Public Notices 11/07/2019

PUBLIC HEARING

The Pagosa Springs Sanitation General Improvement District Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday November 21, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Town Hall Council Chambers to take public comment on the 2020 proposed budget for the Pagosa Springs Sanitation General Improvement District. Copies of the proposed budget are available for public inspection on the Town website and in the office of the Town Clerk in the Town Hall.

Published November 7, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

PUBLIC HEARING

The Town of Pagosa Springs Town Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday November 21, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Town Hall Council Chambers to take public comment on the 2020 proposed budget and capital program for the Town of Pagosa Springs. Copies of the proposed budget and the proposed capital projects programs are available for public inspection on the Town website and in the office of the Town Clerk in the Town Hall.

Published November 7, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association

Recreation Center Parking Lot Additions

Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association is in the process of finalizing the above listed project constructed by UCAL, Inc, P.O. Box 4247, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81157. Any claims against this project by suppliers, subcontractors, or others should be delivered to the project engineering firm of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. at 188 S. 8th Street, P.O. Box 1208, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147. All claims shall be delivered prior to November 25, 2019. Any claims received on or after November 25, 2019 shall not be considered. Claim forms can be obtained from Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (Phone 970-264-5055).

Published November 7 and 21, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for Final Major Design Review application for a proposed expansion of the Pagosa Craft retail marijuana facility located at 127 Goldmine Drive. The applicant proposes adding a 2 story building to be dedicated to growing and processing and some additional office space; no additional retail space is proposed. The proposed building covers a 50’ x 110’ footprint and will provide an additional 8,500 SF of operation space. The additional space will not be open to the general public or customers, only employees.

The Design Review Board previously approved the SKETCH review of the Major Design Review application on October 22, 2019.

The Design Review Board will conduct a public meeting to consider the Major Design Review – FINAL design of the proposed expansion on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 5:30pm in Town Hall located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

You have received this letter due to the proximity of this proposal to your property. If you have any questions or concerns please contact the Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x221, cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or attend the public meeting and/or public hearing or respond in writing to the Town Planning Department.

Published November 7, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF OPPORTUNITY TO OBJECT

Mill Creek Snowmobile Trailhead Relocation Project

San Juan National Forest, Pagosa Ranger District

Archuleta County

The San Juan National Forest, Pagosa Ranger District has released an environmental assessment (EA), finding of no significant impact (FONSI) and draft decision notice (DN) for the Mill Creek Snowmobile Trailhead Relocation project. The District Ranger for the Pagosa Ranger District is the Responsible Official for this project. It is the Responsible Officials intention to select the Proposed Action Alternative for this project. The proposed action includes relocation of the existing snowmobile trailhead parking area on Mill Creek Road (CR 302) to a new site approximately one mile east, immediately beyond the intersection of Mill Creek Road and Nipple Mountain Road (NFSR 665). The existing trailhead will be closed, decommissioned, and returned to a naturalized state, with gravel from the lot being recovered and transported to the new site for surfacing following site prep. The new site will only be open to vehicles during the winter season. The final EA, FONSI, and draft DN are available on-line at: http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=56307. Additional information regarding this project can be obtained from Paul Blackman at 970-264-2268 or e-mail paul.blackman@usda.gov.

This project is subject to the objection process pursuant to 36 CFR 218, subpart A and B. Objections will only be accepted from those who have previously submitted specific written comments regarding the proposed project during the combined scoping and comment period in accordance with §218.5(a). Issues raised in objections must be based on previously submitted specific written comments regarding the proposed project, unless the issue is based on new information that arose after the opportunities to comment (§218.8[c]). Objections, including attachments, must be filed (regular mail, fax, email, hand-delivery, express delivery, or messenger service) with the appropriate reviewing officer within 45 days following the publication of this legal notice in the newspaper of record. The publication date in the newspaper of record (the Durango Herald) is the exclusive means for calculating the time to file an objection. Those wishing to object should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other source. The regulations prohibit extending the time to file an objection. It is the objector’s responsibility to ensure timely filing of a written objection with the reviewing officer.

Objections should be submitted in writing to the Reviewing Officer, Kara Chadwick, San Juan Forest Supervisor. Mail to: Kara Chadwick, San Juan Public Lands Center, 15 Burnett Court, Durango, CO 81301. Electronically mailed objections may be submitted in an email message, plain text (.txt), Word (.doc or .docx), Portable Document Format (.pdf), or Rich Text Format (.rtf) file formats. Email to: SM.FS.r02admin-rev@usda.gov Fax to: 970-385-1386. Hand Deliver to: the San Juan Public Lands Center between the hours of 8:00am and 4:30pm (Mountain Time) Monday through Friday excluding holidays. The objection must be in writing and meet the content requirements at 36 CFR 218.8(d). All objections are available for public inspection during and after the objection process. Names, contact information, and comments will become part of the public record and may be released under the Freedom of Information Act. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Published November 7, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE AS TO PROPOSED BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Trustees of the Upper San Juan Library District for the ensuing year of 2020. That a copy of the proposed budget has been filed in the office of the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library at 811 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, where same is open for public inspection. That such proposed budget will be considered at a regular meeting of the Board of Trustees to be held at the Ruby Sisson Library on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 4:00 PM. Any interested elector within the Upper San Jan Library District may inspect the budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Dated: October 17, 2019

Upper San Juan Library District

Meg Wempe, Director

Published November 7 and 14, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

WILLIAM H. DREYER

8114 GLENHEATH STREET

HOUSTON, TX 77061

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2015, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

BLUE SPRUCE SERVICING COMPANY, LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Lot 127 IN PAGOSA VISTA, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED SEPTEMBER 13,1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74884,

DOES NOT INCLUDE M/H 990012350527

Account Number: R009711

Schedule Number: 569919308001

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2015-03335

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BLUE SPRUCE SERVICING COMPANY, LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2014

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of WILLIAM H. DREYER for said year 2014.

That said BLUE SPRUCE SERVICING COMPANY, LLC on the 8th day of October 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BLUE SPRUCE SERVICING COMPANY, LLC

On the 18th day of March 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 24th day of October 2019

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published November 7, 14 and 21, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

MIKE MCCAY

P O BOX 1023

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 6th day of November 2014, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

MARK S. JESKE

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 558 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 6, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 3, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74689

DOES NOT INCLUDE M/H 990012350079

Account Number: R015791

Schedule Number: 589316408024

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2014-02963

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to MARK S. JESKE

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2013

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of MIKE MCCAY for said year 2013.

That said MARK S. JESKE on the 8th day of October 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to MARK S. JESKE

On the 18th day of March 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 24th day of October 2019

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published November 7, 14 and 21, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

