No. 6, Units 7211 and 7212; Building No. 7, Units 7213 and 7214; and Building No. 8, Units 7215 and 7216 as per plat recorded on June 7, 1988, in Plat Sheet No. 325 under Reception No. 156199, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, and subject to that certain First Supplemental Declaration to Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded on June 7, 1988, under Reception No. 156200, Book 219, Page 33-38, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit in Ptarmigan Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,264.62

Accrued Interest: $122.85

Costs: $76.86

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,464.33

Ellwood R Meek, Trustee of the Meek Family Trust u/t/a July 25, 2003 and Marie D Meek, Trustee of the Meek Family Trust u/t/a July 25, 2003

Building Number: 005B

Lot (Unit) Number: 7209

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 41

in that property on which is located four (4) one-story buildings containing two (2) one-level townhouses units per building which are designated, respectively, as Building No. 5, Units 7209 and 7210; Building No. 6, Units 7211 and 7212; Building No. 7, Units 7213 and 7214; and Building No. 8, Units 7215 and 7216 as per plat recorded on June 7, 1988, in Plat Sheet No. 325 under Reception No. 156199, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, and subject to that certain First Supplemental Declaration to Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded on June 7, 1988, under Reception No. 156200, Book 219, Page 33-38, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit in Ptarmigan Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,039.70

Accrued Interest: $56.40

Costs: $241.86

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,337.96

Douglas Kalembo

Building Number: 005B

Lot (Unit) Number: 7209

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 33

in that property on which is located four (4) one-story buildings containing two (2) one-level townhouses units per building which are designated, respectively, as Building No. 5, Units 7209 and 7210; Building No. 6, Units 7211 and 7212; Building No. 7, Units 7213 and 7214; and Building No. 8, Units 7215 and 7216 as per plat recorded on June 7, 1988, in Plat Sheet No. 325 under Reception No. 156199, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, and subject to that certain First Supplemental Declaration to Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded on June 7, 1988, under Reception No. 156200, Book 219, Page 33-38, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit in Ptarmigan Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,264.62

Accrued Interest: $122.85

Costs: $176.86

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,564.33

Virginia K Hart and James A Hart

Building Number: 003B

Lot (Unit) Number: 7206

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 27

in that property which is described as Parcel ‘E’-Ptarmigan Townhouses as recorded in Plat Sheet No. 324 & 324A under Reception No. 153256, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded February 4, 1988, under Reception No. 153260 and re-recorded on February 18, 1988 under Reception No. 153557 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Units in Ptarmigan Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $15,564.02

Accrued Interest: $844.29

Costs: $266.86

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $17,675.17

Jesse Wills and Leslie Wills

Building Number: 9

Lot (Unit) Number: 7217

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 42

in that property on which is located three(3)one-story buildings containing two(2)one-level townhouse units per building which are designated, respectively, as Building No. 9, Units 7217 and 7218; Building No. 10, Units 7219 and 7220; and Building No. 11, Units 7221 and 7222 as per plat recorded on June 7, 1988, in Plat Sheet No. 326 under Reception No. 156202, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, and subject to that certain Second Supplemental Declaration to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded on June 7, 1988, under Reception No. 156203, Book 219, Page 43-48, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit in Ptarmigan Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,264.62

Accrued Interest: $122.85

Costs: $241.86

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,629.33

Janette R Beesley and Kenneth L Beesley

Building Number: 012B

Lot (Unit) Number: 7223

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 24

in that property on which is located three(3)one-story buildings containing two(2)one-level townhouse units per building which are designated, respectively, as Building No. 12, Units 7223 and 7224; Building No. 13, Units 7225 and 7226; and Building No. 14, Units 7227 and 7228 as per plat recorded on November 3, 1988, in Plat Map No. 327 under Reception No. 159241, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, and further subject to that certain Third Supplemental Declaration to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded on November 2, 1988, under Reception No. 159242, in Record Book 233, Page 171 and rerecorded on November 21, 1988, under Reception No. 0159517 in Record Book 234, Page 283, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit in Ptarmigan Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $9,717.81

Accrued Interest: $527.16

Costs: $266.86

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $11,511.83

Jordan Duke

Building Number: 013B

Lot (Unit) Number: 7225

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 26

in that property on which is located three(3)one-story buildings containing two(2)one-level townhouse units per building which are designated, respectively, as Building No. 12, Units 7223 and 7224; Building No. 13, Units 7225 and 7226; and Building No. 14, Units 7227 and 7228 as per plat recorded on November 3, 1988, in Plat Map No. 327 under Reception No. 159241, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, and further subject to that certain Third Supplemental Declaration to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded on November 2, 1988, under Reception No. 159242, in Record Book 233, Page 171 and rerecorded on November 21, 1988, under Reception No. 0159517 in Record Book 234, Page 283, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit in Ptarmigan Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,264.62

