Public Notices 11/14/2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR

ADOPTION OF THE 2020 BUDGET

AND APPROPRIATION

(Pursuant to § 29-1-106 and § 29-1-109, C.R.S.)

NOTICE is hereby given that the 2020 proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Health of San Juan Basin Public Health (“SJBPH”). The proposed budget will be considered at a public hearing which will take place during the regular meeting of the SJBPH Board of Health on December 12, 2019 commencing at 9:30 a.m., at 281 Sawyer Drive, Durango, CO 81303.

A copy of the proposed budget is available for inspection, Monday through Friday 8:30am to 4:30pm, at both SJBPH’s offices located at 281 Sawyer Drive, Durango, Colorado 81303 and 502 South 8th Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147, and the website sjbpublichealth.org starting on November 8, 2019. Any interested elector within SJBPH’s service territory (La Plata County and Archuleta County, CO) may inspect, comment or register objections thereto at any time prior to the adoption of the budget. Published in the Durango Herald on ______________ and published in the Pagosa Sun on______________________.

Published November 14, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR

2019 SUPPLEMENTAL BUDGET

AND APPROPRIATION

(Pursuant to Section 29-1-106 and

Section 29-1-109, C.R.S.)

NOTICE is hereby given that a proposed supplemental budget and appropriation to the 2019 budget has been submitted to the Board of Health of San Juan Basin Public Health (“SJBPH”). The proposed supplemental budget will be considered at a public hearing which will take place during the regular meeting of the SJBPH Board of Health on December 12, 2019 commencing at 9:30 a.m., at 281 Sawyer Drive, Durango, CO 81303.

The supplemental budget and appropriation is related to SJBPH’s increases to funding that could not have been anticipated at the time the SJBPH’s budget was originally adopted. SJBPH also had an increase to expenses primarily due to increased funding in 2019.

A copy of the proposed budget is available for inspection, Monday through Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, at both SJBPH’s offices located at 281 Sawyer Drive, Durango, Colorado, 81303 and 502 South 8th Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147, and the website sjbpublichealth.org starting on November 8, 2019. Any interested elector within the SJBPH service territory (La Plata County and Archuleta County, CO) may inspect, comment or register objections thereto at any time prior to the adoption of the supplemental budget. Published in the Durango Herald on ________________________ and the Pagosa Sun on ________________.

Published November 14, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Colorado’s Timber Ridge Metropolitan District

Notice of Budget Hearing

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors of Colorado’s Timber Ridge Metropolitan District for the budget year 2020. A copy of such prepared budget has been filed at the office of the President of the district, David Campbell 511 Yarrow Circle, Pagosa Springs, Co. where the same is open for public inspection. Such proposed budget will be considered at the regular meeting of the Board of Directors held at the Colorado’s Timber Ridge HOA Clubhouse, 31 Shooting Star Dr, Pagosa Springs, Co., on November 18th, 2019 at 5:00 PM. Any interested electors within Colorado’s Timber Ridge Metropolitan District may inspect the budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the amended budget.

Published November 14, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (District) is looking for bids for the removal of 10” PVC piping, along with valves, meters, pumps and fittings and replacement with HDPE piping and fittings and reinstallation of existing functional valves, meters and pumps at the Districts San Juan Water Treatment Plant. There will be a mandatory Pre-Bid meeting at 10:00 on November 22,2019, Bids shall be due December 6, 2019 and all work must be completed by April 1, 2020. Contact Justin Ramsey at 970 731-7641 or justin@pawsd.org for specifications and details.

Published November 14, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for a 12-cabin lodging establishment to be located at 151 South 5th Street. The applicant, Cedar Creek Investments, LLC, is requesting a zero lot line setback along the perimeter of the property; AND, requests the vacation of the San Juan Alley Right-of-Way between their properties.

The Board of Adjustment will conduct a public hearing to consider the requested lot line setback Variance Application, AND, the Planning Commission will also conduct a public hearing to consider a recommendation for Town Council regarding the Vacation of Public Right-of-Way for the portion of the San Juan Alley between South 5th and South 6th Streets.

Both public hearings will be held in the Town Hall Council Chambers located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Anyone wishing to receive more information or to provide written comments should contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x221. Public comments will also be accepted at the public hearing.

