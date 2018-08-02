Public Notices 08/02/2018

Public Notice of Application

TBK Bank, SSB (“TBK Bank”) 12700 Park Central Drive, Suite, 1700, Dallas, Dallas County, Texas has applied with the Commissioner of the Department of Savings and Mortgage Lending (“Department”), State of Texas, 2601 North Lamar, Suite 201, Austin, Texas 78705, for approval to acquire the following three banks by merger (collectively, “Bank Mergers”), with TBK Bank surviving the Bank Mergers: (1) Citizens Bank of Pagosa Springs (“Citizens”), a Colorado state bank, located at 703 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Archuleta County, Colorado 81147; (2) The First National Bank of Durango (“FNB Durango”), a national bank, located at 259 West 9th Street, Durango, La Plata County, Colorado 81302; and (3) Bank of New Mexico, a New Mexico state bank, located at 824 West Santa Fe Avenue, Grants, Cibola County, New Mexico 87020 (collectively, “Target Banks”). All branch locations of the Target Banks are contemplated to be operated as branches of TBK Bank upon consummation of the transaction. Immediately preceding the Bank Mergers, Southern Colorado Corp., parent Bank Holding Company of Citizens, and First Bancorp of Durango, parent Bank Holding Company of FNB Durango and Bank of New Mexico, each Bank Holding Companies being Colorado corporations located in Inverness, Illinois, will be acquired by TBK Bank’s parent Triumph Bancorp, Inc., (“TBI”), a Texas corporation and Bank Holding Company, of Dallas, Texas, by merger (“Holdco Merger”), with TBI surviving the Holdco Merger.

Any person wishing to comment or protest this Application must file their comments or protests in writing with the Commissioner at the Department’s address provided above, including a protest fee of $2,500 within 15 days from the date of this publication. Within 10 days of receiving a protest, the Commissioner shall set a hearing on the Application to occur within 60 days of receipt of the protest and fee, unless the protest is withdrawn prior to the date of the hearing.

Copies of written comments or protests should also be sent United States mail, postage prepaid, to the Applicant’s representative: Amanda K. Allexon, Counsel; Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, 51 West 52nd Street, New York, New York, 10019-6150.

The public may inspect and copy all public portions of the Application, other than those made confidential by law, at the Department’s business address previously stated, during regular business hours, Monday-Friday, excluding holidays, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Published August 2, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

RICHARD H KLINGENHOFER

2188 N. 1290 W

HELPER, UT 84526-2439

RICHARD H KLINGENHOFER

3201 ASHFORD LANE

MCKINNEY, TX 75070

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of July 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

OCK LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 126 IN PAGOSA MEADOWS UNIT FOUR, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77867

Account Number: R012729

Schedule Number: 569933103001

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2014-03039

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to OCK LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2013

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of RICHARD H KLINGENHOFER for said year 2013.

That said OCK LLC on the 3rd day of July 2018, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to OCK LLC

On the 12th day of December 2018, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 17th day of July 2018

/s/ Betty A. Diller

Betty A. Diller, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published August 2, 9 and 16, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Eagle’s Loft Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Mathew Dunham, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2018CV30046

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

Darcy Burton

A B Daugherty

Venida Daughtery

B & B Enterprises

Gary J Garcia

Maria L Garcia

Linda O’Kelley

Michael O’Kelley

Angel Onwardo LLC

Shonderick Holloway

Eugene D Townsend

Shirley B Townsend

Harold Hedges, Trustee

Gloria Hedges, Trustee

Antonio Saldana, Jr.