Accrued Interest: $122.85

Costs: $76.86

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,464.33

Charles Haggard and Dixie Haggard

Building Number: 002B

Lot (Unit) Number: 7204

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 28

in that property which is described as Parcel ‘E’-Ptarmigan Townhouses as recorded in Plat Sheet No. 324 & 324A under Reception No. 153256, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded February 4, 1988, under Reception No. 153260 and re-recorded on February 18, 1988 under Reception No. 153557 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Units in Ptarmigan Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,069.63

Accrued Interest: $58.02

Costs: $266.86

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,394.51

Marjorie E Bowers and Wilson G Bowers

Building Number: 015B

Lot (Unit) Number: 7230

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 29

in that parcel of land being a portion of Parcel D, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded under Reception No. 139304, Plat Filed 314A-C, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado, on which is located one building containing two, one level townhouse units designated, respectively, as Building 15, Units 7229 and 7230 described as Ptarmigan Phase V as recorded in Plat File No. 341, under Reception No. 179510 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to that Fourth Supplemental Declaration to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded May 22, 1991, Reception No. 179511, Book 331, Page 164 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit in Ptarmigan Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,264.62

Accrued Interest: $122.85

Costs: $266.86

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,654.33

Timeless Blessings LLC

Building Number: 14B

Lot (Unit) Number: 7227

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 49

in that property on which is located three(3)one-story buildings containing two(2)one-level townhouse units per building which are designated, respectively, as Building No. 12, Units 7223 and 7224; Building No. 13, Units 7225 and 7226; and Building No. 14, Units 7227 and 7228 as per plat recorded on November 3, 1988, in Plat Map No. 327 under Reception No. 159241, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, and further subject to that certain Third Supplemental Declaration to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded on November 2, 1988, under Reception No. 159242, in Record Book 233, Page 171 and rerecorded on November 21, 1988, under Reception No. 0159517 in Record Book 234, Page 283, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit in Ptarmigan Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,264.62

Accrued Interest: $122.85

Costs: $166.86

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,554.33

Published November 9, 16, 23, 30 and December 7, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Teal Landing Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

Randy Dunn, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2017CV030029

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 24, 2017, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

Randy Dunn and Jennifer Dunn

Jeffrey S Hall and Amy A Hall

JS Management and Executive Services, LLC

Glen Jackson and Sherry Cognion

Howard W Cannon and Debra L Cannon

Sheila Jolene Ross and Jerry Randal Adams

Randal Bacon Warner and Rebecca Edgerly Warner

Abraham Christopher Nixon and Lorraine Marcia Rudder

Patricia J Dilts, Trustee of the Patricia J Dilts Revocable Trust

James A Rollins

Clara J Culver and Lawrence Robson

Beverly S Brody and Stephanie S Manzo

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Teal Landing Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 16PPA0144, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054

Association Assessments Due to: Teal Landing Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at ten o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: November 9, 2017

Last Publication: December 7, 2017

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RGIHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE PURSUANT TO §38-38-104 C.R.S., SHALL BE FILED WITH THE OFFICER AT LEAST FIFTEEN (15) CALENDAR DAYS PRIOR TO THE FIRST SCHEDULED SALE DATE OR ANY DATE TO WHICH THE SALE IS CONTINUED.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO REDEEM FILED PURSUANT TO §38-38-302 C.R.S. SHALL BE FILED WITH THE SHERIFF NO LATER THAN EIGHT (8) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 16PPA0144, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054.

Attached hereto as EXHIBIT B are copies of certain Colorado statutes that may vitally affect your property rights in relation to this proceeding. Said proceeding may result in the loss of property in which you have an interest and mat create personal debt against you. You may wish to seek the advice of your own private attorney concerning your rights in relation to this foreclosure proceeding.

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed September 27, 2017.

Tonya Hamilton, Undersheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Tonya Hamilton

Exhibit A

Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations

As of July 19, 2017

Randy Dunn and Jennifer Dunn

Building Number: 11

Lot (Unit) Number: 1111-1116, 1121, 1124-1126

UDI Points: 84,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase One- as built Building 11, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20102922, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20102923, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Undivided Ownership Interest Unit Weeks in the hereafter described Units Teal Landing Condominium in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,739.16

Accrued Interest: $94.34

Costs: $269.67

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,103.17

Jeffrey S Hall and Amy A Hall

Building Number: 11

Lot (Unit) Number: 1111-1116, 1121, 1124-1126

UDI Points: 126,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase One- as built Building 11, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20102922, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20102923, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Undivided Ownership Interest Unit Weeks in the hereafter described Units Teal Landing Condominium in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,435.47

Accrued Interest: $77.87

Costs: $244.67

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,758.01

JS Management and Executive Services, LLC

Building Number: 12

Lot (Unit) Number: 1211-1216, 1221, 1224-1226

UDI Points: 77,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Two- as built Building 12, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20105850, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651and any further supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Undivided Ownership Interest Unit Weeks in the hereafter described Units Teal Landing Condominium in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,326.26

