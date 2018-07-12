Public Notices 07/12/2018

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Village Pointe Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

CAROL A ENGLAND, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2017CV030114

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered April 2, 2018, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

CAROL A ENGLAND

GEORGE L ENGLAND

WILLIAM D SCHWARZER

ROSEMARIE L SCHWARZER

CAS B WINDHAM JR

DONNA MARIE WINDHAM

JOHN J PEPER

JULIA G PEPER

Evidence of Debt:Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration:Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054

Association Assessments Due to:Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment:See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale:Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, Sale Number: 2018-2 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: [07/12/2018]

Last Publication: [08/16/2018]

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 16PPA0144, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

(479) 242-8814

Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054.

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed May 18, 2018.

Tonya Hamilton, Undersheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Tonya Hamilton

Exhibit A

CAROL A ENGLAND & GEORGE L ENGLAND

Building Number: 2

Unit Number: 7507

Unit Week Number: 28

in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado, that property on which is located two (2) two-story buildings containing four units per building, which are designated, respectively, as Building 1, Units 7501, 7502, 7503 and 7504; and Building 2, Units 7505, 7506, 7507, and 7508 as per Plat File No. 331 A-E, Reception No. 0168713, and which are subject to that certain Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership dated December 30, 1988, recorded January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 0160495, Book 239, Page 2 and Second Amendment to Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums recorded January 16, 1990, at Reception No. 0168714, Book 280, Page 213, with the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, at such time as the final as-built plat has been recorded.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Pointe Condominiums in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $ 1,587.65

Costs: $413.78

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,001.43

WILLIAM D SCHWARZER & ROSEMARIE L SCHWARZER

Building Number: 4

Unit Number: 7511

Unit Week Number: 16

in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase II recorded in Plat File No. 332-332A-E, under Reception No. 171189 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to the First Supplemental Declaration to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase II recorded May 3, 1990, Reception No. 171190, Book 292, Page 242, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado. The property has located upon it two buildings described as Building 3, containing four units designated, respectively, as Units 7509, 7510, 7511 and 7512; and Building 4 contains four units designated, respectively, as Units 7513, 7514, 7515, 7516.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Pointe Condominiums in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,168.77

Costs: $413.78

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,582.55

CAS B WINDHAM JR & DONNA MARIE WINDHAM

Building Number: 4

Unit Number: 7513

Unit Week Number: 20

in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase II recorded in Plat File No. 332-332A-E, under Reception No. 171189 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to the First Supplemental Declaration to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase II recorded May 3, 1990, Reception No. 171190, Book 292, Page 242, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado. The property has located upon it two buildings described as Building 3, containing four units designated, respectively, as Units 7509, 7510, 7511 and 7512; and Building 4 contains four units designated, respectively, as Units 7513, 7514, 7515, 7516.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Pointe Condominiums in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,312.92

Costs: $413.78

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,726.70

JOHN J PEPER & JULIA G PEPER

Building Number: 6

Unit Number: 7528

Unit Week Number: 6

in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase III as recorded in Plat Filed No. 238A-F under Reception No. 179324 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration and Third Amendment to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase III recorded November 21, 1990, Reception No. 176323, Book 315, Page 350.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Pointe Condominiums in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,168.77

Costs: $413.78

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,582.55

Published July 12, 19, 26, August 2 and 9, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Village Pointe Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

LARRY J TERRY, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2018CV30034

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901 Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

ARTURO CISNEROS

WILLIAM R O HAIR, JR

ADZEL JEAN O HAIR

BETTY J DEGRAFF

CLIFFORD D DEGRAFF

LARRY MOECKEL

BOBBY B TAYLOR

SUE E ROPER

BOBBY S ROPER

GREGORIO OLAGUE

HEATHER R PARROTT

HAROLD HEDGES, TRUSTEE

GLORIA HEDGES, TRUSTEE

JANN MINOR

KENNETH R SLATEN

ROSEMARY E SLATEN

BARRY SALSBURY

LIBERTY INNOVATIONS LLC

RUBY J SCHOTT

ROBERTA RAE LAMONT

ANGEL ONWARDO LLC

CAROL A ENGLAND

GEORGE L ENGLAND

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Village Pointe Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Village Pointe Property Owner’s Association, Inc. The legal description for your real property is below.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Defendant(s) / Legal Descriptions:

