Public Notices 11/19/2020

The Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners is seeking volunteers to serve on the Archuleta County Airport Advisory Commission. Applicants must be County residents, 18 years or older with knowledge of aviation and of Stevens Field Airport. The Airport Advisory Commission (AAC) acts in an

advisory capacity to the Board of County Commissioners and the Airport Manager, providing input on airport issues when requested.

Please mail Letters of Interest with brief background to Archuleta County Administration, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 or deliver to County Offices at 398 Lewis Street. Deadline for receipt of letters is 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20th.

Published November 19, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

PUBLIC HEARING

The Pagosa Springs Sanitation General Improvement District Board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. by Zoom remote participation to take public comment on the 2021 proposed budget for the Pagosa Springs Sanitation General Improvement District. Copies of the proposed budget are available for public inspection on the Town website and in the office of the Town Clerk in the Town Hall.

Published November 19, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

PUBLIC HEARING

The Town of Pagosa Springs Town Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. by Zoom remote participation to take public comment on the 2021 proposed budget and capital program for the Town of Pagosa Springs. Copies of the proposed budget and the proposed capital projects programs are available for public inspection on the Town website and in the office of the Town Clerk in the Town Hall.

Published November 19, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Piedra Park Metropolitan Improvement District (PPMID) Board of Directors for the calendar year 2021. The proposed budget is available for public inspection at 55 MILTON LANE ARBOLES, CO. Copies are also available upon request by email at PIEDRAPARK@YAHOO.COM or phone at (970 749-5968). The proposed budget will be considered at a regular meeting of the PPMID board of directors to be held on December 9, 2020 at 55 Milton Lane, Arboles, Colorado at 6 PM.

Any interested party may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto in writing at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget. Any objections may be submitted to the PPMID Board of Directors by email PIEDRAPARK@YAHOO.COM or letter P.O. Box 1609 Arboles,CO 81121.

Published November 19 and 26, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR ADOPTION OF

2020 SUPPLEMENTAL BUDGET AND APPROPRIATION

AND 2021 BUDGET AND APPROPRIATION

(Pursuant to Section 29-1-106 and Section 29-1-109, C.R.S.)

NOTICE is hereby given that the 2020 Draft Supplemental Budget and 2021 Proposed Budget have been submitted to the San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) Board of Health. These budgets will be considered at a public hearing which will take place during the regular meeting of the Board of Health on December 10, 2020 commencing at 9:00 a.m. Agendas and meeting information are available at sjbpublichealth.org/boardofhealth. The 2020 Draft Supplemental and 2021 Proposed budgets are available for inspection at sjbpublichealth.org/ reportsandbudgets. Anyone within the Health District (La Plata County and Archuleta County, CO) may provide comment to SJBPH at any time prior to the adoption of the budgets.

Published November 19, 26 and Dec. 3, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Christopher Lee Griffin, Deceased

Case No. 20PR30021

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before March 16, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Todd M. Starr

Cunningham Swaim, LLP

P.O. Box 2560

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

(970) 749-0807

tstarr@cunninghamswaim.com

Published November 19, 26 and December 3, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Lucy Candelaria aka Lucy Sodida Candelaria aka Luciana S. Candelaria aka Lucy S. Candelaria aka Luciana Sodida Candelaria, Deceased

Case No. 20PR18

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before March 25, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Bernadette M. Candelaria Gonzales

2572 So. Field Court

Lakewood, CO 80227-2911

Published November 19, 26 and December 3, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

EMILY BERRY

905 CEDAR SPRINGS TERRACE

ARLINGTON, TX 76010

LUTHER H. BERRY

905 CEDAR SPRINGS TERRACE

ARLINGTON , TX 76010

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

MICHAEL J CAREY

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 14 OF BLOCK 10 IN AMENDED ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 2, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 15, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74503.

Account Number: R002642

Schedule Number: 569302102009

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03676

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to MICHAEL J CAREY

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of EMILY BERRY and LUTHER H. BERRY for said year 2015.

That said MICHAEL J CAREY on the 28th day of September 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to MICHAEL J CAREY

On the 31st day of March 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 30th day of October 2020

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published November 19, 26 and December 3, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

RICHARD COTO

871 S. ALESSANDRO ST

HEMET, CA 92543-7069

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 2nd day of November 2017, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

OCK LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 227 IN LAKE HATCHER PARK, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD NOVEMBER 5, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 78738.

Account Number: R001732

Schedule Number: 558336203045

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2017-04027

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to OCK LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2016

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of RICHARD COTO for said year 2016.

That said OCK LLC on the 19th day of October 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to OCK LLC

On the 31st day of March 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 2nd day of November 2020

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published November 19, 26 and December 3, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________