Accrued Interest: $71.95

Costs: $142.17

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,540.37

Glen Jackson and Sherry Cognion

Building Number: 12

Lot (Unit) Number: 1211-1216, 1221, 1224-1226

UDI Points: 112,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Two- as built Building 12, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20105850, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651and any further supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Undivided Ownership Interest Unit Weeks in the hereafter described Units Teal Landing Condominium in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $4,446.68

Accrued Interest: $241.22

Costs: $269.67

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $5,957.56

Howard W Cannon and Debra L Cannon

Building Number: 12

Lot (Unit) Number: 1211-1216, 1221, 1224-1226

UDI Points: 426,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Two- as built Building 12, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20105850, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651and any further supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Undivided Ownership Interest Unit Weeks in the hereafter described Units Teal Landing Condominium in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $5,996.22

Accrued Interest: $325.27

Costs: $269.67

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,591.16

Sheila Jolene Ross and Jerry Randal Adams

Building Number: 12

Lot (Unit) Number: 1211-1216, 1221, 1224-1226

UDI Points: 84,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Two- as built Building 12, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20105850, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651and any further supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Undivided Ownership Interest Unit Weeks in the hereafter described Units Teal Landing Condominium in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,420.36

Accrued Interest: $131.30

Costs: $269.67

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,821.32

Randal Bacon Warner and Rebecca Edgerly Warner

Building Number: 12

Lot (Unit) Number: 1211-1216, 1221, 1224-1226

UDI Points: 105,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Two- as built Building 12, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20105850, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651and any further supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Undivided Ownership Interest Unit Weeks in the hereafter described Units Teal Landing Condominium in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,245.73

Accrued Interest: $67.58

Costs: $269.67

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,582.97

Abraham Christopher Nixon and Lorraine Marcia Rudder

Building Number: 13

Lot (Unit) Number: 1311-1316, 1321-1323, 1325, 1326

UDI Points: 105,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Three- as built Building 13, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20106879, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 2010565, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Undivided Ownership Interest Unit Weeks in the hereafter described Units Teal Landing Condominium in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,879.65

Accrued Interest: $156.21

Costs: $269.67

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $4,305.53

Patricia J Dilts, Trustee of the Patricia J Dilts Revocable Trust

Building Number: 14

Lot (Unit) Number: 1411-1413, 1415, 1416, 1421-1426

UDI Points: 84,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Four- as built Building 14, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20203146, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880 and Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Undivided Ownership Interest Unit Weeks in the hereafter described Units Teal Landing Condominium in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,873.19

Accrued Interest: $101.61

Costs: $174.67

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,149.47

James A Rollins

Building Number: 14

Lot (Unit) Number: 1411-1413, 1415, 1416, 1421-1426

UDI Points: 77,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Four- as built Building 14, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20203146, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880 and Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Undivided Ownership Interest Unit Weeks in the hereafter described Units Teal Landing Condominium in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,360.30

Accrued Interest: $128.04

Costs: $174.67

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,663.00

Clara J Culver and Lawrence Robson

Building Number: 16

Lot (Unit) Number: 1611-1616, 1621-1626

UDI Points: 905,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Six- as built Building 16, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20304272, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765, Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20206614, First Amendment to Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded December 12, 2002 as Reception Number 20211905 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Undivided Ownership Interest Unit Weeks in the hereafter described Units Teal Landing Condominium in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $9,844.19

Accrued Interest: $534.01

Costs: $269.67

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $11,647.87

Beverly S Brody and Stephanie S Manzo

Building Number: 17

Lot (Unit) Number: 1711-1716, 1721-1726

UDI Points: 126,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Seven – as built Building 17, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20209496, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765, Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20206614, First Amendment to Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20211905 and Sixth Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20209497 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Undivided Ownership Interest Unit Weeks in the hereafter described Units Teal Landing Condominium in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,557.90

Accrued Interest: $138.76

Costs: $269.67

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,966.32

Published November 9, 16, 23, 30 and December 7, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Village Pointe Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

Barry Reece Sanders, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2017CV030031

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 24, 2017, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

Barry Reece Sanders

Peter M Watson and Dixie Watson

Resort Management Services, LLC d/b/a Club Select Resorts

Laurie A Sheckles

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 16PPA0144, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054

Association Assessments Due to: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at ten o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: November 9, 2017

Last Publication: December 7, 2017

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RGIHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE PURSUANT TO §38-38-104 C.R.S., SHALL BE FILED WITH THE OFFICER AT LEAST FIFTEEN (15) CALENDAR DAYS PRIOR TO THE FIRST SCHEDULED SALE DATE OR ANY DATE TO WHICH THE SALE IS CONTINUED.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO REDEEM FILED PURSUANT TO §38-38-302 C.R.S. SHALL BE FILED WITH THE SHERIFF NO LATER THAN EIGHT (8) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 16PPA0144, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054.

Attached hereto as EXHIBIT B are copies of certain Colorado statutes that may vitally affect your property rights in relation to this proceeding. Said proceeding may result in the loss of property in which you have an interest and mat create personal debt against you. You may wish to seek the advice of your own private attorney concerning your rights in relation to this foreclosure proceeding.

