Public Notices 09/29/2016

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Robert McClure Wardell aka Robert M. Wardell, Deceased

Case No. 2016PR30034

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before January 29, 2017, or the claims may be forever barred.

Margaret A. Wardell- Personal Representative

P.O. Box 1834

Arboles, CO 81121

Published September 29, October 6 and 13, 2016 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

REQUEST FOR QUOTE

SNOW PLOWING SERVICES

LOMA LINDA METROPOLITAN DISTRICT

SEPTEMBER 20 2016

The Loma Linda Metropolitan District (District) maintains approximately 9.3 miles of gravel roads in the Loma Linda Subdivision, south of Pagosa Springs. All roads have been improved to Archuleta County standards. The District seeks to contract with a qualified vendor for snow plowing of these roads. The vendor shall supply labor as required to complete the work.

Compensation for labor shall be at a predetermined hourly rate. The District owns its own grader, which will be used by the chosen contractor. The grader is stored at Lucky A Ranch on the edge of Loma Linda, so is convenient to prompt initiation of plowing. In responding to this RFQ, vendors should provide an hourly rate. This rate shall comprise both direct labor and incidental and indirect expenses. Maintenance of the District’s grader shall be the responsibility of the District. The District will pay to the selected contractor a monthly retainer for five months from November to March. Vendors should include in their bid the amount of monthly retainer they desire. The retainer shall be applied to any plowing work done during the month.

Plowing of the District’s roads will normally begin when 4” of snow has fallen and additional snow is either falling or forecast to fall in the near future, which is consistent with County standards. The contractor shall initiate plowing within 4 hours of notice by the District, but in no case earlier than 6:00 am local time. The District shall pay the compensation to the Contractor within 30 days following receipt of a detailed invoice submitted by the Contractor. All work shall be performed in a good and workmanlike manner, free from faults and defects, and in accordance with the highest standards of the trade and applicable governmental building codes and other laws, rules, ordinances, requirements and regulations applicable to the work. The work shall be performed in a manner satisfactory to the District. There shall be no subcontractors unless approved in advance by the District.

Contractor shall, in a manner satisfactorily to the District, maintain at its own expense the following insurance: Worker’s Compensation and Employer’s Liability, Comprehensive General Liability, and Comprehensive Automobile Liability.

The bids for the work outlined in this RFP shall be received by the District by 11:59 pm on October 15, 2016. Bids shall be mailed to the District at P.O. Box 3932, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, or e-mailed to lomalindamd@gmail.com. Bids shall be opened the following day and the selected contractor notified. An agreement between the contractor and the District shall then be executed. A sample of the proposed agreement can be provided to interested bidders by contacting John Porco at (970) 264-2171. The agreement shall provide for work for one year following the date of execution. With the concurrence of both parties, the agreement may be extended into future years, subject to negotiation of new rates.

For the District Board of Directors,

John W. Porco, President

Published September 29 and October 6, 2016 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________