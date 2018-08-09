Public Notices 08/09/2018

NOTICE OF OPEN MEETING FOR

HEARING ON PETITION

FOR INCLUSION OF ADDITIONAL

REAL PROPERTY

WITHIN THE PAGOSA AREA

WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all interested persons that a Petition For Inclusion of additional real property has been filed with the Board of Directors of the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District. The Board of Directors has fixed the day of Thursday, August 16, 2018, at the hour of 5:30 p.m., at 100 Lyn Ave, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, as the date, time and place of an open meeting at which such Petition shall be heard.

The name and address of the Petitioner and a general description of the property to be included into the District are as follows:

PETITIONER:

LKM Ltd.

1709 River Oaks Road

Abilene, TX 79605

PROPERTY:

RURAL Sec: 20 Twn: 35 Rng: 1W A TRACT OF LAND LOCATED IN A PORTION OF SECTIONS RURAL Sec: 21 Twn: 35 Rng: 1W

Also known as Parcel # 570120400001

AND

RURAL Sec: 20 Twn: 35 Rng: 1W A TRACT OF LAND LOCATED IN A PORTION OF SECTIONS RURAL Sec: 21 Twn: 35 Rng: 1W RURAL Sec: 28 Twn: 35 Rng: 1W RURAL Sec: 29 Twn: 35 Rng: 1W RURAL Sec: 30 Twn: 35 Rng: 1W

Also known as Parcel # 570129100115

All interested parties may appear at such hearing to show cause in writing why such Petition should not be granted.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT.

PAGOSA AREA WATER AND

SANITATION DISTRICT

By: /S/ Jim Smith

Chairman: Jim Smith

Published in: The Pagosa Sun

Published on: August 9, 2018

Published August 9, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Town of Pagosa Springs, Colorado

Town Park & Vicinity Improvements

The Town of Pagosa Springs, Colorado is in the process of finalizing the above listed project constructed by Strohecker Asphalt & Paving, Inc., 37801 Highway 160, Bayfield, Colorado 81122. Any claims against this project by suppliers, subcontractors, or others should be delivered to the project engineering firm of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. at 188 S. 8th Street, P.O. Box 1208, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147. All claims shall be delivered prior to August 27, 2018. Any claims received on or after August 27, 2018 shall not be considered. Claim forms can be obtained from Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (Phone 970-264-5055).

Published July 26 and August 9, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Notice of Annual Meeting 2018

The annual meeting and election of directors for Western Heritage Event Center, Inc. (WHEC), also the organizer and sponsor of the annual Red Ryder Roundup® Rodeo, will be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at the WHEC Building, 344 Hwy 84.

Only registered members of record as of June 18, 2018 will be entitled to vote. Proxy votes must be in writing designating the person who is to cast the vote (who must also be a registered member of the corporation) and have the signature of member and date. Proxies must be presented at the beginning of the annual meeting at registration. The maximum number of proxies any individual can represent is five. Current board members are: Diana Talbot, President; Lynn Johnson, Vice President; Pennie DeClark, Treasurer; Lisa Scott, Secretary; Jess Ketchum, Twine Regester, Keith Jacobson and Mike Ray, all Directors.

Published August 9, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE, PURSUANT TO C.R.S. §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Under an Order for Default Judgment for Foreclosure on Assessment Lien (Reception No. 21705514, recorded 9/8/2017 in Archuleta County) entered March 8, 2018, in Archuleta County District Court Case No. 2017CV30130, I am ordered to sell certain real property, as follows:

Name of OBLIGOR(S): JAMES P. MATTHEWS and ALIX C. MATTHEWS

Name of OBLIGEE: PINON HILLS RANCH PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION

Current Owner of Evidence of Debt Secured by Order on Motion for Default Judgment of Complaint for Foreclosure on Assessment Lien (Reception No. 21705514, recorded 9/8/2017 in Archuleta County): PINON HILLS RANCH PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION

Date of Order on Motion for Default Judgment of Complaint for Foreclosure on Assessment Lien (Reception No. 21705514, recorded 9/8/2017 in Archuleta County): MARCH 8, 2018.

Recording Date of Order on Motion for Default Judgment of Complaint for Foreclosure on Assessment Lien (Reception No. 21705514, recorded 9/8/2017 in Archuleta County): MAY 10, 2018 at Reception No. 21802806 in ARCHULETA COUNTY

Recording Date of Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions for Pinon Hills Ranch: APRIL 25, 2003 at Reception No. 20304167 in ARCHULETA COUNTY.