Published November 14, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 7,

COLORADO

WATER RESUME

TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN SAID WATER DIVISION NO. 7

Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is the resume of all water right applications filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of October, 2019, for Archuleta County.

19CW23 Peter Adam Heist, PO Box 697, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147: P. Heist Pumpsite; Rio Blanco River; Archuleta County; Easting 321810, Northing 4111648; SE1/4SW1/4, Section 36, T34N, R1.5W, NMPM; 230 feet from South, 1304 feet from East; Rio Blanco tributary to San Juan River; Date of appropriation, 1/30/19; Appropriation was initiated, built irrigation and diversion maps with Div of Water Resources; Absolute 0.1 cfs; Irrigation and fire protection – domestic. Application for Absolute Water Rights (Surface) (10 pages)

19CW24 Kraig E. Lorenzen, PO Box 5559, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147: Little Blanco Highline Ditch Extension; Rio Blanco River; Archuleta County; Date of original decree, 8/31/00; Case no., 98CW76; Subsequent decrees, 3/5/07, 06CW63, 9/19/13, 13CW9; A point on the Rt bank of the Rio Blanco River in Archuleta County, CO and derives its supply of water from said Rio Blanco River, said headgate being located at a point from whence the NW corner of Section 35, T34N, R1W bears N38°48’ West 3297.10 feet; Rio Blanco River; Appropriation date, 12/22/97; 1.5 Conditional – irrigation of 70 ac; Livestock, fire protection, 2.0 cfs conditional – ditch carrier for irrigation water; NW1/4, Section 35, T34N, R1W, NMPM; Work towards completion of project outlined in application. Application for Finding of Reasonable Diligence (13 pages)

THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU HAVE until the last day of December, 2019, to file with the Water Clerk, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why a certain application should not be granted or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. A copy of such Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the applicant or the applicant’s attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service shall be filed with the Water Clerk, as prescribed by Rule 5, CRCP. (Filing fee: $192.00; Forms are available through the Office of the Water Clerk or on the Judicial web site at www.courts.state.co.us; Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist, 1060 E. 2nd Ave., Room 106, Durango, CO 81301; 970-385-6181)

Published: before November 30, 2019 s/Danene M. Etz

Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist

Published November 14, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of THERESA L. MORGAN, Deceased

Case No. 19PR30049

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before March 14, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.

CLAYTON M. BUCHNER

444 Lewis Street/PO Box 3855

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published 14, 21 and 28, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE TO ENFORCE

SELF-SERVICE FACILITY LEIN

Pursuant to C.R.S. 38-21.5-101 et seq.

DATE OF NOTICE : 1st Week Nov 14,2019

2nd Week Nov 21,2019

Description of Property: That “personal property” stored in Airport Self Storage, 201 County Road 600, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 in:

Unit B20 (White, Tiffany, 2323 Calle Pava, Santa Fe, NM 86505) household goods.

Unit E21 (McKain, Thad, PO Box 975,Pagosa Springs, CO 81147) household goods

Unit RV25 (Lackey, Danny, 1180 Brookshire Dr, Bogart, GA 30622) Dodge truck

Unit RV37 (Youtzy,Tom, 282 Holiday Ave., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147) trailer

DATE OF SALE: December 7, 2019

TIME OF SALE: 9:00 am

TERMS OF SALE: CASH, RESERVED

PLACE OF SALE: Airport Self Storage, 201 County Road 600, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

NAME OF FORECLOSING PARTY: Airport Self Storage

ADDRESS OF FORECLOSING PARTY: 201 County Road 600, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

This sale is held to enforce the rights of Airport Self Storage under a rental agreement.

Executed by: Kristie Baisdon, Resident Manager

Dated: October 29, 2019

Published November 14 and 21, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Notice and Opportunity to Comment on the Colorado Roadless Area Boundary Modification

The Forest Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), proposes to modify the South San Juan Adjacent Roadless Area and the Turkey Creek Roadless Area boundaries on the San Juan National Forest to remove Federal land for the Valle Seco 2019 Land Exchange. The Chief of the Forest Service proposes to modify the boundary after a 90-day public notice and opportunity to comment.

How to Comment and Timeframe:

Comments must be received in writing within 90 days of the publication of this legal notice in the Durango Herald.