Village Pointe Condominiums Phase I

Matter Amount

Property Owner: ARTURO CISNEROS

Unit Number: 7501

Building Number: 001D

Unit Week Number: 11

Lien Amount: $ 3,158.01

Property Owner: WILLIAM R O HAIR, JR & ADZEL JEAN O HAIR

Unit Number: 7502

Building Number: 001D

Unit Week Number: 36

Lien Amount: $7,191.71

Property Owner: BETTY J DEGRAFF & CLIFFORD D DEGRAFF

Unit Number: 7506

Building Number: 002D

Unit Week Number: 19

Lien Amount: $7,191.84

Property Owner: LARRY MOECKEL

Unit Number: 7507

Building Number: 002D

Unit Week Number: 32

Lien Amount: $6,664.10

Property Owner: BOBBY B TAYLOR

Unit Number: 7503

Building Number: 001D

Unit Week Number: 30

Lien Amount: $ 3,158.01

Property Owner: SUE E ROPER & BOBBY S ROPER

Unit Number: 7504

Building Number: 001D

Unit Week Number: 39

Lien Amount: $ 3,158.01

in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado, that property on which is located two (2) two-story buildings containing four units per building, which are designated, respectively, as Building 1, Units 7501, 7502, 7503 and 7504; and Building 2, Units 7505, 7506, 7507, and 7508 as per Plat File No. 331 A-E, Reception No. 0168713, and which are subject to that certain Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership dated December 30, 1988, recorded January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 0160495, Book 239, Page 2 and Second Amendment to Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums recorded January 16, 1990, at Reception No. 0168714, Book 280, Page 213, with the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, at such time as the final as-built plat has been recorded.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Village Pointe Condominiums Phase II

Matter Amount

Property Owner: GREGORIO OLAGUE

Unit Number: 7511

Building Number: 003D

Unit Week Number: 12

Lien Amount: $3,158.01

Property Owner: HEATHER R PARROTT

Unit Number: 7513

Building Number: 004D

Unit Week Number: 14

Lien Amount: $7,163.67

Property Owner: HAROLD & GLORIA HEDGES, TRUSTEES

Unit Number: 7514

Building Number: 004D

Unit Week Number: 39

Lien Amount: $7,173.20

Property Owner: JANN MINOR

Unit Number: 7512

Building Number: 003D

Unit Week Number: 51

Lien Amount: $3,231.58

Property owner: KENNETH R SLATEN & ROSEMARY E SLATEN

Unit Number: 7511

Building Number: 003D

Unit Week Number: 21

Lien Amount: $3,127.15

in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase II recorded in Plat File No. 332-332A-E, under Reception No. 171189 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to the First Supplemental Declaration to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase II recorded May 3, 1990, Reception No. 171190, Book 292, Page 242, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado. The property has located upon it two buildings described as Building 3, containing four units designated, respectively, as Units 7509, 7510, 7511 and 7512; and Building 4 contains four units designated, respectively, as Units 7513, 7514, 7515, 7516.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Village Pointe Condominiums Phase III

Matter Amount

Property Owner: BARRY SALSBURY

Unit Number: 7521

Building Number: 005D

Unit Week Number: 19

Lien Amount: $5,735.09

Property Owners: LIBERTY INNOVATIONS LLC & RUBY J SCHOTT

Unit Number: 7521

Building Number: 005D

Unit Week Number: 48

Lien Amount: $6,311.20

Property Owners: ROBERTA RAE LAMONT

Unit Number: 7525

Building Number: 006D

Unit Week Number: 37

Lien Amount: $7,163.67

Property Owners: ANGEL ONWARDO LLC

Unit Number: 7526

Building Number: 006D

Unit Week Number: 21

Lien Amount: $7,191.84

Property Owners: CAROL A ENGLAND & GEORGE L ENGLAND

Unit Number: 7528

Building Number: 006D

Unit Week Number: 13

Lien Amount: $3,158.00

in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase III as recorded in Plat Filed No. 238A-F under Reception No. 179324 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration and Third Amendment to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase III recorded November 21, 1990, Reception No. 176323, Book 315, Page 350.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: July 12, 2018

