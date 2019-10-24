Public Notices 10/24/2019

NOTICE CONCERNING PROPOSED BUDGET

OF PAGOSA AREA WATER

AND SANITATION DISTRICT

NOTICE is hereby given to all interested parties that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors of the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District for the ensuing year of 2020; that a copy of the 2020 Budget has been filed in the office of the District at 100 Lyn Avenue, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, where the same is open for public inspection; and on the District’s website, www. pawsd.org and that such proposed 2020 Budget will be considered at a Public Hearing of the Board of Directors of the District to be held at 100 Lyn Avenue, Pagosa Springs, Colorado on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 5:20p.m. Any elector within the District may, at any time prior to the final adoption of the 2020 Budget, inspect the budget and file or register any objections thereto.

PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT

By /s/ Jim Smith

President, Board of Directors

Published October 24, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Notice of Budget

(Pursuant to29-1-106, CRS)

NOTICE is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Aspen Springs Metro District for the ensuing year of 2020; a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of Aspen Springs Metro District, where the same is open for public inspection; such proposed budget will be considered at a regular meeting of the Aspen Springs Metro District to be held at 216 Metro Drive on 11-12-2019 at 6:00 PM. Any interested elector of Aspen Springs Metro District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Published October 24, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS

CONSERVATION COMMISSION

OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROMULGATION AND ESTABLISHMENT OF FIELD RULES TO GOVERN OPERATIONS FOR THE FRUITLAND COAL SEAMS FORMATION, IGNACIO-BLANCO FIELD, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

CAUSE NO. 112

DOCKET NO. 191200675

TYPE: SPACING

NOTICE OF HEARING

Catamount Energy Partners LLC (Operator No. 10464) (“Applicant”) filed an Application with the Commission for an order to establish a drilling and spacing unit, as well as to set the maximum number of wells that may be drilled in the proposed unit on lands identified below. This Notice was sent to you because the Applicant believes you may own oil or gas (“mineral”) interests within the proposed unit. Generally, spacing is the process whereby an applicant obtains Commission approval to assign certain mineral interests to be developed by a specific number of wells. Importantly, spacing is not pooling, and it is not an application for a drilling permit.

APPLICATION LANDS

Township 34 North, Range 5 West, N.M.P.M., (N.U.L.)

Section 7: Lot 4, SE¼SW¼, SW¼SE¼

Section 17: Lots 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, and 10

Section 18: All

Township 34 North, Range 5 West, M.P.M. (S.U.L.)

Section 6: Lot 4

Section 7: Lots 1 – 4

Section 16: S½S½

Section 18: Lots 1 – 4

DATE, TIME, AND LOCATION OF HEARING

(Subject to change)

The Commission will hold a hearing on this matter at the following date, time, and location:

Date: December 16 – 17, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Place: Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission

The Chancery Building

1120 Lincoln Street, Suite 801

Denver, CO 80203

PROTESTING OR INTERVENING

DEADLINE FOR PROTESTS OR INTERVENTIONS: November 15, 2019

Any interested party who wishes to participate formally must file a written protest or intervention with the Commission no later than the deadline provided above. Please see Commission Rule 509 at: http://cogcc.state.co.us, under “Regulation,” then select “Rules.” Please note that, under Commission Rule 506.c., the deadline for protests and interventions will not be continued even if the hearing is continued beyond the date that is stated above. Protests and interventions must be sent to the Applicant at the below address, and must be sent to the Commission via email to: Cogcc.Hearings_Unit@state.co.us. Under Commission Rule 511, if no protest or intervention is filed, the Application may be approved as part of the Commission’s Consent Agenda.

Anyone who files a protest or intervention must be able to participate in a prehearing conference during the week of November 15, 2019, if a prehearing conference is requested by the Applicant or by any person who has filed a protest or intervention.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For more information, you may review the Application, which was sent to you with this Notice. You may also contact the Applicant at the phone number or email address listed below.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if any party requires special accommodations as a result of a disability for this hearing, please contact Margaret Humecki at Cogcc.Hearings_Unit@state.co.us, prior to the hearing and arrangements will be made.

OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

By Mimi C. Larsen, Commission Secretary Dated: October 9, 2019

Catamount Energy Partners LLC

c/o Joseph C. Pierzchala

Geoffrey W. Storm

Welborn Sullivan Meck & Tooley, P.C.

Attorneys for Applicant

1125 17th Street, Suite 2200

Denver, CO 80202

303-830-2500

jpierzchala@wsmtlaw.com

gstorm@wsmtlaw.com

Published October 24, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Request for Proposals – For Professional Auditing Services: The Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners invite qualified firms of certified public accountants to audit Archuleta County’s financial statements for three fiscal years ending December 31, 2019; 2020 and 2021, with the option of extending for two additional fiscal years. To view or download a copy of the Request for Proposal, including instructions and requirements, visit: http://www.archuletacounty.org/Bids.aspx or email Larry Walton, Finance Director at lwalton@archuletacounty.org.

Published October 24 and 31, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

ALPHA-ROCKRIDGE METROPOLITAN DISTRICT

NOTICE OF BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that: A proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors for the ensuing year 2020; a copy of such proposed budget has been filed at the Archuleta County Commissioners Office, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO, where the same is open for public inspection; such proposed budget will be considered at a regular meeting of the Board of Directors to be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 6:30 pm at the Ross Aragon Community Center, Room E, located at 451 Hot Springs Blvd. Any interested elector of the Alpha-Rockridge Metro District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Tom Watts

Budget Officer

Published October 24 and 31, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

KARYN L SMITH

3413 30TH ST S E

ROCHESTER, MN 55904

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

LISA JENSEN AND OR WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 776 IN PAGOSA HIGHLAND ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD FEBRUARY 7, 1972 AS RECEPTION NO. 75409

Account Number: R001955

Schedule Number: 558336209019

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03650

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LISA JENSEN AND OR WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of KARYN L SMITH for said year 2015.

That said LISA JENSEN AND OR WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO on the 5th day of September 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LISA JENSEN AND OR WILLIAM A. TRIMARCO

On the 26th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 16th day of October 2019

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 24, 31 and November 7, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

HARRY SWORDS

1529 33RD COR SE

RIO RANCHO, NM 87124

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 6th day of November 2014, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

STEPHEN J. AND MARY LOU A. MIRKA

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 9 OF BLOCK 14 IN AMENDED ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 2, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 15, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74503.

Account Number: R002878

Schedule Number: 569302308007

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2014-03204

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to STEPHEN J. AND MARY LOU A. MIRKA

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2013

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of HARRY SWORDS for said year 2013.

That said STEPHEN J. AND MARY LOU A. MIRKA on the 3rd day of October 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to STEPHEN J. AND MARY LOU A. MIRKA

On the 4th day of March 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 7th day of October 2019

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 24, 31 and November 7, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

District Court

Archuleta County, Colorado

46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1

PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

970-264-8160

Case No. 2019CV030075

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public notice is given on October 17, 2019, that a Petition for a Change of Name of a Minor Child has been filed with the Archuleta Court.

The Petition requests that the name of Laken Marie Johnson be changed to Laken Marie Kautzky.

/s/ Jeffrey R. Wilson

District Court Judge

Published October 24, 31 and November 7, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Follow these topics: Public Notices