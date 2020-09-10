Public Notices 09/10/2020

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE PURSUANT

TO STORAGE LIEN

Notice is given that, pursuant to Colorado Revised Statutes Sections 38-21.5-101, et seq. (2015), a public sale will be held on September 18th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 357 Park Ave, Pagosa Springs, Colorado. A list of the unit where property is stored, address of storage, name of occupant, last known address and a brief description of the contents follows. If no market value or if no bids are received the goods will be otherwise disposed of.

#51-357 Park Ave, Pagosa Springs, Colorado- Jessica Morris, 168 Sam Houston Ave, Pagosa Springs CO 81147 -Boxes, Clothing, Cushions, Furniture and other Miscellaneous Items.

#18 Park Ave, Pagosa Springs, Colorado- Kimberly Reyes, 214 Midiron Ave, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147- Set of Tires, Mattress, Empty boxes, Clothing, Storage totes, Shoes, Furniture, and other Miscellaneous Items.

Published September 10 and 17, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________