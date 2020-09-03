Public Notices 09/03/2020

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, STATE OF COLORADO

CIVIL ACTION NO. 2020CV030010 DIVISION NO. MG

COMBINED NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

Plaintiff, PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION

v.

Defendants, EZEKIEL THEODORE BREEDLOVE, PATRICIA BREEDLOVE

SHERIFF SALE NUMBER 2020-02

This is to advise you that a Sheriff sale proceeding has been commenced through the office of the undersigned Sheriff pursuant to a Court Order and Decree dated June 1, 2020, and C.R.S. § 38-38-101 et seq., by Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, the current holder of a lien recorded on September 29, 2017 at reception no. 21705977, in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The judicial foreclosure is based on a default under the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions, and Restrictions of Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, recorded on June 24, 1970 at reception no. 73297 in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The Declaration and notices, as recorded, establish a lien for the benefit of Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association.

Description of property to be foreclosed:

PAGOSA VISTA LOT: 316 PV SEC: 19 TWN: 35 RNG: 2W

Also known as: 492 Prospect Blvd., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-5472

NOTICE OF SALE

TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS, Please take notice:

You and each of you are hereby notified that a Sheriff’s Sale of the above referenced property is to be conducted by the Sheriff’s Department of the County of Boulder, State of Colorado at 10 o’clock A.M., on October 29, 2020, at 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs CO 81147, phone number 970-264-8438. At which sale, the above described real property and improvements thereon will be sold to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

Plaintiff makes no warranty relating to title, possession, or quiet enjoyment in and to said real property in connection with this sale.

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN ON THE SUBJECT PROPERTY.

First Publication: September 3, 2020

Last Publication: October 1, 2020

Published In: Pagosa Sun

The name, address and telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of the debt is as follows:

Orten Cavanagh Holmes & Hunt LLC

1445 Market Street, Suite 350

Denver CO 80202

Date: July 24, 2020.

RICH VALDEZ, SHERIFF

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

Published September 3, 10, 17, 24 and October 1, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV INC

1133 N. 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 7th day of November 2013, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

MARK D. HALL

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 273, PAGOSA TRAILS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74885.

Account Number: R004300

Schedule Number: 569525104027

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2013-02755

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to MARK D. HALL

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2012

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2012.

That said MARK D. HALL on the 31st day of July 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to MARK D. HALL

On the 13th day of January 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 17th day of August 2020

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 3, 10 and 17, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF INTENT OF A CONTINUOUS PROGRAM TO MODIFY WEATHER

Notice is hereby given that Western Weather Consultants L.L.C., P.O. BOX 58, Durango, CO 81302 hereinafter referred to as WWC has filed with the Colorado Water Conservation Board an application for renewal of WWC’s five-year permit to conduct a ground-based weather modification program within the State of Colorado in the San Juan Mountains for the following: Dolores Water Conservancy District, Southwestern Water Conservation District, Telluride Skiing Co, Purgatory Resort, Montezuma Valley Irrigation Co, Animas La Plata Water Conservancy District, Pine River Irrigation District, Florida Water Conservancy District, Florida Consolidated Ditch Company and the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission.

WWC’s Larry Hjermstad – Manager, Mike Hjermstad – Asst. Manager and Head of Operations and Eric Hjermstad – Director of Field Operations shall be in control of the program, and WWC is the Permit Holder.

The primary target area for the five-year Weather Modification Permit is defined as follows: The San Juan Mountains above 8,500 feet mean sea level mainly targeting the upper regions of the West Dolores, San Miguel, Dolores, La Plata, Animas, Florida, Pine, San Juan and Blanco River Basins as well as Telluride and Purgatory Ski Resorts.

The Colorado Weather Modification Rules and Regulations 2 CCR 401-1(Rule 7) require at a minimum that this notice be published in counties to be affected by the operations and counties adjacent to the target area county. Publication will be in the following counties: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mineral Montezuma, San Juan, San Miguel, Conejos, Gunnison, Montrose, Ouray, Rio Grande, and Saguache Counties.

The program shall be continuous from November 1 through – April 15 for each year for the next five years, expiring in 2025. Safety measures are in place to ensure safe operations when severe conditions, avalanche danger and snowpack thresholds occur. The Permit Holder is required to annually supply emergency managers with an operational plan and to coordinate regularly with the CWCB to ensure operations are operated judiciously to minimize danger to land, health, people, property and the environment on behalf of the citizens as directed by the Colorado Revised Statutes.

The intended effect of the weather modification operations is to increase precipitation/snowpack water content in the primary target area to benefit: the natural habitat, agriculture, municipal water, stock growers, recreational and tourism interests, and the area economy.

