Public Notices 08/13/2020

LEGAL NOTICE OF OPPORTUNITY TO OBJECT

Upper Rito Buckles Vegetation, Fisheries, Watershed and Travel Management Project

Pagosa Ranger District, San Juan National Forest

Archuleta County, Colorado

A Draft Decision Notice and Finding of No Significant Impact is available for the Upper Rito Buckles Vegetation, Fisheries, Watershed and Travel Management Project. The Responsible Official is Kevin Khung, District Ranger. It is the Responsible Officials intention to select the Proposed Action Alternative for this project. The project proposes vegetation management, fisheries, watershed improvement, and travel management projects in the Upper Rito and Buckles landscapes located east and southeast of Pagosa Springs. The Environment Assessment and the Draft Decision Notice are available on-line at: http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57071. For more information about the project contact Matt Tuten at 970-264-1513.

The Upper Rito Buckles Vegetation, Fisheries, Watershed and Travel Management Project is subject to the objection process pursuant to 36 CFR 218, subpart A and B. Objections will only be accepted from those who have previously submitted specific written comments regarding the proposed project during scoping or other designated opportunity for public comment in accordance with §218.5(a). An objection, including attachments, must be filed (regular mail, fax, email, hand-delivery by appointment, express delivery, or messenger service) with the appropriate reviewing officer within 45 days of the date of publication of this legal notice. It is the objector’s responsibility to ensure timely filing of a written objection with the reviewing officer.

Objections should be submitted in writing to the Reviewing Officer, Kara Chadwick, San Juan Forest Supervisor. Mail to: Kara Chadwick, San Juan Public Lands Center, 15 Burnett Court, Durango, CO 81301. Electronically mailed objections must be submitted in an email message, plain text (.txt), Word (.doc or .docx), Portable Document Format (.pdf), or Rich Text Format (.rtf) file formats. Email to: SM.FS.r02admin-rev@usda.gov. Objections may also be faxed to: 1-833-926-2067. Hand-deliveries may be made to the Pagosa District Office at 180 Pagosa Street in Pagosa Springs, by calling (970) 264-2268 in advance and scheduling a no contact delivery Monday-Friday excluding holidays. The objection must be in writing and meet the content requirements at 36 CFR 218.8(d). All objections are available for public inspection during and after the objection process.

Published August 13, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Archuleta County, Colorado

2020 Asphalt Maintenance Project

Archuleta County is in the process of finalizing the above listed project constructed by Strohecker Asphalt & Paving, Inc., 37801 Highway 160, Bayfield, Colorado, 81122. Any claims against this project by suppliers, subcontractors, or others should be delivered to the project engineering firm of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. at 188 South 8th Street, PO Box 1208, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147. All claims shall be delivered prior to August 27, 2020. Any claims received on or after August 27, 2020 shall not be considered. Claim forms can be obtained from Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (Phone 970-264-5055).

Published August 13 and 20, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Notice of Annual Meeting 2020

The annual meeting and election of directors for Western Heritage Event Center, Inc. (WHEC), also the organizer and sponsor of the annual Red Ryder Roundup® Rodeo, will be held at 7:30 pm on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the WHEC Building, 344 Hwy 84.

Only registered members of record as of June 22, 2020 will be entitled to vote. Proxy votes must be in writing designating the person who is to cast the vote (who must also be a registered member of the corporation) and have the signature of member and date. Proxies must be presented at the beginning of the annual meeting at registration. The maximum number of proxies any individual can represent is five. Current board members are: Diana Talbot, President; Brian Keegan, Vice President; Pennie DeClark, Treasurer; Twine Regester, Secretary; Keith Jacobson, Lynn Johnson and Lisa Scott, all Directors.

Published August 13 and 20, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________