Written comments concerning this notice should be addressed to Becca Smith, San Juan National Forest, PO Box 310, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. Comments may also be sent via email to rebecca.smith@usda.gov.

Supplemental Information:

The Colorado Roadless Rule permits the Chief of the Forest Service to modify Colorado Roadless Area boundaries based on changed circumstances or public need after providing public notice and a 90-day public comment period. Pursuant to 36 CFR § 294.27(b), the Forest Service proposes to modify the South San Juan Adjacent Roadless Area and Turkey Creek Roadless Area boundaries, located in the San Juan National Forest, to remove approximately 176 acres of Federal land to be conveyed to Non-Federal Parties for this land exchange. With the boundary modifications, the exchange would result in a loss in the Roadless Areas of approximately 176 acres. This exchange does not include upper tier roadless areas. The Forest Service will consider public comments on the proposed boundary modifications in coordination with the proposed land exchange.

Further Information Contact: Becca Smith, Lands Specialist, at (970) 264-2268 or rebecca.smith@usda.gov.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Published November 14, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF EXCHANGE PROPOSAL

Valle Seco 2019 Land Exchange

San Juan National Forest

Pagosa Ranger District

Archuleta and Hinsdale Counties, Colorado

Notice is hereby given that the Forest Service (FS), United States Department of Agriculture, is considering an exchange of land with Kelcy Warren, Manager, Bootjack Ranch, LLC; David C. Lindner, Trustee and Grantor of the David C. Lindner Trust and the David C. Lindner Dynasty Trust; Robert D. Lindner, Jr., Successor Co-Trustee of the Robert D. Lindner Family Trust; David K. Skidmore, Cynthia A. Sites; and Will C. Beecherl, General Partner, Double Springs Partnership Ltd; acting by and through Western Land Group, Inc., under the authority of the Weeks Act of 1911(16 U.S.C. 516 et seq.); General Exchange Act of March 20, 1922 (42 Stat. 465, as amended; 16 U.S.C. 485, 486); Federal Land Policy Management Act of October 21, 1976 (43 U.S.C. 1716, 1717); Federal Land Exchange Facilitation Act of August 20, 1988 (102 Stat. 1086; 43 U.S.C. 1716).

The lands proposed for inclusion in the land exchange are summarized below. Maps and full legal descriptions are available on the following San Juan National Forest website: http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57154.

The lands under the jurisdiction of the FS that are being considered for exchange are located in the following townships described as:

New Mexico Principal Meridian, Archuleta County, Colorado

Township 34 North, Range 1 East, Sections 1, 10, 11

Township 34 North, Range 2 East, Sections 5, 6

Township 36 North, Range 1 West, Sections 1, 13

Township 36 North, Range 1 East, Sections 7, 18

Township 36 North, Range 3 West, Sections 17, 20, 29

New Mexico Principal Meridian, Hinsdale County, Colorado

Township 37 North, Range 3 West, Section 10

All totaling: 472.06 acres, more or less.

The non-Federal lands are described as:

New Mexico Principal Meridian, Archuleta County, Colorado

Township 33 North, Range 1 West, Sections 7, 8, 9, 16, 17, 18

New Mexico Principal Meridian, Hinsdale County, Colorado

Township 37 North, Range 3 West, Section 10

All totaling: 900 acres, more or less.

Any or all of the above-described lands may be exchanged if the values are equal. If the values are unequal, either party may equalize the values by making a cash payment, not to exceed 25 percent of the value of the lands transferred out of Federal ownership.

The Forest Service proposes to acquire land with floodplains associated with the Middle Fork Piedra River. The Forest Service proposes to exchange lands with floodplains associated with Deer Creek, Johnny Creek, San Juan River, White Creek, and Middle Fork Piedra River.

The Federal lands have been segregated from appropriation under the public land laws and mineral laws for a period not to exceed 5 years from the date of the publication of this notice.

Persons claiming such properties or having valid objections to this proposed exchange must file their claims or objections with the District Ranger, Pagosa Ranger District, San Juan National Forest, United States Department of Agriculture, PO Box 310, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, within 45 days after the initial date of publication of this notice.

Published November 14, 21, 28 and December 5, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Follow these topics: Public Notices