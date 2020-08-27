Public Notices 08/27/2020

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY,

STATE OF COLORADO

CIVIL ACTION NO. 2020CV030014 DIVISION NO. MG

COMBINED NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

Plaintiff, PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION

v.

Defendants, VICTORIAS LEGEND, INC. D/B/A STERLING CUSTOM HOMES; YOLANDA B. PARKER; DAVID J. PARKER;, as ARCHULETA Public Trustee

SHERIFF SALE NUMBER 2020-01

This is to advise you that a Sheriff sale proceeding has been commenced through the office of the undersigned Sheriff pursuant to a Court Order and Decree dated June 1, 2020, and C.R.S. § 38-38-101 et seq., by Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, the current holder of a lien recorded on October3, 2014 at reception no. 21405742, in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The judicial foreclosure is based on a default under the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions, and Restrictions of Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, recorded on June 24, 1970 at reception no. 73297 in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The Declaration and notices, as recorded, establish a lien for the benefit of Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association.

Description of property to be foreclosed:

PAGOSA VISTA LOT: Lot 365, Pagosa Vista, according to the plat thereof filed September 13, 1971, as Reception No. 74884, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado.

Also known as: 78 Greenway Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

NOTICE OF SALE

TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS, Please take notice:

You and each of you are hereby notified that a Sheriff’s Sale of the above referenced property is to be conducted by the Sheriff’s Department of the County of Boulder, State of Colorado at 10 o’clock A.M., on October 16, 2020, at 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs CO 81147, phone number 970-264-8438. At which sale, the above described real property and improvements thereon will be sold to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

Plaintiff makes no warranty relating to title, possession, or quiet enjoyment in and to said real property in connection with this sale.

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN ON THE SUBJECT PROPERTY.

First Publication: August 27, 2020

Last Publication: September 24, 2020

Published In: Pagosa Sun

The name, address and telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of the debt is as follows:

Orten Cavanagh Holmes & Hunt LLC

1445 Market Street, Suite 350

Denver CO 80202

Date: July 24, 2020.

RICH VALDEZ, SHERIFF

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

Published August 27, September 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Mamie Ruth Lynch aka Mamie R. Lynch aka Mamie Lynch aka Mamie Ruth Holder aka Mamie R. Holder aka Mamie Holder, Deceased

Case No. 20PR30029

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before December 28, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.

Robert Forest Lynch

226 N Honeysuckle Ave.

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published August 27, September 3 and 10, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Fredrica Scholsohn Ciardo, Deceased

Case No. 2020PR030026

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before December 28, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.

Erin Johnson Attorney at Law LLC

PO Box 189

Rico, CO 81332

Published August 27, September 3 and 10, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Marian M. Scoggins, Deceased

Case No. 2020 PR 30028

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before December 27, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published August 27, September 3 and 10, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

AUCTION APP LLC % ARISTOTLE KARAS

12814 EAST PARK LANE DRIVE

AURORA, CO 80011-2741

AUCTION APP LLC % ARISTOTLE KARAS

700 N COLORADO BLVD, STE # 249

DENVER, CO 80206

AUCTION APP LLC % ARISTOTLE KARAS

P O BOX 4292

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

CASTLE CARE LLP

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Lot 738 IN PAGOSA HIGHLAND ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD FEBRUARY 7, 1972 AS RECEPTION NO. 75409.

Account Number: R002009

Schedule Number: 558336311002

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03831

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to CASTLE CARE LLP

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of AUCTION APP LLC % ARISTOTLE KARAS for said year 2015.

That said CASTLE CARE LLP on the 27th day of July 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to CASTLE CARE LLP

On the 6th day of January 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 18th day of August 2020

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published August 27, September 3 and 10, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

JEFFREY L. SMITH

3041 BARKLEY MEADOWS CIRCLE

BELLINGHAM, WA 98226

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2012, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

DEREK & JEANETTE KLINKENBORG

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 479 IN PAGOSA HIGHLAND ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD FEBRUARY 7, 1972 AS RECEPTION NO. 75409.

Account Number: R001163

Schedule Number: 558325306002

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2012-02388

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to DEREK & JEANETTE KLINKENBORG

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2011

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of JEFFREY L. SMITH for said year 2011.

That said DEREK & JEANETTE KLINKENBORG on the 22nd day of July 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to DEREK & JEANETTE KLINKENBORG

On the 30th day of December 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 7th day of August 2020

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published August 27, September 3 and 10, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