Mary L Saldana

Leslie Passage LLC

Amelia K Morton

Alex Leon

Jennifer Crawford

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Eagle’s Loft for failure to pay assessments to Eagle’s Loft Property Owner’s Association, Inc. The legal description for your real property is below.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Defendant(s) / Legal Descriptions: (see following page)

Matter Amount

Phase I of Eagle’s Loft

Property Owner: Darcy Burton

Building Number: 7

Lot (Unit) Number: 7007

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 15

Lien Amount: $6,655.72

Property Owner: A B Daugherty & Venida Daughtery

Building Number: 7

Lot (Unit) Number: 7007

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 15

Lien Amount: $6, 868.37

Property Owner: B & B Enterprises

Building Number: 7

Lot (Unit) Number: 7

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 8

Lien Amount: $6,324.22

Property Owner: Gary J Garcia & Maria L Garcia

Building Number: 3

Lot (Unit) Number: 3

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 49

Lien Amount: $12,369.26

in Phase I of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 117699 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and as further described in that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership of Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Phase II of Eagle’s Loft

Property Owner: Linda O’Kelley & Michael O’Kelley

Building Number: 14

Lot (Unit) Number: 14

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 32

Lien Amount: $ 6,841.64

Property Owner: Angel Onwardo LLC

Building Number: 9

Lot (Unit) Number: 9

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 49

Lien Amount: $6,868.37

in Phase II of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 119118 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that First Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on October 7, 1983, in Book 203, Page 564, Reception No. 119119, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft

Property Owner: Shonderick Holloway

Building Number: 52

Lot (Unit) Number: 52

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 31 and 32; 33 and 34

Lien Amount: $ 6,554.05

Property Owner: Eugene D Townsend & Shirley B Townsend

Building Number: 52

Lot (Unit) Number: 52

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 20

Lien Amount: $2,894.44

Property Owner: Shonderick Holloway

Building Number: 52

Lot (Unit) Number: 52

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 20

Lien Amount: $ 6,476.43

Property Owner:Harold & Gloria Hedges, Trustees of Hedges Living Trust

Building Number: 52

Lot (Unit) Number: 52

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 31 and 32; 33 and 34

Lien Amount: $ 6,736.14

Property Owner: Antonio Saldana, Jr. & Mary L Saldana

Building Number: 52

Lot (Unit) Number: 52

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 31 and 32; 33 and 34

Lien Amount: $ 6,868.37

Property Owner: Leslie Passage LLC

Building Number: 52

Lot (Unit) Number: 52

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 20

Lien Amount: $ 6,868.37

Property Owner: Amelia K Morton

Building Number: 52

Lot (Unit) Number: 52

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 31 and 32; 33 and 34

Lien Amount: $ 6,868.37

Property Owner: Alex Leon & Jennifer Crawford

Building Number: 52

Lot (Unit) Number: 52

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 20

Lien Amount: $ 2,894.44

in Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 132402 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Third Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 10, 1985, under Reception No. 132403, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: August 2, 2018

Last Publication: August 30, 2018

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Eagle’s Loft Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Gemini Investment Partners Inc, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2018CV030047

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

James Trammell

Deborah Trammell

Nate A Newkirk

Claire S Newkirk

Craig Arthur Patinsky

Mark McCarthy

Timeshare E Alternative LLC

Dells Vacation Holdings LLC

Gladys I Fielder

Leo E Fielder

D J Haines

Jill S Haines

Angel Onwardo LLC

Amparo Q Durham

Norberto Medina

Vance C Johnston

Maribelle J Spencer

J.W. Hairston

Sybil A Hairston

Bryon David Moseley

Denise Dianne Moseley

Richard J Bowers

David J Swanson

Mary E Swanson

Harold Hedges, Trustee

Gloria Hedges, Trustee

Tamara Marie Turnquest

Crystal Symonette OOC

Clemente Martinez Jr.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Eagle’s Loft Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Eagle’s Loft Property Owner’s Association, Inc. The legal description for your real property is below.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Defendant(s) / Legal Descriptions:

