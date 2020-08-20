Public Notices 08/20/2020

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 46 Eaton Dr., Suite #1, PO Box 148, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: 970-264-8160

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Daniel L. Fiedler, #47916

190 Talisman Dr., Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

970-507-8528

E-mail: danielfiedler@gmail.com

Case Number: 20CV30049

Plaintiff:

MARTY RYAN

v.

Defendants:

ANDREW GUINN, HB RANCHO LLC, A PUERTO RICO LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, ARCHULETA COUNTY PUBLIC TRUSTEE, PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION and All Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest In The Subject Matter Of This Action,

SUMMONS (BY PUBLICATION)

PLAINTIFF MARTY RYAN TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Amended Complaint to Quiet Title Pursuant to Rule 105 filed with the Archuleta County District Court in this action, by filing with the Clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the last day of publication. A copy of the Amended Complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Amended Complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be entered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Amended Complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lot 150-151 PT in PAGOSA TRAILS SUBDIVISION

As known by street and number as: 142 Lassen Drive, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Assessor’s schedule or parcel number: 569930204010

Respectfully submitted this 12th day of August, 2020.

/s/ Daniel L. Fiedler

Daniel L. Fiedler

First Publication: August 20, 2020

Last Publication: September 17, 2020

Published August 20, 27, September 3, 10 and 17, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, Colorado

46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1

P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Telephone: 970-264-8160

Evelyn Joe Crowell-Sacks,

Plaintiff,

vs.

Rodolfe Sanchez, Jr., aka Rodolfe Sanchez aka Rudy Sanchez aka Rodolfo Sanchez aka Rodolfo Sanchez Cedillo, The Estate of Kaunditta Kay Robbins-Sanchez, Deceased, and All Others Who May Claim and Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action,

Defendants.

Attorney for Crowell-Sacks:

Julia Davidson Riley, #11462

555 Rivergate Lane, B1-212, Durango, Co. 81301

Phone: 303-960-5476 Email: jrileydurango@gmail.com

Case No. 2020CV30068

SUMMONS

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35* days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint [petition] in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action: Under C.R.C.P. Rule 105 to quiet title in the real property known as:

Surface Rights Only in:

Piedro Park Subdivision 1, Block 5, Lots 10, 11 and 12, and

Piedro Park Subdivision 1, Block 5, Lots 1 and 2,

County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

A/k/a 144 & 423 Pinon Hills Circle, Arboles, Colorado.

Dated: August 12, 2020

Published in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

First Publication: August 20, 2020.

Last Publication: September 17, 2020.

Julia Davidson Riley

Attorney for Plaintiff

*Rule 12(a), C.R.C.P., allows -35 days for answer or response where service of process is by publication. However, under various statutes, a different response time is set forth; e.g., §38-6-104, C.R.S. (eminent domain); §38-36-121, C.R.S. (Torrens registration).

Published August 20, 27, September 3, 10 and 17, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

THE AUCTION APP LLC

12814 EAST PARK LANE DRIVE

AURORA, CO 80011-2741

THE AUCTION APP LLC

700 N. COLORADO BLVD, STE # 249

DENVER, CO 80206

THE AUCTION APP LLC

P O BOX 4292

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81157-4292

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

DARRELL K. AND RONDA K. ODOM

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 811 IN TWINCREEK VILLAGE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD NOVEMBER 5, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 78739

Account Number: R005291

Schedule Number: 569908201007

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03630

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to DARRELL K. AND RONDA K. ODOM

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of THE AUCTION APP LLC for said year 2015.

That said DARRELL K. AND RONDA K. ODOM on the 20th day of July 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to DARRELL K. AND RONDA K. ODOM

On the 30th day of December 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 6th day of August 2020

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published August 20, 27 and September 3, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