Complete details of the operations to be conducted by WWC are available upon request from WWC by either mail or by emailing westernweather@gmail.com. CWCB will conduct a public hearing on the permit renewal application on September 11, 2020 beginning at 8:00 am via Webinar. Oral and written comments will be part of the record of decision. Please contact Andrew Rickert, CWCB, 1313 Sherman Street # 718, Denver, Colorado, 80203, at 720-651-1918, or by emailing andrew.rickert@state.co.us to submit comments on the permit renewal application and to obtain information to access the Webinar hearing.

Published September 3 and 10, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT

Valle Seco 2019 Land Exchange

San Juan National Forest, Pagosa Ranger District

Archuleta County

The San Juan National Forest (SJNF), Pagosa Ranger District is seeking public comments on a Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Valle Seco 2019 Land Exchange Project. The project proposes to exchange ten Federal parcels on the SJNF totaling approximately 452 acres for one non-Federal parcel totaling 880 acres. The Draft EA describing the proposed activities, maps, and other information is available on the project webpage at: http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57154.

Written comments will be accepted for 30 days beginning on the first day after the date of publication of this legal notice in the Newspaper of Record. The publication date in the newspaper of record is the exclusive means for calculating the comment period. Regulations prohibit extending the length of the comment period. If the comment period ends on a Saturday, Sunday or Federal holiday, comments will be accepted until the end of the next Federal working day. Electronic submission of comments through the electronic comment form located on the project webpage is strongly encouraged. Written comments will also be accepted and should be submitted to: Becca Smith, Pagosa Ranger District, PO Box 310, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; hand-deliveries may be made to the Pagosa District Office at 180 Pagosa Street in Pagosa Springs, by calling (970) 264-2268 in advance and scheduling a no contact delivery Monday-Friday excluding holidays. Comments may also be faxed to: Attn: Becca Smith, at 1-833-926-2067.

This project is subject to the pre-decisional objection regulations at 36 CFR 218. Only individuals or entities (as defined by 36 CFR 218.2) who submit timely and specific written comments during this or any other designated public comment period will be eligible to object. Other eligibility requirements are defined by 36 CFR 218.25 (a)(3). Individual members of an entity must submit their own individual comments in order to have eligibility to object as an individual. A timely submission will be determined as outlined in 36 CFR 218.25 (a)(4). It is the responsibility of the sender to ensure timely receipt of any comments submitted.

Additional information regarding this project can be obtained from Becca Smith at 970-264-1521 or e-mail rebecca.smith@usda.gov Comments received in response to this solicitation, including names and addresses of those who comment will be considered part of the public record on this proposed action and will be available for public inspection.

Published September 3, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF OPEN MEETING FOR

HEARING ON PETITION

FOR INCLUSION OF ADDITIONAL

REAL PROPERTY

WITHIN THE PAGOSA AREA WATER

AND SANITATION DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all interested persons that a Petition For Inclusion of additional real property has been filed with the Board of Directors of the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District. The Board of Directors has fixed the day of Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the hour of 5:00 p.m., at 100 Lyn Ave, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, as the date, time and place of an open meeting at which such Petition shall be heard.

The name and address of the Petitioner and a general description of the property to be included into the District are as follows:

PETITIONER: Sharon Murray

7041 N Plum Tree

Punta Gorda, FL 33955

PROPERTY: Subdivision: MARTINEZ MTN EST 2

Lot: 11 MME 2 Sec: 6 Twn: 35 Rng: 2W

Commonly known as Parcel # 569906302001 or

4140 N Pagosa Blvd

Pagosa Springs, CO

All interested parties may appear at such hearing to show cause in writing why such Petition should not be granted.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT.

PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT

By: /S/ Jim Smith

Chairman: Jim Smith

Published in: The Pagosa Sun

Published on: September 3, 2020

Published September 3, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF OPEN MEETING FOR

HEARING ON PETITION

FOR INCLUSION OF ADDITIONAL

REAL PROPERTY

WITHIN THE PAGOSA AREA WATER

AND SANITATION DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all interested persons that a Petition For Inclusion of additional real property has been filed with the Board of Directors of the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District. The Board of Directors has fixed the day of Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the hour of 5:00 p.m., at 100 Lyn Ave, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, as the date, time and place of an open meeting at which such Petition shall be heard.

The name and address of the Petitioner and a general description of the property to be included into the District are as follows:

PETITIONER: Gary Scoggins

7706 Knoxville Dr

Lubbock, TX 79423

PROPERTY: Subdivision: MARTINEZ MTN EST

Lot: 56 MME Sec: 36 Twn: 36 Rng: 2.5W

Commonly known as Parcel # 558336312057 or

6163 N Pagosa Blvd

Pagosa Springs, CO

All interested parties may appear at such hearing to show cause in writing why such Petition should not be granted.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT.

PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT

By: /S/ Jim Smith Chairman: Jim Smith

Published in: The Pagosa Sun

Published on: September 3, 2020

Published September 3, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

