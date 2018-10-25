Public Notices 10/25/2018

NOTICE OF BUDGET

(Pursuant to 29-1-106, C.R.S.)

NOTICE is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the ASPEN SPRINGS METRO for the ensuing year of 2019; a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of ASPEN SPRINGS METRO DISTRICT, where the same is open for public inspection; such proposed budget will be considered at regular meeting of the ASPEN SPRGS METRO DISTRICT to be held at 216 METRO DR on 11-13-18 at 6:00PM. Any interested elector of the ASPEN SPRINGS METRO DISTRICT may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

NOTICE OF BUDGET

LOMA LINDA

METROPOLITAN DISTRICT

Notice is Hereby Given, that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors of the Loma Linda Metropolitan District (LLMD) for the ensuing year of 2019. A copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of the LLMD, posted on the LLMD website, and is open for public inspection at 100 Loma Linda Dr. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. The proposed budget will be considered at the next Board of Directors meeting, Nov. 7, 2018, at the Ross Aragon Community Center, 451 Hot Springs Blvd. Any interested elector of the LLMD may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Dated: October 15, 2018

LLMD Treasurer

George Parkey

STATE OF COLORADO )

COUNTY OF ARCHULETA ) SS.

PAGOSA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT )

NOTICE CONCERNING PROPOSED BUDGETS

OF THE PAGOSA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all interested parties that proposed budgets have been submitted to the Board of Directors of the Pagosa Fire Protection District and the Board of Trustees of the District Firemen’s Pension Fund for the ensuing year of 2019; that a copy of the proposed budgets has been filed in the office of the District at 191 North Pagosa Blvd., Pagosa Springs, Colorado, where the same is open for public inspection; and that such proposed budgets will be considered at a public hearing of the Board of Directors to be held in the training room at Station #1, 191 North Pagosa Blvd., Pagosa Springs, Colorado, on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at 6:30 p.m. Any elector within the District may, at any time prior to final adoption of the budgets, inspect and file or register any objections thereto.

PAGOSA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

BY /s/ Randy Larson

Randy Larson,

Fire Chief

DISTRICT SEAL

PUBLIC HEARING

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for a Conditional Use Permit for the development of a 4,950 square foot (45’x110’) RV storage building to be located at 68 Ryder Court. The Town of Pagosa Springs Planning Commission will consider the “Conditional Use Permit” application at a public hearing scheduled on November 13, 2018 at 5:30 PM in Town Hall located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. Anyone wishing to provide comments should contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x 221 or attend the public hearing. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing.

PUBLIC HEARING

The Town Council for the Town of Pagosa Springs will be holding a public hearing for a new Retail Marijuana Store business license application, dated September 12, 2018, for B&B LTD LLC dba Smoke Rings located at 266 E Pagosa Street telephone number (970) 946-8541 Jim Bell (Owner). The public hearing will be held on Tuesday November 6, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers at Town Hall 551 Hot Springs Blvd. All people wishing to comment should be present at that meeting or have written comments in the office of the Town Clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on November 2, 2018.

The following Mountain View Mini Storage customers are past due. Immediate payment is required to stop items from being auctioned. 970-264-4476

Brad Clark, Breanna Kirshop, Patricia Zapatka, John Gilbert, Clayton Tamburelli, Michael Malcolm, A Jones, Jacky Dyer, Timothy Spencer, and Donna Espinosa.

ALPHA-ROCKRIDGE METROPOLITAN DISTRICT

NOTICE OF BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that: A proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors for the ensuing year 2019; a copy of such proposed budget has been filed at the Archuleta County Commissioners Office, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO, where the same is open for public inspection; such proposed budget will be considered at a regular meeting of the Board of Directors to be held on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 6:30 pm at the Ross Aragon Community Center, Room E, located at 451 Hot Springs Blvd. Any interested elector of the Alpha-Rockridge Metro District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Tom Watts

Budget Officer

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Town Council of the Town of Pagosa Springs, Colorado has adopted a Resolution Initiating Annexation Proceedings for Certain Property known as the Early Childhood Center – 74 Back Swing Court, said Annexation being more particularly described as follows: Tract 1, Mountain Vista Commercial Phase 1, Reception Number 138291, also known as lying within Section 15 Township 35 North, Range 2 West, New Mexico Principal Meridian, Archuleta County, Colorado.

That, on the 4th day of December, 2018, at the hour of 5:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may come on for hearing at the Town Council Chambers, Town of Pagosa Springs, 551 Hot Springs Boulevard, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, the Town Council will hold a hearing for the purpose of finding and determining whether the property proposed to be annexed meets the applicable requirements of Colorado law and is considered eligible for annexation. At such hearing, any person may appear and present such evidence upon any matter to be determined by the Town Council. First reading of the Ordinances will be considered on November 20 contingent on favorable recommendations from the Planning Commission at their November 13, 2018 public hearing.

TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, COLORADO

TOWN COUNCIL

RESOLUTION NO. 2018-25

A RESOLUTION INITIATING ANNEXATION PROCEEDINGS

FOR CERTAIN PROPERTY TO BE KNOWN AS

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER ANNEXATION AND FINDING THE PETITION FOR ANNEXATION NO. 2018-04

TO BE IN SUBSTANTIAL COMPLIANCE WITH SECTION 31-12-107, C.R.S.