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed September 27, 2017.

Tonya Hamilton, Undersheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Tonya Hamilton

Exhibit A

Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations

As of August 11, 2017

Barry Reece Sanders

Building Number: 003D

Lot (Unit) Number: 7509

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 26

in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase II recorded in Plat File No. 332-332A-E, under Reception No. 171189 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to the First Supplemental Declaration to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase II recorded May 3, 1990, Reception No. 171190, Book 292, Page 242, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado. The property has located upon it two buildings described as Building 3, containing four units designated, respectively, as Units 7509, 7510, 7511 and 7512; and Building 4 contains four units designated, respectively, as Units 7513, 7514, 7515, 7516.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,402.81

Accrued Interest: $76.10

Costs: $244.00

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,722.91

Peter M Watson and Dixie Watson

Building Number: 003D

Lot (Unit) Number: 7510

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 25

in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase II recorded in Plat File No. 332-332A-E, under Reception No. 171189 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to the First Supplemental Declaration to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase II recorded May 3, 1990, Reception No. 171190, Book 292, Page 242, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado. The property has located upon it two buildings described as Building 3, containing four units designated, respectively, as Units 7509, 7510, 7511 and 7512; and Building 4 contains four units designated, respectively, as Units 7513, 7514, 7515, 7516.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,363.06

Accrued Interest: $128.19

Costs: $309.00

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,800.25

Resort Management Services, LLC d/b/a Club Select Resorts

Building Number: 005D

Lot (Unit) Number: 7518

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 20

in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase III as recorded in Plat Filed No. 238A-F under Reception No. 179324 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration and Third Amendment to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase III recorded November 21, 1990, Reception No. 176323, Book 315, Page 350.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,490.87

Accrued Interest: $80.87

Costs: $201.50

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,773.24

Laurie A Sheckles

Building Number: 005D

Lot (Unit) Number: 7523

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 17

in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase III as recorded in Plat Filed No. 238A-F under Reception No. 179324 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration and Third Amendment to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase III recorded November 21, 1990, Reception No. 176323, Book 315, Page 350.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,976.70

Accrued Interest: $107.23

Costs: $224.00

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,307.93

Published November 9, 16, 23, 30 and December 7, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Eagle’s Loft Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

Marjorie Starkey , et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2017CV030032

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums, recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 24, 2017, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

Marjorie Starkey and Edgar A Starkey

Wilbert Lee

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums, recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 16PPA0144, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054

Association Assessments Due to: Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at ten o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: November 9, 2017

Last Publication: December 7, 2017

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RGIHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE PURSUANT TO §38-38-104 C.R.S., SHALL BE FILED WITH THE OFFICER AT LEAST FIFTEEN (15) CALENDAR DAYS PRIOR TO THE FIRST SCHEDULED SALE DATE OR ANY DATE TO WHICH THE SALE IS CONTINUED.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO REDEEM FILED PURSUANT TO §38-38-302 C.R.S. SHALL BE FILED WITH THE SHERIFF NO LATER THAN EIGHT (8) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 16PPA0144, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054.

Attached hereto as EXHIBIT B are copies of certain Colorado statutes that may vitally affect your property rights in relation to this proceeding. Said proceeding may result in the loss of property in which you have an interest and mat create personal debt against you. You may wish to seek the advice of your own private attorney concerning your rights in relation to this foreclosure proceeding.

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed September 27, 2017.

Tonya Hamilton, Undersheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Tonya Hamilton

Exhibit A

Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations

As of August 11, 2017

Marjorie Starkey and Edgar A Starkey

Building Number: 25

Lot (Unit) Number: 25

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 35

in Phase III of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 130203 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on May 30, 1984, under Reception No. 123459, as amended by that First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 13, 1984, Reception No. 124494, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $983.24

Accrued Interest: $53.34

Costs: $368.00

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,404.58

Wilbert Lee

Building Number: 50

Lot (Unit) Number: 50

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 10

in Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 132402 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Third Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 10, 1985, under Reception No. 132403, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,539.90

Accrued Interest: $83.53

Costs: $273.00

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,896.43

Published November 9, 16, 23, 30 and December 7, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Teal Landing Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

Gerald J Viarrial , et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2017CV030046

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 24, 2017, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

Gerald J Viarrial

Kristin D Dall and Scott E Dall

Phanedra Harper

Louis P Mautz and Betty H Mautz, Trustees of the Louis Mautz Family Trust, Dated April 3, 2001

O J Hurley and Edna R Hurley, Trustees of the Hurley Family Revocable Living Trust, Dated February 11, 2002

Timeshare Trade Ins, LLC

Judy A Kiff-Calantino and Theodore S Calantino

Yvonne Johnson

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Teal Landing Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 16PPA0144, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054

Association Assessments Due to: Teal Landing Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at ten o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: November 9, 2017

Last Publication: December 7, 2017

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RGIHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE PURSUANT TO §38-38-104 C.R.S., SHALL BE FILED WITH THE OFFICER AT LEAST FIFTEEN (15) CALENDAR DAYS PRIOR TO THE FIRST SCHEDULED SALE DATE OR ANY DATE TO WHICH THE SALE IS CONTINUED.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO REDEEM FILED PURSUANT TO §38-38-302 C.R.S. SHALL BE FILED WITH THE SHERIFF NO LATER THAN EIGHT (8) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 16PPA0144, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054.