Original Principal Balance of the Debt Secured by the Statement of Assessment Lien (Reception No. 21705514, recorded 9/8/2017 in Archuleta County): $7,600.00 plus interest bearing at 18% per annum and for further assessments and late charges as they become due, and for attorney’s fees and costs incurred in collecting said amounts.

Outstanding Principal Balance of the Debt Secured by the Statement of Assessment Lien (Reception No. 21705514, recorded 9/8/2017 in Archuleta County) as of the Date of the Recording of Order on Motion for Default Judgment of Complaint for Foreclosure on Assessment Lien: $7,600.00 plus interest bearing at 18% per annum and for further assessments and late charges as they become due, and for attorney’s fees and costs incurred in collecting said amounts.

This is to advise you that foreclosure proceeding No. 2017CV30130 has been commenced in the office of the undersigned Sheriff to foreclose the lien of the above described Order on Motion for Default Judgment of Complaint for Foreclosure on Assessment Lien (Reception No. 21705514, recorded 9/8/2017 in Archuleta County). The following described property situated in Archuleta County, State of Colorado, is all of the property encumbered by said Statement of Assessment Lien:

Legal Description:

Subdivision: PINON HILLS RANCH 1 Lot: 24A PHR 1 Sec: 14 Twn: 33 Rng: 2W AMENDED PLAT #857;20707941 AMENDED PLAT 666;#20304168 AMENDED PLAT 669;20305715 REPLAT #686;20402067

NOTICE: THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED UPON MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

Pursuant to C.R.S. §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions for Pinon Hills Ranch (Reception No. 20304167; 04/25/2003) have been violated as follows: failure to pay annual, special, and/or default assessments when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the Order on Motion for Default Judgment of Complaint for Foreclosure on Assessment Lien and other violations thereof.

If the borrower believes that a lender or servicer has violated the requirements for a single point of contact in C.R.S. §38-38-103.1 or the prohibition on dual tracking in C.R.S. §38-38-103.2, the borrower may file a complaint with the Colorado attorney general, the CFPB, or both, but the filing of a complaint will not stop the foreclosure process.

Colorado Attorney General

1300 Broadway, 10th Floor

Denver, Colorado 80203

(800) 222-4444

www.coloradoattorneygeneral.gov

Federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

P.O. Box 4503

Iowa City, Iowa 52244

(855) 411-2372

www.consumerfinance.gov

NOTICE OF SALE

The Archuleta County Sheriff shall offer for public sale on October 3, 2018 at 10:00 o’clock AM at the Archuleta County Courthouse, 449 San Juan Street, in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, to the highest bidder, for cash, at public auction, all the right, title, and interest of the defendant(s), their heirs and assigns therein, in said property for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Statement of Assessment Lien, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allow by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication date: 8/09/2018

Last Publication date: 9/06/2018

Name of Publication of Record: The Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE A CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE.

The name, address, telephone number, and bar registration number of each attorney representing the holder of the evidence of debt is:

Anthony Savastano, #45398, Duthie Savastano Brungard, PLLC, P.O. Box 219, Durango, Colorado 81302, 970-247-4545.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Signed this 26th day of July 2018.

ARCHULETA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Undersheriff Tonya Hamilton

Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication August 9, 2018

Last Publication September 6, 2018

Published August 9, 16, 23, 30 and September 6, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE, PURSUANT TO C.R.S. §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Under an Order for Default Judgment for Foreclosure on Assessment Lien (Reception No. 21705515, recorded 9/8/2017 in Archuleta County) entered March 8, 2018, in Archuleta County District Court Case No. 2017CV30130, I am order to sell certain real property, as follows:

Name of OBLIGOR(S): JAMES P. MATTHEWS and ALIX C. MATTHEWS

Name of OBLIGEE: PINON HILLS RANCH PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION

Current Owner of Evidence of Debt Secured by Order on Motion for Default Judgment of Complaint for Foreclosure on Assessment Lien (Reception No. 21705515, recorded 9/8/2017 in Archuleta County): PINON HILLS RANCH PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION

Date of Order on Motion for Default Judgment of Complaint for Foreclosure on Assessment Lien (Reception No. 21705515, recorded 9/8/2017 in Archuleta County): MARCH 8, 2018.

Recording Date of Order on Motion for Default Judgment of Complaint for Foreclosure on Assessment Lien (Reception No. 21705515, recorded 9/8/2017 in Archuleta County): MAY 10, 2018 at Reception No. 21802806 in ARCHULETA COUNTY

Recording Date of Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions for Pinon Hills Ranch: APRIL 25, 2003 at Reception No. 20304167 in ARCHULETA COUNTY.

