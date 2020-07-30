Public Notices 07/30/2020

- News
DISTRICT COURT,
ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street,
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Phone Number: (970) 264-8160
Plaintiff:
ANDREW GUINN
v.
Defendants:
HB RANCHO, LLC; JAMES R. DANOHER and EDITH L. DANOHER; PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.
Submitting Attorney:
Duke Eggleston, #24965
Eggleston Kosnik LLC
556 Main Ave.
Durango, CO 81301
Phone Number: (970) 403-1580
E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com
Case Number: 2020CV30054
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
PLAINTIFF ANDREW GUINN
TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:
HB RANCHO, LLC
JAMES R. DANOHER and EDITH L. DANOHER
ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:
Lot 366 in Pagosa Highlands Estates, according to the plat thereof filed for record February 7, 1972, as Reception No. 75409, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado.
and
Lot 173, Pagosa Trails, according to the plat thereof filed for record September 13, 1971 as Reception No. 74885.
Respectfully Submitted this 23rd day of July, 2020.
Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: July 30, 2020
Last Publication: August 27, 2020
Eggleston Kosnik LLC
/s/ Duke Eggleston
Duke Eggleston, #24965
556 Main Ave.
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 403-1580
Published July 30, August 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Robert Thomas Dorgan, Deceased
Case No. 2020 PR 30024
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before November 23, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.
Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law
190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Published July 30, August 6 and 13, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________