Attached hereto as EXHIBIT B are copies of certain Colorado statutes that may vitally affect your property rights in relation to this proceeding. Said proceeding may result in the loss of property in which you have an interest and mat create personal debt against you. You may wish to seek the advice of your own private attorney concerning your rights in relation to this foreclosure proceeding.

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed September 27, 2017.

Tonya Hamilton, Undersheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Tonya Hamilton

Exhibit A

Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations

As of August 11, 2017

Gerald J Viarrial

Building Number: 11

Lot (Unit) Number: 1111-1116, 1121, 1124-1126

UDI Points: 154,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase One- as built Building 11, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20102922, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20102923, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,058.28

Accrued Interest: $47.67

Costs: $181.22

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,287.17

Kristin D Dall and Scott E Dall

Building Number: 14

Lot (Unit) Number: 1411-1413, 1415-1416, 1421-1426

UDI Points: 210,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Four- as built Building 14, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20203146, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880 and Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,441.65

Accrued Interest: $64.93

Costs: $251.22

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,757.81

Phanedra Harper

Building Number: 15

Lot (Unit) Number: 1511-1516, 1521-1523, 1525-1526

UDI Points: 63,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Five- as built Building 15, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20204764, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, and Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $686.64

Accrued Interest: $30.93

Costs: $176.22

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $1,893.79

Louis P Mautz and Betty H Mautz,

Trustees of the Louis Mautz Family Trust, Dated April 3, 2001

Building Number: 16

Lot (Unit) Number: 1611-1616, 1621-1626

UDI Points: 78,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Six- as built Building 16, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20304272, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765, Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20206614, First Amendment to Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded December 12, 2002 as Reception Number 20211905 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $780.26

Accrued Interest: $35.14

Costs: $276.22

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,091.63

O J Hurley and Edna R Hurley

Trustees of the Hurley Family Revocable Living Trust, Dated February 11, 2002

Building Number: 16

Lot (Unit) Number: 1611-1616, 1621-1626

UDI Points: 63,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Six- as built Building 16, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20304272, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765, Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20206614, First Amendment to Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded December 12, 2002 as Reception Number 20211905 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $924.99

Accrued Interest: $41.66

Costs: $276.22

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,242.87

Timeshare Trade Ins, LLC

Building Number: 17

Lot (Unit) Number: 1711-1716, 1721-1726

UDI Points: 105,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Seven – as built Building 17, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20209496, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765, Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20206614, First Amendment to Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20211905 and Sixth Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20209497 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $912.07

Accrued Interest: $41.08

Costs: $168.72

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,121.87

Judy A Kiff-Calantino and Theodore S Calantino

Building Number: 17

Lot (Unit) Number: 1711-1716, 1721-1726

UDI Points: 154,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Seven – as built Building 17, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20209496, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765, Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20206614, First Amendment to Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20211905 and Sixth Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20209497 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $988.16

Accrued Interest: $44.51

Costs: $251.22

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,283.89

Timeshare Trade Ins

Building Number: 17

Lot (Unit) Number: 1711-1716, 1721-1726

UDI Points: 77,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Seven – as built Building 17, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20209496, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765, Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20206614, First Amendment to Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20211905 and Sixth Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20209497 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $737.90

Accrued Interest: $33.24

Costs: $86.22

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $1,857.36

Yvonne Johnson

Building Number: 16

Lot (Unit) Number: 1611-1616, 1621-1626

UDI Points: 105,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Six- as built Building 16, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20304272, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765, Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20206614, First Amendment to Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded December 12, 2002 as Reception Number 20211905 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $767.88

Accrued Interest: $34.59

Costs: $191.22

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $1,993.69

Published November 9, 16, 23, 30 and December 7, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Peregrine Townhouses Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

Kenneth O Voges, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2017CV030026

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Internal Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses, recorded on August 2, 1990, at Book 303, Page 104, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 24, 2017, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

Kenneth O Voges and Alice F Voges

Patricia J Brewer and John Douglas Brewer

Cody Martinez

Wesley E White

Timeshare Trade Ins, LLC

Trevor Jason Marback and Glory Marie Marback

Geneva M Parks and Victor L Parks

John T Bailey and Louise H Bailey

L&L Portable Toilets, Inc.