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: August 2, 2018

Last Publication: August 30, 2018

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Matter Amount

Phase III of Eagle’s Loft

Property Owner: James Trammell & Deborah Trammell

Building Number: 38

Lot (Unit) Number: 38

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 28

Lien Amount: $2,813.00

Property Owner: Nate A Newkirk & Claire S Newkirk

Building Number: 35

Lot (Unit) Number: 35

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 2

Lien Amount: $3,351.99

Property Owner: Craig Arthur Patinsky

Building Number: 38

Lot (Unit) Number: 38

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 44

Lien Amount: $2,894.44

Property Owner: Mark McCarthy

Building Number: 17

Lot (Unit) Number: 85

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 14

Lien Amount: $6,827.59

Property Owner: Timeshare E Alternative LLC

Building Number: 18

Lot (Unit) Number: 18

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 50

Lien Amount: $2,731.44

Property Owner: Dells Vacation Holdings LLC

Building Number: 28

Lot (Unit) Number: 28

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 19

Lien Amount: $6,854.19

Property Owner: Gladys I Fielder & Leo E Fielder

Building Number: 19

Lot (Unit) Number: 19

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 34

Lien Amount: $6,593.42

Property Owner: D J Haines & Jill S Haines

Building Number: 30

Lot (Unit) Number: 30

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 39

Lien Amount: $4,058.56

Property Owner: Angel Onwardo LLC

Building Number: 24

Lot (Unit) Number: 24

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 10

Lien Amount: $6,868.37

Property Owner: Angel Onwardo LLC

Building Number: 31

Lot (Unit) Number: 31

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 3

Lien Amount: $6,868.37

Property Owner: Amparo Q Durham

Building Number: 21

Lot (Unit) Number: 21

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 14

Lien Amount: $6,009.70

Property Owner: Norberto Medina & Vance C Johnston

Building Number: 20

Lot (Unit) Number: 20

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 48

Lien Amount: $6,868.37

Property Owner: Maribelle J Spencer

Building Number: 25

Lot (Unit) Number: 25

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 20

Lien Amount: $2,894.44

Property Owner: J.W. Hairston & Sybil A Hairston

Building Number: 19

Lot (Unit) Number: 19

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 51

Lien Amount: $6,868.37

Property Owner: Bryon David Moseley & Denise Dianne Moseley

Building Number: 38

Lot (Unit) Number: 38

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 21

Lien Amount: $2,894.44

Property Owner: Richard J Bowers

Building Number: 21

Lot (Unit) Number: 21

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 5

Lien Amount: $7,892.21

Property Owner: David J Swanson & Mary E Swanson

Building Number: 18

Lot (Unit) Number: 18

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 20

Lien Amount: $6,868.37

Property Owner: Harold Hedges & Gloria Hedges, Trustees of Hedges Living Trust

Building Number: 29

Lot (Unit) Number: 29

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 6

Lien Amount: $6,736.14

Property Owner: Tamara Marie Turnquest & Crystal Symonette

Building Number: 18

Lot (Unit) Number: 18

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 38

Lien Amount: $2,894.44

Property Owner: Clemente Martinez Jr.

Building Number: 36

Lot (Unit) Number: 36

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 49

Lien Amount: $6,854.19

in Phase III of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 130203 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on May 30, 1984, under Reception No. 123459, as amended by that First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 13, 1984, Reception No. 124494, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Published August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: Combined Court, 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiff(s): WYNDHAM VACATION RESORTS, INC., A DELAWARE CORPORATION

v.

Defendant(s): DAVID ALVAREZ, MARA ALVAREZ, RICHARD C. DELONG, A. BONNETA DELONG, JOHN D. ENDICOTT, WILLIAM GERO, DONNA MOODY, KENNETH HARRIS, CHARLOTTE HARRIS, KELLI HARRIS, GERALD HOFFMAN, SHERRY HOFFMAN, J. NADENE JENKINS, JAMES DENNIS JESTER, JEAN JESTER, KRISTY KAE COPPLE, ROBERT L. KELLEY, SUSAN JERI KELLEY, PING WONG, AND YVONNE WONG

Submitting Attorney:

Newbold Chapman & Geyer PC; Keith Newbold, Atty. Reg. No: 010629

150 East 9th Street, Suite 400, P.O. Box 2790, Durango, CO 81302

Phone Number: (970) 247-3091; Fax Number: (970) 247-3100;

E-Mail: knewbold@newboldchapmanlaw.com

Case Number: 2018-CV-30028, Div.: Ctrm.:

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint filed with the Court in this action, by filing with the Clerk of this Court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this Summons upon you. Service of this Summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the Clerk of the Court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.

