Public Notices 10/22/2020

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HEALTH PLANS PUBLIC NOTICE

As of December 31, 2020, Rocky Mountain Health Plans (RMHP) will no longer offer Rocky Mountain Standard Plan (Cost), Rocky Mountain Plus Plan (Cost), Rocky Mountain Thrifty Plan (Cost), Rocky Mountain Green Plan (Cost), Rocky Mountain Basic Plan (Cost), Rocky Mountain B Basic Plan (Cost), or Rocky Mountain B Standard Plan (Cost) under its contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. All current RMHP Cost Plan Members have been notified by mail.

For information regarding this notice, call RMHP at 800-346-4643 (TTY dial 711). Hours are 8am – 8pm, 7 days/week, October 1-March 31, and 8am – 8pm, M-F, April- 1-September 30. H0602_MC_CostPlanPublicNotice_10072020_NS_C

Published October 22, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF BUDGET

LOMA LINDA METROPOLITAN DISTRICT

Notice is Hereby Given, that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors of the Loma Linda Metropolitan District (LLMD) for the ensuing year of 2021. A copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of the LLMD, posted on the LLMD website, and is open for public inspection at 100 Loma Linda Dr. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. The proposed budget will be considered at the next Board of Directors meeting, Nov. 11, 2020, at the Ross Aragon Community Center, 451 Hot Springs Blvd. Any interested elector of the LLMD may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Dated: October __, 2020

LLMD President

Donald Farr

__________

NOTICE OF BUDGET

SAN JUAN RIVER VILLAGE

METROPOLITAN DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors of the San Juan River Village Metropolitan District for the ensuing year of 2021. A copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of Lisa Quiller, (970) 946-8385, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, where the same is open for public inspection. Such proposed budget will be considered at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the San Juan River Village Metropolitan District to be held via GoToMeeting, https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/552252277, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, on December 10, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

Any interested elector within the San Juan River Village Metropolitan District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

DATED: October 10, 2020

San Juan River Village

Metropolitan District

Cynthia Purcell, District Manager

Published October 22, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

STATE OF COLORADO )

COUNTY OF ARCHULETA ) SS.

PAGOSA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT )

NOTICE CONCERNING PROPOSED BUDGETS

OF THE PAGOSA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all interested parties that proposed budgets have been submitted to the Board of Directors of the Pagosa Fire Protection District and the Board of Trustees of the District Firemen’s Pension Fund for the ensuing year of 2021; that a copy of the proposed budgets have been filed in the office of the District at 165 North Pagosa Blvd., Pagosa Springs, Colorado, where the same is open for public inspection; and that such proposed budgets will be considered at a public hearing of the Board of Directors and Board of Trustees to be held in the training room at Station #1, 191 North Pagosa Blvd., Pagosa Springs, Colorado, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. Any elector within the District may, at any time prior to final adoption of the budgets, inspect and file or register any objections thereto.

PAGOSA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

BY /s/ Randy Larson,

Fire Chief

DISTRICT SEAL

Published October 22, 2020, in The Pagosa Springs Sun

__________

SOUTHWESTERN WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT – NOTICE OF BUDGET – Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors of the Southwestern Water Conservation District for the ensuing year of 2021. A copy of the proposed budget has been filed in the office of Southwestern Water Conservation District, 841 E. Second Avenue, Durango, Colorado, where it is open for public inspection. This proposed budget will be considered for adoption at a regular meeting of the Board of Directors to be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 via Zoom. Any interested elector of the Southwestern Water Conservation District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget. For more information, call (970) 247-1302.

Published October 22, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Town of Pagosa Springs, Colorado

Eagle Drive Extension Project

The Town of Pagosa Springs, Colorado is in the process of finalizing the above listed project constructed by UCAL, Inc., P.O. Box 4247, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81157. Any claims against this project by suppliers, subcontractors, or others should be delivered to the project engineering firm of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. at 188 S. 8th Street, P.O. Box 1208, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147. All claims shall be delivered prior to October 29, 2018. Any claims received on or after November 23, 2020 shall not be considered. Claim forms can be obtained from Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (Phone 970-264-5055).

Published October 22 and November 5, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for a second (2nd) freestanding sign to be located at 3505 W. U.S. Highway 160 (Best Western). The Land Use and Development Code allows for no more than 1 (one) freestanding sign per lot. The applicant, C.K. Patel, is requesting a variance to allow the second sign, both to be located on the property along the highway. The signs will convey different information.

