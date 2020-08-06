Public Notices 08/06/2020

NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION:

Request for Qualifications/Proposals:

Notice is hereby given that Archuleta County is soliciting Qualifications and Proposals from qualified general contractors to provide preconstruction and construction services for the new Archuleta County Combined Courts Facility. Five sets (one bound, four unbound) and one electronic file, clearly marked with “2020 Combined Courts Facility” along with the name, address and telephone number of the bidder, will be received at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, until 2:00 p.m., August 19, 2020. As soon as practical after the bid closing time, all bids shall be opened in public and read aloud. Bids received after the closing time shall be returned unopened to the bidder. A PDF version of bidding instructions may be obtained directly from Larry Walton, Finance Director (lwalton@archuletacounty.org), or downloaded from the “Bids” page of the County website at: http://www.archuletacounty.org/Bids.aspx.

Published August 6 and 13, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________