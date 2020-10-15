Public Notices 10/15/2020

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 46 Eaton Dr., Suite #1, PO Box 148, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: 970-264-8160

Attorney for Plaintiffs:

Daniel L. Fiedler, #47916

190 Talisman Dr., Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

970-507-8528

E-mail: danielfiedler@gmail.com

Case Number: 2020CV30075

Plaintiffs:

EVANGELINE M. CATCHPOLE LIVING TRUST; HARVEY J. CATCHPOLE, TRUSTEE

v.

Defendants:

JUNE BALES, if living, and or her unknown heirs, and All Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest In The Subject Matter Of This Action,

SUMMONS (BY PUBLICATION)

PLAINTIFFS EVANGELINE M. CATCHPOLE LIVING TRUST; HARVEY J. CATCHPOLE, TRUSTEE

TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint to Quiet Title Pursuant to Rule 105 filed with the Archuleta County District Court in this action, by filing with the Clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the last day of publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be entered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

A TRACT OF LAND LOCATED IN NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER NE1/4 SE1/4) OF SECTION 25, TOWNSHIP 35 NORTH, RANGE 2 WEST, NEW MEXICO PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT:

BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NE1/4 SE1/4 OF SECTION 25; THENCE N. 89º12’22”E., 1291.11 FEET ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF THE NE1/4 SE1/4 OF SECTION 25 TO THE WEST LINE OF LOT 14 OF HOLIDAY ACRES SUBDIVISION UNIT NO. 3;

THENCE S. 22 º15’ 52”W., 221.26 FEET ALONG THE WEST LINE OF LOT 14 OF HOLIDAY ACRES SUBDIVISION UNIT NO. 3 TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 15 OF HOLIDAY ACRES SUBDIVISION UNIT NO. 3;

THENCE N. 89º47’35” W., 1204.61 FEET ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF LOTS 15 AND 16 OF HOLIDAY ACRES SUBDIVISION UNIT NO. 3 AND THEIR PROJECTION THEREOF, TO THE WEST LINE OF THE NEI/4 SE1/4 OF SECTION 25;

THENCE N. 00º47’55”W., 182.54 FEET ALONG THE WEST LINE OF THE NE1/4 SEI/4 OF SECTION 25 TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

CONTAINING 5.54 ACRES MORE OR LESS.

Respectfully submitted this 8th day of October, 2020.

/s/ Daniel L. Fiedler

Daniel L. Fiedler

First Publication: October 15, 2020

Last Publication: Novembere 12, 2020

First Publication: October 15, 2020

Last Publication: Novembere 12, 2020

Notice is hereby given that: a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors of Los Pinos Fire Protection District for the ensuing year of 2021; a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of Los Pinos Fire Protection District, where the same is open for public inspection; such proposed budget will be considered at the regular meeting of the Los Pinos Fire Protection District to be held at 275 Browning Ave., Ignacio, CO 81137 on December 14, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Any interested elector of the Los Pinos Fire Protection District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Published October 15, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF OPEN MEETING FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR INCLUSION OF

ADDITIONAL REAL PROPERTY WITHIN THE PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all interested persons that a Petition For Inclusion of additional real property has been filed with the Board of Directors of the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District. The Board of Directors has fixed the day of Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the hour of 5:00 p.m., at 100 Lyn Ave, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, as the date, time and place of an open meeting at which such Petition shall be heard.

The name and address of the Petitioner and a general description of the property to be included into the District are as follows:

PETITIONER:

Anthony and Dixi Rivera

P.O. Box 931

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

PROPERTY:

RURAL Sec: 10 Twn: 34 Rng: 2.5W 34-1W SEC 10 TRACT IN N2NW4; 10-34-1W #99004253 BEG. AT NE CORNER N2NW4; TH S 0.14’W 1258.52’; TH N85.31’W 1648.55’ TH N 200’; TH N62.00’E 650’ TH N10.16’33”E 719.93’; TH S84.56’E 950’ TO POB.

Commonly known as Parcel # 588710200001 or

800 Bauer Pl

Pagosa Springs, CO

All interested parties may appear at such hearing to show cause in writing why such Petition should not be granted.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT.

PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT

By: /S/ Jim Smith

Chairman: Jim Smith

Published in: The Pagosa Sun

Published on: October 15, 2020

Published October 15, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Request for Proposals: Snow Removal

The Archuleta School District #50 JT is accepting Proposals from qualified contractors to provide snow removal services for the 2020-21 winter.

Proposals will be accepted until 4:00 p.m., Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Archuleta School District #50 JT. Maintenance and Transportation, P.O. Box 1498, 800 B South 8th Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 with a copy also being e-mailed by that date and time to svoorhis @pagosa.k12.co.us.

The Elementary School, Middle School, High School, and MAT Building will be bid separately. For more information please contact Steve Voorhis at 970-749-4296 or contact Steve at the e-mail address above.

Published October 15, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