The Board of Adjustment will conduct a public hearing to consider the Variance Application at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

The Public hearing will be held by Zoom online meeting platform and accessible to anyone in the public from the Town’s online portal at this link https://zoom.us/j/91879453949 or to listen only, dialing 1 669 900 6833 and accessing webinar ID 918 7945 3949. Anyone wishing to receive more information or to provide written comments should contact the Town Planning Department at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or call 970-264-4151 x221. Public comments will also be accepted at the public hearing.

Published October 22, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Re: Closure or road access

The Town of Pagosa Springs has completed the construction of the Pike-Eagle Road Extension. As a part of the project, the Town is closing the access from Highway 160 to Eagle Dr. in front of 1921 Eagle Dr. Traffic will now need to use Pike to access Highway 160 on the east side of Eagle Dr. The closure of this access point has been planned in the adopted access control plan for the Pagosa Springs section of Highway 160.

Project specifics are available by contacting the Town Public Works Department at 970-264-4151 x251.

Published October 22, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DOROTHY S. ALEXANDER

4012 JULIE DRIVE

AMARILLO, TX 79109

JACK B. ALEXANDER

4012 JULIE DRIVE

AMARILLO, TX 79109

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then

County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

STUART BISHOP

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 128 IN LAKEWOOD VILLAGE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD APRIL 30, 1979 AS RECEPTION NO. 94867.

Account Number: R010956

Schedule Number: 569920213016

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03620

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to STUART BISHOP

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DOROTHY S. ALEXANDER and JACK B. ALEXANDER for said year 2015.

That said STUART BISHOP on the 1st day of September 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to STUART BISHOP

On the 3rd day of March 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 29th day of September 2020

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

JUSTIN TRAVIS FOWLER

2287 S. OSCEOLA STREET

DENVER, CO 80219

JUSTIN TRAVIS FOWLER

3091 BLUEBIRD ROAD

LEBANON , TN 37807

JUSTIN TRAVIS FOWLER

514 ECHO LANE

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of September 2020, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

LISA E. WITMER- BROWN and MARK W. BROWN

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 11 OF BLOCK 7 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 3, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JULY 6, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74567, BEING AN AMENDMENT OF THE PLAT OF ASPEN SPRINGS RANCH SUBDIVISION NO. 3, FILED ON APRIL 9, 1971 AS RCEPTION NO. 74284.

Account Number: R003478

Schedule Number: 569312101048

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2017-04206

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LISA E. WITMER- BROWN and

MARK W. BROWN

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2016

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of JUSTIN TRAVIS FOWLER for said year 2016.

That said LISA E. WITMER- BROWN and MARK W. BROWN on the 1st day of September 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LISA E. WITMER- BROWN and MARK W. BROWN

On the 3rd day of March 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 29th day of September 2020

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

LEONOR HALL

40131 W BRANDT DRIVE

MARICOPA, AZ 85138

ROBERT HALL

40131 W BRANDT DRIVE

MARICOPA, AZ 85138

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 2nd day of November 2017, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

HILARI L. BELL

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 20 OF BLOCK 18 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 4, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 20, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74785.

Account Number: R003354

Schedule Number: 569311321014

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2017-04079

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to HILARI L. BELL

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2016

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of LEONOR HALL and ROBERT HALL for said year 2016.

That said HILARI L. BELL on the 1st day of September 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to HILARI L. BELL

On the 3rd day of March 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 29th day of September 2020

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DAVID A. MORAGA

3115 DOVE CANYON

OXNARD, CA 93036

MARIA MORAGA

3115 DOVE CANYON

OXNARD, CA 93036

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

STUART BISHOP

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 128 IN LAKEWOOD VILLAGE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD APRIL 30, 1979 AS RECEPTION NO. 94867.

Account Number: R010912

Schedule Number: 569920211014

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03619

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to STUART BISHOP

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DAVID A. MORAGA and MARIA MORAGA for said year 2015.

That said STUART BISHOP on the 1st day of September 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to STUART BISHOP

On the 3rd day of March 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 29th day of September 2020

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

LISA L. PAYNE

756 GOLDENROD COURT

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81505-8645

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 2nd day of November 2017, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

HILARI L. BELL

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 230 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 5, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD

AUGUST 3, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74690.