Original Principal Balance of the Debt Secured by the Statement of Assessment Lien (Reception No. 21705515, recorded 9/8/2017 in Archuleta County): $7,600.00 plus interest bearing at 18% per annum and for further assessments and late charges as they become due, and for attorney’s fees and costs incurred in collecting said amounts.

Outstanding Principal Balance of the Debt Secured by the Statement of Assessment Lien (Reception No. 21705515, recorded 9/8/2017 in Archuleta County) as of the Date of the Recording of Order on Motion for Default Judgment of Complaint for Foreclosure on Assessment Lien: $7,600.00 plus interest bearing at 18% per annum and for further assessments and late charges as they become due, and for attorney’s fees and costs incurred in collecting said amounts.

This is to advise you that foreclosure proceeding No. 2017CV30130 has been commenced in the office of the undersigned Sheriff to foreclose the lien of the above described Order on Motion for Default Judgment of Complaint for Foreclosure on Assessment Lien (Reception No. 21705515, recorded 9/8/2017 in Archuleta County). The following described property situated in Archuleta County, State of Colorado, is all of the property encumbered by said Statement of Assessment Lien:

Legal Description:

Subdivision: PINON HILLS RANCH 1 Lot: 24B PHR 1 Sec: 14 Twn: 33 Rng: 2W AMENDED PLAT #857;20707941 AMENDED PLAT 666;#20304168 AMENDED PLAT 669;20305715 REPLAT #686;20402067

NOTICE: THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED UPON MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

Pursuant to C.R.S. §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions for Pinon Hills Ranch (Reception No. 20304167; 04/25/2003) have been violated as follows: failure to pay annual, special, and/or default assessments when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the Order on Motion for Default Judgment of Complaint for Foreclosure on Assessment Lien and other violations thereof.

If the borrower believes that a lender or servicer has violated the requirements for a single point of contact in C.R.S. §38-38-103.1 or the prohibition on dual tracking in C.R.S. §38-38-103.2, the borrower may file a complaint with the Colorado attorney general, the CFPB, or both, but the filing of a complaint will not stop the foreclosure process.

Colorado Attorney General

1300 Broadway, 10th Floor

Denver, Colorado 80203

(800) 222-4444

www.coloradoattorneygeneral.gov

Federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

P.O. Box 4503

Iowa City, Iowa 52244

(855) 411-2372

www.consumerfinance.gov

NOTICE OF SALE

The Archuleta County Sheriff shall offer for public sale on October 3, 2018 at 10:00 o’clock AM at the Archuleta County Courthouse, 449 San Juan Street, in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, to the highest bidder, for cash, at public auction, all the right, title, and interest of the defendant(s), their heirs and assigns therein, in said property for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Statement of Assessment Lien, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allow by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication date: 8/09/2018

Last Publication date: 9/06/2018

Name of Publication of Record: The Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE A CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE.

The name, address, telephone number, and bar registration number of each attorney representing the holder of the evidence of debt is:

Anthony Savastano, #45398, Duthie Savastano Brungard, PLLC, P.O. Box 219, Durango, Colorado 81302, 970-247-4545.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Signed this 26th day of July 2018.

ARCHULETA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Undersheriff Tonya Hamilton

Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication August 9, 2018

Last Publication September 6, 2018

Published August 9, 16, 23, 30 and September 6, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2018-009

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On June 7, 2018, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) River Forest Ventures, LLC

Original Beneficiary(ies) Weinberg Servicing, LLC

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt Weinberg Servicing, LLC

Date of Deed of Trust November 27, 2015

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust November 25, 2015

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 21508774

Re-Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 21608396

Re-Recording Date of Deed of Trust December 13, 2016

Original Principal Amount $220,000.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $220,000.00

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

Lot 12, Echo Lake Estates, according to the plat thereof filed July 15, 1981, as Reception No. 105427, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado.

Also known by street and number as: 265 River Forest Drive, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 10/04/2018, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 8/9/2018

Last Publication 9/6/2018

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

IF THE BORROWER BELIEVES THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN SECTION 38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN SECTION 38-38-103.2, THE BORROWER MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL, THE FEDERAL CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (CFPB), OR BOTH. THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

Colorado Attorney General

1300 Broadway, 10th Floor

Denver, Colorado 80203

(800) 222-4444

www.coloradoattorneygeneral.gov

Federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

P.O. Box 4503

Iowa City, Iowa 52244

(855) 411-2372

www.consumerfinance.gov

DATE: 06/07/2018

Betty A. Diller, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: /s/ Betty A. Diller, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

Timmins LLC 450 East 17th Avenue, Suite 210, Denver, CO 80203 (303) 592-4500

Attorney File # River Forest Ventures, LLC

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published August 9, 16, 23, 30 and September 6, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