D. Joann Origer and Lewis J Origer

John D Colvert and Joyce H Colvert

WTA Services, LLC

June S Cossler

The Woolmington Trust, dated December 18, 1995

Maxie I Arbogast and Paola P Arbogast

Russel B Shaw and Kristal D Shaw

Mildred W Packard and Arthur H Packard, Co-Trustees of the M and A Packard Trust, dated November 5, 1998

Michael D Otis and Virginia L Munden

Mark Bell

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Internal Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses, recorded on August 2, 1990, at Book 303, Page 104, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Peregrine Townhouses Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 16PPA0144, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054

Association Assessments Due to: Peregrine Townhouses Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: November 9, 2017

Last Publication: December 7, 2017

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RGIHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE PURSUANT TO §38-38-104 C.R.S., SHALL BE FILED WITH THE OFFICER AT LEAST FIFTEEN (15) CALENDAR DAYS PRIOR TO THE FIRST SCHEDULED SALE DATE OR ANY DATE TO WHICH THE SALE IS CONTINUED.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO REDEEM FILED PURSUANT TO §38-38-302 C.R.S. SHALL BE FILED WITH THE SHERIFF NO LATER THAN EIGHT (8) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 16PPA0144, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054.

Attached hereto as EXHIBIT B are copies of certain Colorado statutes that may vitally affect your property rights in relation to this proceeding. Said proceeding may result in the loss of property in which you have an interest and mat create personal debt against you. You may wish to seek the advice of your own private attorney concerning your rights in relation to this foreclosure proceeding.

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed September 27, 2017.

Tonya Hamilton, Undersheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Tonya Hamilton

Exhibit A

Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations

As of August 11, 2017

Kenneth O Voges and Alice F Voges

Building Number: 22

Lot (Unit) Number: 7843-7844

UDI Points: 231,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase V, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 99006555, subject to Second Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 99006556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,023.82

Accrued Interest: $109.79

Costs: $251.20

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,384.81

Patricia J Brewer and John Douglas Brewer

Building Number: 9 & 10

Lot (Unit) Number: 7817-7820

UDI Points: 154,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase III, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173555, subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 173556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,759.04

Accrued Interest: $95.42

Costs: $236.20

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,090.66

Cody Martinez

Building Number: 36

Lot (Unit) Number: 7871-7872

UDI Points: 105,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase VII, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 20005495, subject to Third Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 20002414, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,673.08

Accrued Interest: $90.76

Costs: $166.20

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,930.05

Wesley E White

Building Number: 42

Lot (Unit) Number: 7883-7884

UDI Points: 192,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase VIII, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 20010666, subject to Third Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 20002414, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,003.20

Accrued Interest: $108.67

Costs: $166.20

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,278.07

Timeshare Trade Ins, LLC

Building Number: 12

Lot (Unit) Number: 7823-7824

UDI Points: 154,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase IV, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 98002629, subject to First Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 98002628, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,071.58

Accrued Interest: $112.38

Costs: $153.70

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,337.66

Trevor Jason Marback and Glory Marie Marback

Building Number: 18

Lot (Unit) Number: 7835-7836

UDI Points: 63,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase IV, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 98002629, subject to First Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 98002628, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,026.84

Accrued Interest: $55.70

Costs: $421.20

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,503.74

Geneva M Parks and Victor L Parks

Building Number: 4 & 5

Lot (Unit) Number: 7807-7810

UDI Points: 105,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase II, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173554, subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 173556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $7,361.52

Accrued Interest: $399.34

Costs: $251.20

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $9,012.06

John T Bailey and Louise H Bailey

Building Number: 4 & 5

Lot (Unit) Number: 7807-7810

UDI Points: 49,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase II, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173554, subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 173556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $3,275.97

Accrued Interest: $177.71

Costs: $261.20

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $4,714.88

L&L Portable Toilets, Inc.

Building Number: 2 & 3

UDI Points: 105,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase I, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173553, subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 173556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,420.12

Accrued Interest: $77.04

Costs: $166.20

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,663.36

D. Joann Origer and Lewis J Origer

Building Number: 7 & 8

Lot (Unit) Number: 7813-7816

UDI Points: 126,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase III, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173555, subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 173556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,893.64

Accrued Interest: $102.72

Costs: $236.20

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,232.56

John D Colvert and Joyce H Colvert

Building Number: 9 & 10

Lot (Unit) Number: 7817-7820

UDI Points: 84,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase III, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173555, subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 173556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,609.45

Accrued Interest: $87.31

Costs: $291.20

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,987.96

Timeshare Trade Ins, LLC

Building Number: 15

Lot (Unit) Number: 7829-7830

UDI Points: 105,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase IV, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 98002629, subject to First Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 98002628, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,566.97

Accrued Interest: $85.00

Costs: $71.20

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,723.17

WTA Services, LLC

Building Number: 17

Lot (Unit) Number: 7833-7834

UDI Points: 105,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase IV, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 98002629, subject to First Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 98002628, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,716.17

