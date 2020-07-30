Public Notices 07/30/2020

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street,

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiff:

ANDREW GUINN

v.

Defendants:

HB RANCHO, LLC; JAMES R. DANOHER and EDITH L. DANOHER; PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Duke Eggleston, #24965

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

556 Main Ave.

Durango, CO 81301

Phone Number: (970) 403-1580

E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com

Case Number: 2020CV30054

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFF ANDREW GUINN

TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:

HB RANCHO, LLC

JAMES R. DANOHER and EDITH L. DANOHER

ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lot 366 in Pagosa Highlands Estates, according to the plat thereof filed for record February 7, 1972, as Reception No. 75409, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado.

and

Lot 173, Pagosa Trails, according to the plat thereof filed for record September 13, 1971 as Reception No. 74885.

Respectfully Submitted this 23rd day of July, 2020.

Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: July 30, 2020

Last Publication: August 27, 2020

__________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Robert Thomas Dorgan, Deceased

Case No. 2020 PR 30024

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before November 23, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

__________