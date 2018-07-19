Public Notices 07/19/2018

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON August 7th

BP Production Company, represented by Naomi Azulai of Durango, CO, has applied for a Major Oil & Gas Facility Permit for the BP Cox 3 Well Pad Special Exception, on a portion of the SW¼ NW¼ Section 14, T32N R6W NMPM, under a Surface Use Agreement with property owners Raymond Charles Egger and RaDawna Ann Egger, at 814 County Rd 988, Arboles, CO. The proposal is for a new well pad to accommodate one well by Special Exception to exceed four well pads within Section 14. This property is zoned Agricultural/Ranching (AR).

The application is available for inspection M-F 8:00-4:00 p.m. at the Planning & Building office, 1122 Highway 84, or online at https://aca.accela.com/archco/ select Planning and search for Record PLN18-094.

Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to the Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to Planning@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners on August 7, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Published July 19 and 26, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

BP Production Company, represented by Naomi Azulai of Durango, CO, has applied for the BP Ross 2 Paving Variance, concurrent with an application for a new oil & gas well on an approx. 89 acre parcel in pt. NE¼ and SE¼, S13, T32N R6W, NMPM, at 762 County Rd 975, Arboles, CO (PLN18-119 & PLN18-120). The property is owned by Hale Family Investments LP of Tulsa, OK. Applicant is requesting approval to vary from Section 27.1.6.3.G of the Archuleta County Road & Bridge Design Standards, which requires that driveways serving non-residential facilities that access paved road shall be paved.

A public hearing will be held by the Archuleta County Board of Adjustment, on Tuesday August 7, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting, or may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390, Planning@archuletacounty.org.

Published July 19 and 26, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 7,

COLORADO

WATER RESUME

TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN SAID WATER DIVISION NO. 7

Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is the resume of all water right applications filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of June, 2018, for Archuleta County.

18CW8 Nick W. Jacobs, 22802 Dale River Rd., Tomball, TX 77375: N Jacobs Pump Site; Blanco River; Archuleta County; Easting 321834.75, Northing 4111660.00; SE1/4SE1/4, Section 36, T34N, R1.5W, NMPM; 289 feet from South, 1239 feet from East; Blanco River; Date of appropriation, 6/11/18; Appropriation was initiated by filling out application; Date water applied to beneficial use, 6/19/18; Absolute 70 gpm; Irrigation; See application for more details. Application for Absolute Water Rights (Surface) (9 pages)

18CW9 Jennifer & Steven Sarkis, 4252 CR 335, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147: Sarkis Irrigated Lands; Blanco River; Archuleta County; Easting 322066.53, Northing 4111722.00; Section 36, T34N, R1.5W, NMPM; 503 feet from South, 481 feet from East; Blanco River; Date of appropriation, 6/10/18; Date water applied to beneficial use, 6/10/18; Absolute 31 gpm; Irrigation, green house, fruit trees, garden, feeding my family; See application for more details. Application for Absolute Water Rights (Surface) (7 pages)

18CW3017 APPLICATION TO MAKE ABSOLUTE AND FINDING OF REASONABLE DILIGENCE, Archuleta County. River Ridge, LLC, Lon Baronne, 529 Beaullieu, Lafayette, LA 70508, (337) 278-3716. Direct all correspondence to Amy N. Huff, Colorado Water & Land Law, LLC, 679 E. 2nd Ave, Unit 11B, Durango, CO 81301 (970) 403-1770. (1) CARIBOU DITCH (a) POD: SE ¼ NW ¼ S13, T36N, R1W, NMPM, 2180 ft from N section line & 2200 ft from the W section line of S13. (b) Source: Cummings Creek, a tributary to the West Fork of the San Juan River. (c) App: 12/16/2004 (d) Amt: 1.0 cfs, Conditional. (e) Use: Water features, including fountains, waterfalls and ponds, to provide year-round enhancement of aesthetic and wildlife attributes, stock watering, and irrigation of 25 acres. All uses occur on Applicant’s property (2) CARIBOU SPRING (a) POD: SE ¼ NW ¼ S13, T36N, R1W, NMPM, 2150 ft from N section line & 2280 ft from W section line of S13. (b) Source: A spring tributary to the West Fork of the San Juan River. (c) App: 12/16/2004 (d) Amt: 10 gpm, Conditional, made Absolute (e) Use: Water features, including fountains, waterfalls and ponds, to provide year-round enhancement of aesthetic and wildlife attributes, stock watering, and irrigation of 25 acres. All uses occur on Applicant’s property in Archuleta County. (f) Remarks: See Application.(5 pages)

18CW3018 Archuleta County – Piedra River; Marcus Elliott, Denise L. Elliott, and William R. Whitney; c/o Bruce C. Walters, Dufford, Waldeck, Milburn & Krohn, LLP, 744 Horizon Court, Suite 300, Grand Junction, CO 81506, (970) 248-5865; APPLICATION FOR SURFACE WATER RIGHTS; Name, mailing address, and telephone number of applicants: Marcus Elliott, Denise L. Elliott, and William R. Whitney; 25825 Highway 160; Durango, CO 81301; Request for surface right: Name of structure: Burns Spring Pipeline, First Enlargement; Legal description of point of diversion: NW corner of Section 3 (north of the Ute Line), T34N, R5W, N.M.P.M., bearing North 30°20’ West, 1890.3 feet. The UTM coordinates are as follows: Zone 13; Easting: 285966, Northing: 4125107.0; Source: Surface flows, tributary to the Piedra River; Regarding appropriation: Date of appropriation: April 1, 2002; How appropriation was initiated: By retaining an engineer to inspect spring structures and design pipeline and pipeline infrastructure and by independently measuring water and placing water to beneficial use for irrigation; Date water applied to beneficial use: April 1, 2002; Amount Claimed: 35 gpm absolute for irrigation, 90 gpm conditional for irrigation, and 124 gpm conditional for commercial; Uses: Commercial and irrigation of 12 acres in the SW1/4 of the NW1/4 of Section 3. (4 pages)

THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU HAVE until the last day of August, 2018, to file with the Water Clerk, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why a certain application should not be granted or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. A copy of such Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the applicant or the applicant’s attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service shall be filed with the Water Clerk, as prescribed by Rule 5, CRCP. (Filing fee: $158.00; Forms are available through the Office of the Water Clerk or on the Judicial web site at www.courts.state.co.us; Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist, 1060 E. 2nd Ave., Room 106, Durango, CO 81301; 970-385-6181)

Published: before July 31, 2018 /s/Danene M. Etz

Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist

Published July 19, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