This is an action to foreclose on Mortgages and Promissory Notes given by Defendants for the benefit of Plaintiff, and to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described on Exhibit A, attached hereto and by this reference made a part hereof.

DATED this 20th day of July, 2018.

NEWBOLD CHAPMAN & GEYER PC

Original signature on file at the office of

Newbold Chapman & Geyer PC

/s/ Keith Newbold

Keith Newbold, Esq., Reg. No. 010629

Attorney for Plaintiff

This Summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4(g), Colorado Rules of Civil Procedure.

EXHIBIT “A”

Description of Real Property

1. The property belonging to John D. Endicott (Contract #171401656):

A 336,000/62,896,000 undivided fee simple absolute ownership interest in Units 1711, 1712, 1713, 1714, 1715, 1716, 1721, 1722, 1723, 1724, 1725 and 1726 in Building 17, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of TEAL LANDING CONDOMINIUM – PHASE SEVEN – AS BUILT BUILDING 17, as depicted on the Plat recorded as Reception No. 20209496, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium recorded as Reception No. 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20104161, First Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20105651, Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20204765, Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20206614, First Amendment to Fifth Supplemental recorded December 12, 2002 as Reception No. 20211905, Sixth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20209497 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado. The property described above is an 336,000 ownership interest as described in the Declaration and such ownership interest has been allocated 336,000 points (as defined in the Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium) for use by the Grantee in Each year(s).

2. The property belonging to William Gero and Donna Moody (Contract #171106354):

A 126,000/17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Units 7867-7868 in Building 34, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of PEREGRINE TOWNHOUSES PHASE VII, as depicted on the Plat recorded at Reception Number 20005495, subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 173556, Third Supplemental Declaration recorded March 13, 2000 as Reception No. 20002414 and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado, which undivided interest has been assigned 126,000 Fairshare Plus Points symbolic of said property interest.

3. The property belonging to Kenneth Harris, Charlotte Harris, and Kelli Harris (Contract #171103088):

A 233,000/62,896,000 undivided fee simple absolute ownership interest in Units 1611, 1612, 1613, 1614, 1615, 1616, 1621, 1622, 1623, 1624, 1625 and 1626 in Building 16, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of CORRECTION PLAT – TEAL LANDING CONDOMINIUM – PHASE SIX – AS BUILT BUILDING 16, as depicted on the Plat recorded as Reception No. 20304272, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium recorded as Reception No. 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20104161, First Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20105651, Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20204765, Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20206614, First Amendment to Fifth Supplemental recorded December 12, 2002 as Reception No. 20211905, and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado. The property described above is an 233,000 ownership interest as described in the Declaration and such ownership interest has been allocated 233,000 points (as defined in the Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium) for use by the Grantee in Each year(s).

4. The property belonging to J. Nadene Jenkins (Contract #171107451):

A 126,000/63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute ownership interest in Units 1511, 1512, 1513, 1514, 1515, 1516, 1521, 1522, 1523, 1525 and 1526 in Building 15, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of TEAL LANDING CONDOMINIUM – PHASE FIVE – AS BUILT BUILDING 15, as depicted on the Plat recorded as Reception No. 20204764, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium recorded as Reception No. 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20104161, First Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20105651, Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20204765, and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado. The property described above is an Annual ownership interest as described in the Declaration and such ownership interest has been allocated 126,000 points (as defined in the Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium) for use by the Grantee in Each year(s).

5. The property belonging to James Dennis Jester and Jean Jester (Contract #170901219):

A 518,000/63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute ownership interest in Units 1311, 1312, 1313, 1314, 1315, 1316, 1321, 1322, 1323, 1325 and 1326 in Building 13, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of TEAL LANDING CONDOMINIUM – PHASE THREE – AS BUILT BUILDING 13, as depicted on the Plat recorded as Reception No. 20106879, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium recorded as Reception No. 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20104161, First Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20105651, Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20110747, and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado. The property described above is an Annual ownership interest as described in the Declaration and such ownership interest has been allocated 518,000 points (as defined in the Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium) for use by the Grantee in Each year(s).

Published August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