Account Number: R004003

Schedule Number: 569315403024

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2017-04083

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to HILARI L. BELL

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2016

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of LISA L. PAYNE for said year 2016.

That said HILARI L. BELL on the 1st day of September 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to HILARI L. BELL

On the 3rd day of March 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 29th day of September 2020

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

RAM HYDRAULICS LLC

W175 N 11163 STONEWOOD DRIVE

GERMANTOWN, WI 53022

RAM HYDRAULICS LLC

W349N8830 NORWEGIAN ROAD

OCONOMOWOC, WI 53066

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 2nd day of November 2017, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

BLACK MOUNTAIN REAL ESTATE, LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

THE WEST 35 FEET OF LOT 10, BLOCK 33, TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS.

Account Number: R006427

Schedule Number: 569913307010

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2017-04141

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BLACK MOUNTAIN REAL ESTATE, LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2016

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of RAM HYDRAULICS LLC for said year 2016.

That said BLACK MOUNTAIN REAL ESTATE, LLC on the 1st day of September 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BLACK MOUNTAIN REAL ESTATE, LLC

On the 3rd day of March 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 29th day of September 2020

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

RAM HYDRAULICS LLC

W175 N 11163 STONEWOOD DRIVE

GERMANTOWN, WI 53022

RAM HYDRAULICS LLC

W349 N 8830 NORWEGIAN RD

OCONOMOWOC, WI 53066

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 2nd day of November 2017, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

BLACK MOUNTAIN REAL ESTATE, LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

THE WEST 20 FEET OF LOT 9 AND THE EAST 15 FEET OF LOT 10, BLOCK 33, TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS.

Account Number: R006428

Schedule Number: 569913307011

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2017-04141

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BLACK MOUNTAIN REAL ESTATE, LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2016

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of RAM HYDRAULICS LLC for said year 2016.

That said BLACK MOUNTAIN REAL ESTATE, LLC on the 1st day of September 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BLACK MOUNTAIN REAL ESTATE, LLC

On the 3rd day of March 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 29th day of September 2020

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

LIANNE RICHEY

149 SUSAN’S PLACE

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

LIANNE RICHEY

C/O FARRAL FARRIS

4651 BRIARWOOD DRIVE

WICHITA FALLS, TX 76310-2518

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 2nd day of November 2017, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

HILARI L BELL

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 552 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 6, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 3, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74689.

Account Number: R015779

Schedule Number: 589316408012

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2017-04096

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to HILARI L BELL

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2016

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of LIANNE RICHEY for said year 2016.

That said HILARI L BELL on the 1st day of September 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to HILARI L BELL

On the 3rd day of March 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 30th day of September 2020

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

JAMES SAMUELS

16847 NE FLANDERS STREET

PORTLAND, OR 97230-6246

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 2nd day of November 2017, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

PATRICK H DISNER

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 77 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 6, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 3, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74689.

Account Number: R015796

Schedule Number: 589316408029

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2017-04125

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to PATRICK H DISNER

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2016

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of JAMES SAMUELS for said year 2016.

That said PATRICK H DISNER on the 1st day of September 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to PATRICK H DISNER

On the 3rd day of March 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 30th day of September 2020

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

SKY VIEW ENTERPRISES LLC

P O BOX 1310

BRONX, NY 10471

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 2nd day of November 2017, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

MICHAEL J. CAREY

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 22 OF BLOCK 16 IN AMENDED ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 2, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 15, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74503.

Account Number: R002982

Schedule Number: 569303102013

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2017-04019

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to MICHAEL J. CAREY

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2016

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of SKY VIEW ENTERPRISES LLC for said year 2016.

That said MICHAEL J. CAREY on the 1st day of September 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to MICHAEL J. CAREY

On the 3rd day of March 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 29th day of September 2020

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

JAMES M. WARD

119 BASTILLE DRIVE

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 2nd day of November 2017, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

HILARI L. BELL

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 27 OF BLOCK 10 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 3, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD

JULY 6, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74567, BEING AN AMENDMENT OF THE PLAT OF ASPEN SPRINGS RANCH SUBDIVISION NO. 3, FILED ON APRIL 9, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74284.

Account Number: R003635

Schedule Number: 569312208017

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2017-04081

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to HILARI L. BELL

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2016

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of JAMES M. WARD for said year 2016.

That said HILARI L. BELL on the 1st day of September 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to HILARI L. BELL

On the 3rd day of March 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 29th day of September 2020

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

__________