WHEREAS, a Petition for Annexation No. 2018-04 (“Petition”) has been filed with the Town Clerk of the Town of Pagosa Springs (“Town”) and referred by the Clerk to the Town Council, requesting annexation of certain property to be known as the Early Childhood Center Annexation (the “Property”); and

WHEREAS, the Petition contains the following:

A. An allegation that it is desirable and necessary that the Property be annexed to the Town;

B. An allegation that the Property meets the requirements of Sections 31-12-104 and 31-12-105, C.R.S., and is eligible for annexation in that:

1. Not less than one sixth (1/6th) of the perimeter of the Property is contiguous with the Town, which contiguity may be established by the annexation of one or more parcels in a series.

2. A community of interest exists between the Property and the Town; the Property is urban or will be urbanized in the near future; and the Property is integrated with or is capable of being integrated with the Town.

3. Without the consent of the landowners, no land included within the Property, which is held in identical ownership, whether consisting of one tract or parcel of real estate or two or more contiguous tracts or parcels of real estate:

(a) is divided into separate parts or parcels, unless such tracts or parcels are separated by a dedicated street, road, or other public way; or

(b) comprises 20 acres or more and, together with the buildings and improvements situated thereon, has a valuation for assessment in excess of $200,000.00 for ad valorem tax purposes for the year next preceding the proposed annexation.

4. No annexation proceedings have been commenced for the annexation to another municipality of part or all of the Property.

5. The annexation of the Property will not result in the detachment of area from any school district and the attachment of it to another school district.

6. The annexation of the Property will not have the effect of extending the boundary of the Town more than three miles in any direction from any point of the Town’s boundary in any one year.

7. If a portion of a platted street or alley is to be annexed, the entire width of said street or alley is included within the Property.

8. Reasonable access shall not be denied to landowners, owners of an easement, or the owners of a franchise, adjoining any platted street or alley annexed by the Town but not bounded on both sides by the Town.

C. An allegation that the signers of the Petition comprise landowners of one hundred percent (100%) of the Property, exclusive of streets and alleys and any land owned by the Town;

D. A request that the Town approve annexation of the Property;

E. The signatures of such landowners;

F. The mailing address of each Petition signer;

G. The legal description of the land owned by each Petition signer;

H. The date of signing of each signature, which date is not more than one hundred eighty (180) days prior to the date of filing of the Petition with the Town Clerk;

I. An affidavit of each circulator of the Petition that each signature is the signature of the person whose name it purports to be;

J. Four copies of an annexation map containing a written legal description of the boundaries of the Property; a map showing the boundary of the Property; a showing of the location of each ownership tract of unplatted land, and the boundaries and the plat numbers of plots or lots and blocks of platted land within the Property, and the boundary of the Town and any other municipality contiguous to the Property.

WHEREAS, the Town Council has determined that it is in the best interests of the citizens of the Town to annex said area to the Town; and

WHEREAS, the Town Council desires to initiate annexation proceedings in accordance with law.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE TOWN COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, COLORADO, as follows:

(i) The recitals contained above are incorporated as if resolved and set forth in full.

(ii) The Petition and the annexation map are in substantial compliance with the requirements of Section 31-12-107(1), C.R.S, and the provisions of the Municipal Annexation Act.

(iii) The Town Council hereby accepts the Petition and initiates annexation proceedings for the Property, situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, as described in the Petition, and incorporated herein by this reference.

(iv) The Notice attached hereto and incorporated herein as Exhibit A is adopted as a part of this Resolution. The Notice establishes the date, time and place when a hearing will be held regarding the final passage of an annexation ordinance pertaining to the Property. The Town Clerk is directed to publish a copy of this Resolution and the Notice once a week for four successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation within the Property, with the first publication at least thirty days prior to the hearing.

(v) A copy of the published Notice, together with a copy of this Resolution and the Petition as filed, shall also be sent by registered mail by the Town Clerk to the Board of County Commissioners, the County Attorney and to any special district or school district having territory within the Property at least twenty-five days prior to the date fixed for such hearing.

(vi) A copy of the published Notice, together with copies of the Letter of Intent provided with the Application, the annexation map, and the concept plan for the development of the Property shall be sent by certified mail by the Town Clerk to the owners of real property within three hundred (300) feet of the boundaries of the Property, irrigation ditch companies whose rights-of-way traverse the Property, and to the mineral estate owners and their lessees of the Property.

(vii) Pursuant to Sec. 21.11.5.6 of the Town of Pagosa Springs Municipal Code, the Petition and annexation map are hereby referred to the Planning Commission for its consideration, review and recommendations at a regular or special meeting to be held prior to the date of the hearing before the Town Council. If zoning of the Property has been requested concurrent with annexation, the Planning Commission shall hold a public hearing on the zoning of the Property at the same meeting. Notice of the public hearing on the zoning of the Property shall be given as provided in the Municipal Code.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Joan Marie Peterson, Deceased

Case No. 2018 PR 30057

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before February 25, 2019, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Rodney Ray Scott, Deceased

Case No. 2018 PR 30059

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before February 25, 2019, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

