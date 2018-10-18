Public Notices 10/18/2018

District Court, Archuleta County, Colorado

449 San Juan Avenue

P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

(970) 264-8160

GREEN ACRE PROPERTIES, LLC, A COLORADO LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY,

Plaintiff,

v.

ANDREW G. FENNEY, THE DONALD C. AND BARBARA J. ZEPP

FAMILY TRUST, A TRUST FORMED UNDER THE LAWS OF CALIFORNIA AND PURSUANT TO DECLARATION OF TRUST DATED, JUNE 10, 1975, AS AMENDED, ASPEN SPRINGS METROPOLITAN DISTRICT, BETTY DILLER IN HER CAPACITY AS ARCHULETA COUNTY TREASURER AND PUBLIC TRUSTEE, AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION,

Defendants.

Kenneth J. Miller, #32909

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 1020

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Telephone: 307-399-6703

Electronic: kjmillerlaw@hotmail.com

Case Number: 2018CV30039

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT(S):

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the Court in this action, by filing with the Clerk of this Court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the Clerk of the Court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiffs in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows and by this reference made a part hereof:

Lot 250 in ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 5, according to the plat thereof filed for record August 3, 1971 as Reception No. 74690.

DATED this 9th day of October, 2018.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun.

First Publication: October 18, 2018

Last Publication: November 15, 2018

/s/ Kenneth J. Miller

Kenneth J. Miller, #32909

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published October 18, 25, November 1, 8 and 15, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

District Court, Archuleta County, Colorado

449 San Juan Avenue

P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

(970) 264-8160

SANDRA SUE HANSEN and PAUL WILLIAM HANSEN,

Plaintiffs,

v.

JOANNE C. HANSON, A/K/A JOANNA C. HANSON, SAVEALL TRUST, RICHARD G. BROOM, A/K/A RICHARD G. BOOM, BURLESTON T. COLLYER, JOYCE E. COLLYER, BETTY DILLER IN HER CAPACITY AS ARCHULETA COUNTY TREASURER AND PUBLIC TRUSTEE, AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION,

Defendants.

Kenneth J. Miller, #32909

Attorney for Plaintiffs

P.O. Box 1020

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Telephone: 307-399-6703

Electronic: kjmillerlaw@hotmail.com

Case Number: 2017CV30121

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT(S):

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the Court in this action, by filing with the Clerk of this Court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the Clerk of the Court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiffs in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows and by this reference made a part hereof:

Unit 2, The Timbers, as set forth on the Condominium map for the Timbers Condominiums recorded April 28, 1983 at Reception No. 116098, and as defined and described in the Condominium Declaration for Timbers Condominiums recorded January 29, 1982 in Book 186 Page 913 and Ratification recorded September 17, 1982 in Book 192 Page 130, all in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado.

DATED this 11th day of October, 2018.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun.

First Publication: October 18, 2018

Last Publication: November 15, 2018

/s/ Kenneth J. Miller

Kenneth J. Miller, #32909

Attorney for Plaintiffs

Published October 18, 25, November 1, 8 and 15, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Archuleta County, Colorado

Backswing Drive & East Golf Place

Resurfacing Project

Archuleta County, Colorado is in the process of finalizing the above listed project constructed by Strohecker Asphalt and Paving, Inc., 37801 Highway 160, Bayfield, Colorado 81122. Any claims against this project by suppliers, subcontractors, or others should be delivered to the project engineering firm of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. at 188 S. 8th Street, P.O. Box 1208, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147. All claims shall be delivered prior to October 29, 2018. Any claims received on or after October 29, 2018 shall not be considered. Claim forms can be obtained from Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (Phone 970-264-5055).