Accrued Interest: $93.10

Costs: $148.70

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,957.97

June S Cossler

Building Number: 23

Lot (Unit) Number: 7845-7846

UDI Points: 49,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase IV, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 98002629, subject to First Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 98002628, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,687.75

Accrued Interest: $91.55

Costs: $176.20

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,955.50

The Woolmington Trust, dated December 18, 1995

Building Number: 29

Lot (Unit) Number: 7857-7858

UDI Points: 41,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase V, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 99006555, subject to Second Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 99006556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,015.28

Accrued Interest: $109.32

Costs: $153.70

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,278.30

Maxie I Arbogast and Paola P Arbogast

Building Number: 30

Lot (Unit) Number: 7859-7860

UDI Points: 49,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase VI as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 99011974, subject to Second Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership of Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 99006556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,644.63

Accrued Interest: $89.22

Costs: $261.20

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,995.05

Russel B Shaw and Kristal D Shaw

Building Number: 32

Lot (Unit) Number: 7863-7864

UDI Points: 105,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase VII, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 20005495, subject to Third Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 20002414, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,376.70

Accrued Interest: $74.68

Costs: $261.20

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,712.58

Mildred W Packard and Arthur H Packard,

Co-Trustee of the M and A Packard Trust, dated November 5, 1998

Building Number: 11

Lot (Unit) Number: 7821-7822

UDI Points: 49,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase IV, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 98002629, subject to First Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 98002628, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,919.29

Accrued Interest: $104.11

Costs: $281.20

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,304.60

Michael D Otis and Virginia L Munden

Building Number: 37

Lot (Unit) Number: 7873-7874

UDI Points: 154,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase VII, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 20005495, subject to Third Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 20002414, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,864.16

Accrued Interest: $101.12

Costs: $261.20

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,226.48

Mark Bell

Building Number: 31

Lot (Unit) Number: 7861-7862

UDI Points: 49,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase VI as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 99011974, subject to Second Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership of Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 99006556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,391.42

Accrued Interest: $129.73

Costs: $148.70

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,669.85

Published November 9, 16, 23, 30 and December 7, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Elk Run Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

Wesley E White, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2017CV030027

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 24, 2017, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

Wesley E White

David Birchman and Stephanie Birchman, Co-Trustees of the David J Birchman and Stephanie Birchman 2005 Family Trust

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 16PPA0144, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054

Association Assessments Due to: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: November 9, 2017

Last Publication: December 7, 2017

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RGIHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE PURSUANT TO §38-38-104 C.R.S., SHALL BE FILED WITH THE OFFICER AT LEAST FIFTEEN (15) CALENDAR DAYS PRIOR TO THE FIRST SCHEDULED SALE DATE OR ANY DATE TO WHICH THE SALE IS CONTINUED.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO REDEEM FILED PURSUANT TO §38-38-302 C.R.S. SHALL BE FILED WITH THE SHERIFF NO LATER THAN EIGHT (8) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 16PPA0144, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054.

Attached hereto as EXHIBIT B are copies of certain Colorado statutes that may vitally affect your property rights in relation to this proceeding. Said proceeding may result in the loss of property in which you have an interest and mat create personal debt against you. You may wish to seek the advice of your own private attorney concerning your rights in relation to this foreclosure proceeding.

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed September 27, 2017.

Tonya Hamilton, Undersheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Tonya Hamilton

Exhibit A

Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations

As of August 11, 2017

Wesley E. White

Building Number: 3A

Lot (Unit) Number: 7112

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 33

of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 317 under Reception No. 140480, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $833.80

Accrued Interest: $46.05

Costs: $273.00

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,152.85

David Birchman and Stephanie Birchman, Co-Trustees of the David J Birchman and Stephanie Birchman 2005 Family Trust

Building Number: 19

Lot (Unit) Number: 7118

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 5

of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 323 under Reception No. 0151975, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Second Amendment to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded December 1, 1987, under Reception No. 0151976 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $7,065.59

Accrued Interest: $390.25

Costs: $368.00

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $8,823.84

Published November 9, 16, 23, 30 and December 7, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY

STATE OF COLORADO

449 San Juan St.

PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

(970) 264-8160

ROBERT BEECHAM, an individual, and

MARIA LOPEZ, an individual,

Plaintiffs,

v.

SAN JUAN RIVER RESORT, INC., an Arizona Corporation,

SAN JUAN RIVER RESORT PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., a Colorado Nonprofit Corporation,

THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF THE COUNTY OF ARCHULETA, and

all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action,

Defendants

Attorneys for Plaintiffs

Name:

SWEETBAUM SANDS ANDERSON PC

Geoffrey P. Anderson #14907

Joshua D. McMahon #36890

Address:

1125 Seventeenth Street, Suite 2100

Denver, CO 80202

Phone No.: (303) 296-3377

E-mail: ganderson@sweetbaumsands.com

jmcmahon@sweetbaumsands.com

Case No. 2017CV30099

Division MG

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO: SAN JUAN RIVER RESORT, INC., and

ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION,

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint filed with the Court in this action, by filing with the Clerk of the Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your Answer or other response within thirty-five (35) days after the service of this Summons upon you. Service of this Summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the Clerk of the Court.

