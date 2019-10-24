Public Notices 10/24/2019

- News
NOTICE CONCERNING PROPOSED BUDGET
OF PAGOSA AREA WATER
AND SANITATION DISTRICT
NOTICE is hereby given to all interested parties that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors of the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District for the ensuing year of 2020; that a copy of the 2020 Budget has been filed in the office of the District at 100 Lyn Avenue, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, where the same is open for public inspection; and on the District’s website, www. pawsd.org and that such proposed 2020 Budget will be considered at a Public Hearing of the Board of Directors of the District to be held at 100 Lyn Avenue, Pagosa Springs, Colorado on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 5:20p.m. Any elector within the District may, at any time prior to the final adoption of the 2020 Budget, inspect the budget and file or register any objections thereto.
PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT
By /s/ Jim Smith
President, Board of Directors
Published October 24, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
Notice of Budget
(Pursuant to29-1-106, CRS)
NOTICE is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Aspen Springs Metro District for the ensuing year of 2020; a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of Aspen Springs Metro District, where the same is open for public inspection; such proposed budget will be considered at a regular meeting of the Aspen Springs Metro District to be held at 216 Metro Drive on 11-12-2019 at 6:00 PM. Any interested elector of Aspen Springs Metro District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.
Published October 24, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS
CONSERVATION COMMISSION
OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PROMULGATION AND ESTABLISHMENT OF FIELD RULES TO GOVERN OPERATIONS FOR THE FRUITLAND COAL SEAMS FORMATION, IGNACIO-BLANCO FIELD, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
CAUSE NO. 112
DOCKET NO. 191200675
TYPE: SPACING
NOTICE OF HEARING
Catamount Energy Partners LLC (Operator No. 10464) (“Applicant”) filed an Application with the Commission for an order to establish a drilling and spacing unit, as well as to set the maximum number of wells that may be drilled in the proposed unit on lands identified below. This Notice was sent to you because the Applicant believes you may own oil or gas (“mineral”) interests within the proposed unit. Generally, spacing is the process whereby an applicant obtains Commission approval to assign certain mineral interests to be developed by a specific number of wells. Importantly, spacing is not pooling, and it is not an application for a drilling permit.
APPLICATION LANDS
Township 34 North, Range 5 West, N.M.P.M., (N.U.L.)
Section 7: Lot 4, SE¼SW¼, SW¼SE¼
Section 17: Lots 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, and 10
Section 18: All
Township 34 North, Range 5 West, M.P.M. (S.U.L.)
Section 6: Lot 4
Section 7: Lots 1 – 4
Section 16: S½S½
Section 18: Lots 1 – 4
DATE, TIME, AND LOCATION OF HEARING
(Subject to change)
The Commission will hold a hearing on this matter at the following date, time, and location:
Date: December 16 – 17, 2019
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Place: Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission
The Chancery Building
1120 Lincoln Street, Suite 801
Denver, CO 80203
PROTESTING OR INTERVENING
DEADLINE FOR PROTESTS OR INTERVENTIONS: November 15, 2019
Any interested party who wishes to participate formally must file a written protest or intervention with the Commission no later than the deadline provided above. Please see Commission Rule 509 at: http://cogcc.state.co.us, under “Regulation,” then select “Rules.” Please note that, under Commission Rule 506.c., the deadline for protests and interventions will not be continued even if the hearing is continued beyond the date that is stated above. Protests and interventions must be sent to the Applicant at the below address, and must be sent to the Commission via email to: Cogcc.Hearings_Unit@state.co.us. Under Commission Rule 511, if no protest or intervention is filed, the Application may be approved as part of the Commission’s Consent Agenda.
Anyone who files a protest or intervention must be able to participate in a prehearing conference during the week of November 15, 2019, if a prehearing conference is requested by the Applicant or by any person who has filed a protest or intervention.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
For more information, you may review the Application, which was sent to you with this Notice. You may also contact the Applicant at the phone number or email address listed below.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if any party requires special accommodations as a result of a disability for this hearing, please contact Margaret Humecki at Cogcc.Hearings_Unit@state.co.us, prior to the hearing and arrangements will be made.
OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION
OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
By Mimi C. Larsen, Commission Secretary Dated: October 9, 2019
Catamount Energy Partners LLC
c/o Joseph C. Pierzchala
Geoffrey W. Storm
Welborn Sullivan Meck & Tooley, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1125 17th Street, Suite 2200
Denver, CO 80202
303-830-2500
jpierzchala@wsmtlaw.com
gstorm@wsmtlaw.com
Published October 24, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
Request for Proposals – For Professional Auditing Services: The Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners invite qualified firms of certified public accountants to audit Archuleta County’s financial statements for three fiscal years ending December 31, 2019; 2020 and 2021, with the option of extending for two additional fiscal years. To view or download a copy of the Request for Proposal, including instructions and requirements, visit: http://www.archuletacounty.org/Bids.aspx or email Larry Walton, Finance Director at lwalton@archuletacounty.org.
Published October 24 and 31, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
ALPHA-ROCKRIDGE METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
NOTICE OF BUDGET
Notice is hereby given that: A proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors for the ensuing year 2020; a copy of such proposed budget has been filed at the Archuleta County Commissioners Office, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO, where the same is open for public inspection; such proposed budget will be considered at a regular meeting of the Board of Directors to be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 6:30 pm at the Ross Aragon Community Center, Room E, located at 451 Hot Springs Blvd. Any interested elector of the Alpha-Rockridge Metro District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.
Tom Watts
Budget Officer
Published October 24 and 31, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
KARYN L SMITH
3413 30TH ST S E
ROCHESTER, MN 55904
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
LISA JENSEN AND OR WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 776 IN PAGOSA HIGHLAND ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD FEBRUARY 7, 1972 AS RECEPTION NO. 75409
Account Number: R001955
Schedule Number: 558336209019
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03650
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LISA JENSEN AND OR WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of KARYN L SMITH for said year 2015.
That said LISA JENSEN AND OR WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO on the 5th day of September 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LISA JENSEN AND OR WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO
On the 26th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 16th day of October 2019
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published October 24, 31 and November 7, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
HARRY SWORDS
1529 33RD COR SE
RIO RANCHO, NM 87124
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 6th day of November 2014, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
STEPHEN J. AND MARY LOU A. MIRKA
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 9 OF BLOCK 14 IN AMENDED ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 2, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 15, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74503.
Account Number: R002878
Schedule Number: 569302308007
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2014-03204
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to STEPHEN J. AND MARY LOU A. MIRKA
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2013
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of HARRY SWORDS for said year 2013.
That said STEPHEN J. AND MARY LOU A. MIRKA on the 3rd day of October 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to STEPHEN J. AND MARY LOU A. MIRKA
On the 4th day of March 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 7th day of October 2019
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published October 24, 31 and November 7, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
District Court
Archuleta County, Colorado
46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1
PO Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
970-264-8160
Case No. 2019CV030075
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public notice is given on October 17, 2019, that a Petition for a Change of Name of a Minor Child has been filed with the Archuleta Court.
The Petition requests that the name of Laken Marie Johnson be changed to Laken Marie Kautzky.
/s/ Jeffrey R. Wilson
District Court Judge
Published October 24, 31 and November 7, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
Follow these topics: Public Notices