Published October 4 and 18, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Notice is hereby given that: a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors of Los Pinos Fire Protection District for the ensuing year of 2019; a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of Los Pinos Fire Protection District, where the same is open for public inspection; such proposed budget will be considered at the regular meeting of the Los Pinos Fire Protection District to be held at 275 Browning Ave., Ignacio, CO 81137 on December 10, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. Any interested elector of the Los Pinos Fire Protection District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Published October 18, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE CONCERNING PROPOSED BUDGET OF

PAGOSA AREA WATER AND

SANITATION DISTRICT

NOTICE is hereby given to all interested parties that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors of the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District for the ensuing year of 2019; that a copy of the 2019 Budget has been filed in the office of the District at 100 Lyn Avenue, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, where the same is open for public inspection; and on the District’s website, www. pawsd.org and that such proposed 2019 Budget will be considered at a Public Hearing of the Board of Directors of the District to be held at 100 Lyn Avenue, Pagosa Springs, Colorado on Thursday, October 25, 2018, at 5:20 o’clock p.m. Any elector within the District may, at any time prior to the final adoption of the 2019 Budget, inspect the budget and file or register any objections thereto.

PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT

By /s/Gordon McIver

Secretary, Board of Directors

Published October 18, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

SOUTHWESTERN WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT – NOTICE OF BUDGET – Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors of the Southwestern Water Conservation District for the ensuing year of 2019. A copy of the proposed budget has been filed in the office of Southwestern Water Conservation District, 841 E. Second Avenue, Durango, Colorado, where it is open for public inspection. This proposed budget will be considered for adoption at a regular meeting of the Board of Directors to be held on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at the District office. Any interested elector of the Southwestern Water Conservation District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget. For more information, call (970) 247-1302.

Published October 18, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Town of Pagosa Springs, Colorado

8th Street Reconstruction

The Town of Pagosa Springs, Colorado is in the process of finalizing the above listed project constructed by Cooley and Sons Excavating, Inc., 4469 N. CR 108, Mosca, Colorado 81146. Any claims against this project by suppliers, subcontractors, or others should be delivered to the project engineering firm of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. at 188 S. 8th Street, P.O. Box 1208, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147. All claims shall be delivered prior to November 16, 2018. Any claims received on or after November 16, 2018 shall not be considered. Claim forms can be obtained from Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (Phone 970-264-5055).

Published October 18 and November 1, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT

Sand Bench Vegetation Management Project

San Juan National Forest, Pagosa Ranger District

Hinsdale County

The San Juan National Forest, Pagosa Ranger District is seeking public comments on a Draft Environmental Assessment for the Sand Bench Vegetation Management project. The project proposes salvage harvest and overstory removal of dead and dying merchantable trees on up to 2800 acres, improvement harvest that promotes mature-closed canopy forests on 500-700 acres, and fisheries improvement work on North Fork Sand Creek. The project area is located north of Pagosa Springs in the Sand Bench area. The Environment Assessment describing the Proposed Action, with maps, is available online at: http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=54246.

This project is subject to the pre-decisional objection regulations at 36 CFR 218. Only individuals or entities (as defined by 36 CFR 218.2) who submit timely and specific written comments during this or any other designated public comment period will be eligible to object. Other eligibility requirements are defined by 36 CFR 218.25 (a)(3). Individual members of an entity must submit their own individual comments in order to have eligibility to object as an individual. A timely submission will be determined as outlined in 36 CFR 218.25 (a)(4). It is the responsibility of the sender to ensure timely receipt of any comments submitted.

Written comments will be accepted for 30 days beginning on the first day after the date of publication of this legal notice in the Newspaper of Record. If the comment period ends on a Saturday, Sunday or Federal holiday, comments will be accepted until the end of the next Federal working day. Written comments should be submitted to: Kevin Khung, Pagosa District Ranger, PO Box 310, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, or hand-delivered to the Pagosa District Office at 180 Pagosa Street in Pagosa Springs, Colorado between 8:00 am – 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Comments may also be faxed to: Attn: Matt Tuten, fax number 970-264-1538. Electronic comments should be sent to: comments-rocky-mountain-san-juan-pagosa@fs.fed.us in an email message, or in one of the following electronic formats: .rtf, .pdf, or .doc.

Additional information regarding this project can be obtained from Matt Tuten at 970-264-2268 or e-mail mtuten@fs.fed.us. Comments received in response to this solicitation, including names and addresses of those who comment will be considered part of the public record on this proposed action and will be available for public inspection.

