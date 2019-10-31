Public Notices 10/31/2019

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

BROOK LYNN JOHNSON

P O BOX 3902

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

ROLLIN A . BORAWSKI

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 210 IN ASPEN SP

RINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 5, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 3, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74690.

Account Number: R015031

Schedule Number: 589309206030

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03783

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to ROLLIN A . BORAWSKI

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of BROOK LYNN JOHNSON for said year 2015.

That said ROLLIN A . BORAWSKI on the 8th day of October 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ROLLIN A . BORAWSKI

On the 11th day of March 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 16th day of October 2019

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 31, November 7 and 14, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

The Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners is seeking volunteers to serve on the Archuleta County Airport Advisory Commission. Applicants must be County Residents, 18 years or older with knowledge of aviation and of Stevens Field Airport. The Airport Advisory Commission (AAC) acts in an advisor capacity to the Board of County Commissioners and the Airport Manager, providing input on airport issues when requested.

Please mail Letters of Interest with brief background to Archuleta County Administration, P.O. Box 1507 Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 or hand deliver to 398 Lewis Street.

Deadline for receipt of letters is 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14th.

Published October 31 and November 7, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

The Town of Pagosa Springs is soliciting proposals for the fabrication of various signage. A Request for Proposal and scope of work may be obtained at Town Hall at 551Hot Springs Blvd or online at http://www.pagosasprings.co.gov.

Published October 31 and November 7, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Notice of Liquor Board Hearing

Pursuant to C.R.S. §44-3-311(1) notice is hereby being given that Western Refining Retail, Inc.

dba Speedway #9497 has applied for a Retail Fermented Malt Beverage Off-Premises Liquor License:

The premises being located at 25 N. Pagosa Blvd. and a public hearing being set by the Board of County Commissioners as the Local Liquor Authority for 1:30 p.m. on November 12, 2019 in the Board’s meeting room located at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

Submitted this 25th day of October, 2019 for publishing in the Pagosa Springs Sun in the October 31, 2019 issue.

Flora Goheen

Planning Technician

Archuleta County

PO Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

970-264-8386

Published October 31, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DEADLINE FOR WATER GRANT APPLICATIONS: Applications for 2020 funding through the Southwestern Water Conservation District can be submitted starting November 1, 2019, but no later than December 13, 2019. The amounts available for the 2020 grant program are subject to board appropriation, and not yet final. However, as part of their proposed 2020 budget, the board has allocated $400,000 for the grant program: $20,000 for water education; $160,000 for water projects; $60,000 for public forums and studies; and $160,000 for emergency requests. Application forms and guidelines can be found at https://swwcd.org/programs/financial-assistance-program/. Call 970-247-1302 or email lauras@swwcd.org for more information.

Published October 31, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Notice of Public Hearing

Board of County Commissioners

Archuleta County, Colorado

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to CRS 31-16-203 that the Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, Colorado, will hold a public hearing to consider adoption of Ordinance No. 22-2019 concerning noise levels in unincorporated Archuleta County., Colorado. The language proposed to be adopted is available for review in the County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 1:30 PM in the County Commissioner’s meeting room at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, at which time all interested parties will be heard.

Written comments may also be submitted to the Board of County Commissioners, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO, 81147, at or prior to said public meeting.

Published October 31, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE CONCERNING PROPOSED BUDGET OF

SAN JUAN WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT

NOTICE is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors of the San Juan Water Conservancy District for the ensuing year of 2020; that a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of the District at 46 Eaton Drive, Suite #5, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, where the same is open for public inspection; and that such proposed budget will be considered at a Public Hearing of the Board of Directors of the District to be held at 46 Eaton Drive, Suite #5, Pagosa Springs, Colorado on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. Any elector within the District may, at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget, inspect the budget and file or register any objections thereto.

SAN JUAN WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT

By /s/ Renee Lewis

For the Board of Directors

Published October 31, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE

ACCEPTANCE OF APPLICATIONS

SAN JUAN WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and particularly to the property owners within San Juan Water Conservancy District of Archuleta County, Colorado.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the District has open seats on the Board of Directors for the San Juan Water Conservancy District. The term of an additional seat will expire this coming November 29, 2019. Applications for appointment to the Board of Directors will be accepted until November 15, 2019 for the expiring seat. Applications for open seats may be submitted at any time until such seats are filled.

To be considered, you must have resided within the District for one year and must be the owner of real property within the District. Applications are being received for the open board seats on an at-large basis with the objective to achieve geographical representation of the District, in accordance with Section 37-45-114, C.R.S.

Please send a letter of interest, a resume, and other information pertinent to your qualifications to:

Archuleta County District Court

Archuleta County Courthouse

P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Also, please send a copy of your application documents to:

San Juan Water Conservancy District

46 Eaton Drive Ste. #5

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

SAN JUAN WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT

By: /s/ Renee Lewis

For the Board of Directors

Published in: Pagosa Springs SUN

Published on: October 31, 2019

Published October 31, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

