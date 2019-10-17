Public Notices 10/17/2019

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2019-013

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On August 12, 2019, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) ORLAND E. TARBELL

Original Beneficiary(ies) PLAZA HOME MORTGAGE, INC.

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt PLAZA HOME MORTGAGE, INC.

Date of Deed of Trust June 27, 2016

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust July 01, 2016

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 21604190

Original Principal Amount $457,500.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $175,163.96

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

LOT 97 IN NORTH VILLAGE LAKE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT FILED FOR RECORD MARCH 16, 1982 UNDER RECEPTION NO. 109817, AND CORRECTION PLAT FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 30, 1982 UNDER RECEPTION NO. 112864, AND

AFFIDAVIT OF CORRECTION OF PLAT FILED FOR RECORD APRIL 4, 1983 IN BOOK 197 AT PAGE 366.

Also known by street and number as: 32 Northbay Circle, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 12/12/2019, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 10/17/2019

Last Publication 11/14/2019

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

DATE: 08/12/2019

Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

David R Doughty #40042

Janeway Law Firm, P.C. 9800 S Meridian Suite 400, Englewood, CO 80112 (303) 706-9990

Attorney File # 19-022218

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published October 17, 24, 31, November 7 and 14, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

BOBBY JOE RAU

31722 HIGHWAY 550, TRLR 40

DURANGO, CO 81301-7185

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 6th day of November 2014, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

MIRKA STEPHEN J AND MIRKA MARY LOU A

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 106 IN LAKEWOOD VILLAGE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED APRIL 30, 1979 AS RECEPTION NO. 94867.

Account Number: R009440

Schedule Number: 569919134005

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2014-03211

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to MIRKA STEPHEN J AND MIRKA MARY LOU A

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2013

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of BOBBY JOE RAU for said year 2013.

That said MIRKA STEPHEN J AND MIRKA MARY LOU A on the 12th day of September 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to MIRKA STEPHEN J AND MIRKA MARY LOU A

On the 26th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 26th day of September 2019

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 17, 24 and 31, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, COLORADO

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TO CONSIDER CREATING AN

URBAN RENEWAL AUTHORITY

In accordance with the Urban Renewal Law, Article 25, Title 31, Colorado Revised Statutes, notice is given pursuant to Section 31-25-104(1)(a), C.R.S., that a petition has been filed by the required number of registered electors stating that there is a need for an urban renewal authority to function within the Town of Pagosa Springs. The Town Council will conduct a public hearing pursuant to Section 31-25-104(1)(b), C.R.S., on November 5, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. in the Ross Aragon Community Center, 451 Hot Springs Boulevard, Colorado. All residents, taxpayers, and other interested persons will be provided a full opportunity to be heard on the issues contemplated by the Urban Renewal Law, including whether slum or blighted areas, or both, exist within the Town and whether an urban renewal authority should be formed. Following the public hearing the Mayor and Town Council will consider a proposed resolution creating an urban renewal authority to be known as the Town of Pagosa Springs Urban Renewal Authority.

TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS

By: _________________________

April Hessman, Town Clerk

Published in The Pagosa Sun

Published October 17, 24 and 31, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF BUDGET

LOMA LINDA

METROPOLITAN DISTRICT

Notice is Hereby Given, that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors of the Loma Linda Metropolitan District (LLMD) for the ensuing year of 2020. A copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of the LLMD, posted on the LLMD website, and is open for public inspection at 100 Loma Linda Dr. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. The proposed budget will be considered at the next Board of Directors meeting, Nov. 13, 2019, at the Ross Aragon Community Center, 451 Hot Springs Blvd. Any interested elector of the LLMD may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Dated: October 3, 2019

LLMD President

David E. Parker III

Published October 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

STATE OF COLORADO )

COUNTY OF ARCHULETA ) SS.

PAGOSA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT )

NOTICE CONCERNING PROPOSED BUDGETS

OF THE PAGOSA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all interested parties that proposed budgets have been submitted to the Board of Directors of the Pagosa Fire Protection District and the Board of Trustees of the District Firemen’s Pension Fund for the ensuing year of 2020; that a copy of the proposed budgets has been filed in the office of the District at 191 North Pagosa Blvd., Pagosa Springs, Colorado, where the same is open for public inspection; and that such proposed budgets will be considered at a public hearing of the Board of Directors and Board of Trustees to be held in the training room at Station #1, 191 North Pagosa Blvd., Pagosa Springs, Colorado, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. Any elector within the District may, at any time prior to final adoption of the budgets, inspect and file or register any objections thereto.

PAGOSA FIRE ROTECTION DISTRICT

BY /s/ Randy Larson

Randy Larson,

Fire Chief

DISTRICT SEAL

Published October 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

SOUTHWESTERN WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT – NOTICE OF BUDGET – Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors of the Southwestern Water Conservation District for the ensuing year of 2020. A copy of the proposed budget has been filed in the office of Southwestern Water Conservation District, 841 E. Second Avenue, Durango, Colorado, where it is open for public inspection. This proposed budget will be considered for adoption at a regular meeting of the Board of Directors to be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the District office. Any interested elector of the Southwestern Water Conservation District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget. For more information, call (970) 247-1302.

Published October 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Archuleta County, Colorado

2019 Asphalt Maintenance Project

Archuleta County is in the process of finalizing the above listed project constructed by PAP, LLC, 39018 Highway 160, Bayfield, Colorado, 81122. Any claims against this project by suppliers, subcontractors, or others should be delivered to the project engineering firm of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. at 188 South 8th Street, PO Box 1208, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147. All claims shall be delivered prior to October 31, 2019. Any claims received on or after October 31, 2019 shall not be considered. Claim forms can be obtained from Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (Phone 970-264-5055).

Published October 17 and 24, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF BUDGET

SAN JUAN RIVERVILLAGE

METROPOLITAN DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors of the San Juan River Village Metropolitan District for the ensuing year of 2020. A copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of Lisa Quiller, (970) 946-8385, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, where the same is open for public inspection. Such proposed budget will be considered at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the San Juan River Village Metropolitan District to be held at the Chamber of Commerce Conference Room, 105 Hot Springs Blvd, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, on December 12, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.

Any interested elector within the San Juan River Village Metropolitan District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

DATED: October 10, 2019

San Juan River Village

Metropolitan District

Cynthia Purcell, District Manager

Published October 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Follow these topics: Public Notices