If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within thirty-five (35) days after the date of the last publication, Judgment by Default may be rendered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet title of the Plaintiffs in and to the real property situated in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as: Lot 51 in SAN JUAN RIVER RESORT SUBDIVISION UNIT NO. 2, according to the plat of said subdivision filed for record February 10, 1975 under Reception No. 82578. That property is also described in that warranty deed recorded on September 25, 2015, at reception number 21507015, in the real property records of the Archuleta County, Colorado, clerk and recorder’s office. That property is also described in the Complaint which may be obtained from the Clerk of the Court.

DATED October 27, 2017.

Published in The Pagosa Spring SUN.

First Publication: November 9, 2017

Last Publication: December 7, 2017

SWEETBAUM SANDS ANDERSON PC

s/ Joshua D. McMahon

Geoffrey P. Anderson, Esq.

Joshua D. McMahon, Esq.

Attorneys for Plaintiffs

Published November 9, 16, 23, 30 and December 7, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

State of Wisconsin, County of Oneida, Circuit Court

In re: The marriage of Petitioner: Robert Arn Bruette and Respondent: Yvette Bruette case no: 17FA143

THE STATE OF WISCONSIN, TO THE PERSON NAMED ABOVE AS RESPONDENT:

You are notified that the petitioner named above has filed a Petition for divorce against you. You must respond with a written demand for a copy of the Petition within 40 days from the day after the first date of publication. The demand must be sent or delivered to the court at: Oneida County Clerk of Court, Oneida County Courthouse, 1 S. Oneida Ave., Rhinelander, WI, 54501; and to Atty. Mary M. Sowinski, Sowinski Legal Services LLC, PO Box 164, Three Lakes, WI, 54562. It is recommended, but not required that you have an attorney help or represent you. If you do not demand a copy of the Petition within 45 days, the court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the Petition, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the Petition. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property.

You are notified of the availability of information from the Circuit Court Commissioner as set forth in §767.105, Wis. Stats.

§767.105 Information from Circuit Court Commissioner.

(2) Upon the request of a party to an action affecting the family, including a revision of judgment or order under sec. 767.59 or 767.451:

(a) The Circuit Court Commissioner shall, with or without charge, provide the party with written information on the following, as appropriate to the action commenced:

1 The procedure for obtaining a judgment or order in the action.

2. The major issues usually addressed in such an action.

3. Community resources and family court counseling services available to assist the parties.

4. The procedure for setting, modifying, and enforcing child support awards, or modifying and enforcing legal custody or physical placement judgments or orders.

(b) The Circuit Court Commissioner shall provide a party, for inspection or purchase, with a copy of the statutory provisions in this chapter generally pertinent to the action. If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-369-6120 at least 10 working days prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation.

The Final hearing on the Petition will be held on January 4, 2018, at 2 pm, before the Honorable Judge Bloom in the Br. 2 Courtroom, 2nd Floor, Oneida County Courthouse. If the Respondent fails to appear at that hearing, the Court will default the Respondent, and proceed to resolve the Divorce Petition on that date.

Signed, Atty. Mary M. Sowinski, Sowinski Legal Services, 1028147, November 3, 2017

Published November 9, 16 and 23, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

garet Esther Reeves, Deceased

Case No. 16 PR 6

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before March 15, 2018, or the claims may be forever barred.

Richard Coy

Personal Representative

4950 W. Lakeridge Rd

Denver CO 80219

Phone: (720) 987-6282

Published November 9, 16 and 23, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Notice of Budget

Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of December 2017, at 1:30 pm, the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners will be taking public comment on the 2018 operating budget at 398 Lewis Street Pagosa Springs, CO. Effective October 15, 2017, the budget will be available for inspection by interested parties at the Administrative offices of Archuleta County government between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm Monday through Friday, 398 Lewis Street Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. Challenges or objections to the budget may be filed with the County Administrator prior to adoption of the budget.

Published November 9, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Notice of Unclaimed Property

According to Municipal Code 15.2.4, the Pagosa Springs Police Department is providing public notice of Unclaimed Property. The unclaimed property was recovered by the Department in the course of investigating a crime and would have been stolen between July 7, 2017 and August 10, 2017. The unclaimed property includes housewares, linens, kitchen/cooking items, camping equipment, clothing and outdoor wear, tools, and other miscellaneous items. Persons who may have any claim of ownership to any of the property mentioned in this notice may present their claim for the same at the Police Department located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 by close of business on December 11, 2017. Any property that remains unclaimed as of this date shall be donated or disposed of at the discretion of the Town Manager. Any claims for such property received after disposition shall be forever barred. All inquiries, or to obtain a complete list of unclaimed property and instructions on submitting a claim, can be sent by email to pagosapd@gmail.com.

Published November 9 and 23, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Follow these topics: Public Notices