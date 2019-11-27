Public Notices 11/27/2019

NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Piedra Park Metropolitan Improvement District (PPMID) Board of Directors for the calendar year 2020. The proposed budget is available for public inspection at 55 MILTON LANE ARBOLES, CO. Copies are also available upon request by email at PIEDRAPARK@YAHOO.COM or phone at (970 749-5968). The proposed budget will be considered at a regular meeting of the PPMID board of directors to be held on December 11, 2019 at 55 Milton Lane, Arboles, Colorado at 6 PM.

Any interested party may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto in writing at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget. Any objections may be submitted to the PPMID Board of Directors by email PIEDRAPARK@YAHOO.COM or letter P.O. Box 1609 Arboles,CO 81121.

Published November 28 and December 5, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Request for Proposals: Emergency Backup Generator

The Archuleta School District #50 JT is accepting proposals for a company to provide the district with a 20 KW natural gas or propane generator with an auto-transfer switch, a 120-gallon gas or propane tank, initial installation which would include wiring, and an annual maintenance option.

Proposals will be accepted until 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the Archuleta School District #50 JT Administration Building, P.O. Box 1498, 309 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 with a copy also being e-mailed by that date and time to jmorehouse@pagosa.k12.co.us. Contact Jesse Morehouse with any questions regarding specifications at 264-2228 X 5409.

Published November 28, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for a 12-cabin lodging establishment to be located at 151 South 5th Street. The applicant, Cedar Creek Investments, LLC, is requesting the vacation of a portion of the San Juan Alley Public Right-of-Way between their properties located within Block 41 of the Townsite of Pagosa Springs.

The Town Council will conduct a public hearing to consider the vacation of right-of-way application, the recommendations from the Planning Commission and public testimony on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

The public hearing will be held in the Town Hall Council Chambers located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. Anyone wishing to receive more information or to provide written comments should contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x221. Public comments will also be accepted at the public hearing.

Published November 28, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Follow these topics: Public Notices