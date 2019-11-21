Public Notices 11/21/2019

ARCHULETA COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

ORDINANCE 22-2019 — AN ORDINANCE CONCERNING NOISE LEVELS IN UNINCORPORATED ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

INTRODUCED AND READ ON FIRST READING on the 1st day of October, 2019 and which was published in full on October 10, 2019 in the Pagosa Springs Sun in Pagosa Springs, Archuleta County, Colorado.

ADOPTED ON SECOND AND FINAL READING on the 12th day of November, 2019 and ordered published by reference to title only with no amendments except the Certification page in the Pagosa Springs Sun in Pagosa Springs, Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published November 21, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

PUBLIC HEARING

The Pagosa Springs Sanitation General Improvement District Board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Town Hall Council Chambers to take public comment on the 2020 proposed budget for the Pagosa Springs Sanitation General Improvement District. Copies of the proposed budget are available for public inspection on the Town website and in the office of the Town Clerk in the Town Hall.

Published November 21, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

PUBLIC HEARING

The Town of Pagosa Springs Town Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Town Hall Council Chambers to take public comment on the 2020 proposed budget and capital program for the Town of Pagosa Springs. Copies of the proposed budget and the proposed capital projects programs are available for public inspection on the Town website and in the office of the Town Clerk in the Town Hall.

Published November 21, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association

Recreation Center Parking Lot Additions

Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association is in the process of finalizing the above listed project constructed by UCAL, Inc, P.O. Box 4247, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81157. Any claims against this project by suppliers, subcontractors, or others should be delivered to the project engineering firm of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. at 188 S. 8th Street, P.O. Box 1208, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147. All claims shall be delivered prior to November 25, 2019. Any claims received on or after November 25, 2019 shall not be considered. Claim forms can be obtained from Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (Phone 970-264-5055).

Published November 7 and 21, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for Annexation and Zoning for property located along Light Plant Road (C.R. 119) also known as Archuleta County Parcel #569924400003 and known as the Fairway Trust Exemption Plat property.

The applicant, BWD, LLC, is requesting annexation of this 15.83-acre parcel into Town boundaries and for the property to be zoned low density residential (R-6).

The stated purpose of this annexation is to subdivide the property to accommodate 10 single family residential lots.

The Planning Commission will conduct public hearings on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 5:30pm to consider recommendations regarding the annexation and zoning applications.

The public hearings will be conducted in Town Hall Located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

For more information and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x221 or at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or attend the public hearing. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing.

Published November 21, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (District) is looking for bids for the removal of the existing 100,000 gallon Put Hill welded steel water reservoir and replacement with a 200,000 gallon welded steel reservoir. Bids shall be due by Friday January 17, 2020 and all work must be completed by September 30, 2020. Contact Justin Ramsey at 970 731-7641 or justin@pawsd.org for specifications and details.

Published November 21, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

The Town of Pagosa Springs Design Review Board will be considering the Final Design Review Application for the Town’s proposed Maintenance Facility expansion located at 703 South 5th Street, at a public hearing scheduled on December 10, 2019 at 5:30pm. The Design Review Board will make a final determination on the proposed project compliance with the Town’s development standards. The public hearing will be conducted in Town Hall located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. The public’s input is very important, so please plan on attending and providing comments for the board to consider. Feel free to call the Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x225 with any questions.

Published November 21, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Pagosa Springs Town Council will consider an Ordinance to designate the property located at 444 Lewis Street as a Local Landmark of historic significance. The Historic Preservation Board considered the applicant’s request at their November 6, 2019 meeting and at that time voted 4-0 in favor to forward the recommendation for landmark designation to Town Council.

The Planning Department will be presenting the request to the Town Council at the public hearings on the following dates:

First reading of the Ordinance on Tuesday December 3, 2019 and Second reading on Thursday December 19, 2019. Both meetings begin at 5:00 p.m. Public hearings will be conducted in Town Hall located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. A copy of the Ordinance is available for review; please contact Town Hall.

Anyone having questions or wishing to provide comments should contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x221.

Public comments will be accepted at all public hearings.

Published November 21, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Notice of Public Sale to Enforce Self-Service Facility Lien

Date of Notice: Nov 21 and Nov 28, 2019

Description of Property: That “personal property” stored in High Country Mini Storage, 55 Rainbow Drive, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Unit #10, Fehrenbacher, Tye — queen bed, backpack & games

Unit #16, Moore, Jeffrey — golf clubs & household goods

Unit #17, Martinez, Miguel — miscellaneous household

Unit #24, Wilson, Chris — furniture, sporting goods & household goods

Unit #41, Garlinghouse, Bobbie Sue — furniture & household goods

Unit $44, Jones, Jermaine — furniture, sporting goods & household goods

Unit #50, McSwain, Jon — washer & dryer, furniture & household goods

Date of Sale or Disposal: December 7, 2019

Time of Sale or Disposal: 10:00 AM

Terms: Case — reserved

Place of Sale: High Country Mini Storage, 55 Rainbow Drive, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published November 21 and 28, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