Published October 18, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for Annexation and Zoning for property located at 74 Back Swing Court. The applicant is requesting annexation of this property into Town Boundaries and for the property to be zoned MU-C (Mixed-Use Corridor). The stated purpose of this annexation is to commence operation of an “Early Childhood Center”. The Planning Commission will consider this annexation and zoning request for recommendation to Town Council at a public hearing on Tuesday November 13, 2018 at 5:30 pm. If recommended for annexation and zoning, Town Council will consider first and second readings of Ordinances on November 20 and December 4, 2018 respectively. Both Ordinance hearings will be held during the Town Council regular meetings which begin at 5:00 pm. All meetings are held at Town Hall located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. For more information and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x221 or at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or attend the public hearing. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing.

Published October 18, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

PAUL ATKINSON

3882 JEWELL ST., APT G 308

SAN DIEGO, CA 92109-6494

PORNPEN ATKINSON

3882 JEWELL ST., APT G 308

SAN DIEGO, CA 92109-6494

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2015, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

MICHAEL J. CAREY

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Lot 197 in LAKE HATCHER PARK, according to the plat thereof filed for record November 5, 1973 as Reception No. 78738.

Account Number: R001694

Schedule Number: 558336202013

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2015-03500

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to MICHAEL J. CAREY

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2014

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of PAUL ATKINSON and PORNPEN ATKINSON for said year 2014.

That said MICHAEL J. CAREY on the 17th day of September 2018, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to MICHAEL J. CAREY

On the 27th day of February 2019, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 8th day of October 2018

/s/ Betty A. Diller

Betty A. Diller, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 18, 25 and November 1, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

STEVEN J. DITTER

5225 N 40TH STREET

PHOENIX, AZ 85018

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2015, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

JERICHO HOLDINGS LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

NW1/4SW1/4 Section 28, Township 35 North, Range 1 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado.

Account Number: R013248

Schedule Number: 570128300077

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2015-03492

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to JERICHO HOLDINGS LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2014

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of STEVEN J. DITTER for said year 2014.

That said JERICHO HOLDINGS LLC on the 17th day of September 2018, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to JERICHO HOLDINGS LLC

On the 27th day of February 2019, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 9th day of October 2018

/s/ Betty A. Diller

Betty A. Diller, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 18, 25 and November 1, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

STEVEN J. DITTER

5225 N 40TH STREET

PHOENIX, AZ 85018

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2015, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

JERICHO HOLDINGS LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

SW1/4SW1/4 OF SECTION 28, TOWNSHIP 35 NORTH, RANGE 1 WEST, N.M.P.M.

Account Number: R013249

Schedule Number: 570128300083

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2015-03493

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to JERICHO HOLDINGS LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2014

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of STEVEN J. DITTER for said year 2014.

That said JERICHO HOLDINGS LLC on the 17th day of September 2018, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to JERICHO HOLDINGS LLC

On the 27th day of February 2019, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 8th day of October 2018

/s/ Betty A. Diller

Betty A. Diller, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 18, 25 and November 1, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

James E. Wolfe and Virginia L Wolfe

Co-trustees of the James E. Wolfe & Virginia L Wolfe Revocable Family Trust dated April 5, 2001 as their interests appear of record.

40742 N 4020 RD 10

Collinsville, OK 74021

JOY MADDEN

476 Summit Trail

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

STEVE SIMONSON

P O BOX 32

RANSOM, KS 67572

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2015, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

KENT TAYLOR

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Lot 6 of Block 6 in Aspen Springs Subdivision No. 3, according to the plat thereof filed for record July 6,1971 as Reception No. 74567, being an Amendment of the plat of Aspen Springs Ranch Subdivision No. 3, filed on April 9, 1971 as Reception No. 74284.

Account Number: R003450

Schedule Number: 569312101016

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2015-03435

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to KENT TAYLOR

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2014

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of James E. Wolfe and Virginia L Wolfe and

JOY MADDEN and STEVE SIMONSON for said year 2014.

That said KENT TAYLOR on the 17th day of September 2018, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to KENT TAYLOR

On the 27th day of February 2019, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 8th day of October 2018

/s/ Betty A. Diller

Betty A. Diller, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 18, 25 and November 1, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