Last Publication: August 9, 2018

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published July 12, 19, 26, August 2 and 9, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE SALE NO. 2018-008

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On May 10, 2018, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) Stephen P. Van Horn and Colette Van Horn

Original Beneficiary(ies) Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Concorde Acceptance Corporation

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt LSF9 Master Participation Trust

Date of Deed of Trust August 05, 2005

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust August 10, 2005

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 20508294

Original Principal Amount $126,000.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $111,498.75

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

UNIT 17B, BUILDING 16, PAGOSA PINES CONDOMINIUMS, ACCORDING TO THE CONDOMINIUM MAP FOR PAGOSA PINES CONDOMINIUMS FILED JANUARY 7, 1980, AS RECEPTION NO. 98152 AND AS DEFINED AND DESCRIBED IN CONDOMINIUM

DECLARATION FOR PAGOSA PINES CONDOMINIUMS RECORDED JANUARY 7, 1980, IN BOOK 170 PAGE 666, ALL RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK AND RECORDER, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO.

Also known by street and number as: 160 Pinon Causeway #3050, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 09/06/2018, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 7/12/2018

Last Publication 8/9/2018

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

IF THE BORROWER BELIEVES THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN SECTION 38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN SECTION 38-38-103.2, THE BORROWER MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL, THE FEDERAL CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (CFPB), OR BOTH. THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

Colorado Attorney General

1300 Broadway, 10th Floor

Denver, Colorado 80203

(800) 222-4444

www.coloradoattorneygeneral.gov

Federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

P.O. Box 4503

Iowa City, Iowa 52244

(855) 411-2372

www.consumerfinance.gov

DATE: 05/10/2018

Betty A. Diller, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: /s/ Betty A. Diller, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

Erin Croke #46557

McCarthy & Holthus, LLP 7700 E Arapahoe Road, Suite 230, Centennial, CO 80112 (877) 369-6122

Attorney File # CO-18-807155-LL

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published July 12, 19, 26, August 2 and 9, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Terrence S. Smith aka Terrence Scott Smith aka Terry Smith, Deceased

Case No. 2018 PR 30036

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before November 13, 2018, or the claims may be forever barred.

Grace Estep Smith

PO Box 755

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published July 12, 19 and 26, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF AMENDED BUDGET

LOS PINOS FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a proposed amended budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors of the Los Pinos Fire Protection District for the year 2017. A copy of such amended budget has been filed at the main station, 275 Browning Avenue, Ignacio, Colorado, where the same is open for public inspection. Such amended budget will be considered at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Los Pinos Fire Protection District to be held at the main station, 275 Browning Avenue, Ignacio, Colorado, on July 9, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.

Any interested elector within the Los Pinos Fire Protection District may inspect the amended budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the amended budget.

LOS PINOS FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

Published July 12, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

LEGAL NOTICE

Property Impounded off

National Forest System Lands

1. Notice is hereby given as provided by 36 CFR 262.12 that the personal property described in paragraph 2 below is in violation of law or regulation on the Pagosa Ranger District of the San Juan National Forest. The personal property was collected on National Forest System Lands by US Forest Service Law Enforcement June 4, 2018 on Forest Developed Road #923 (Newt Jack Road).

2. The property consists of: One empty tent.

3. The owner may regain possession by contacting the Pagosa Ranger District at 180 Pagosa Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, and paying the costs of removing and storing the property. If the property is not redeemed by September 4, 2018, it may be offered for sale at public auction after that date or retained by the Forest Service for official use. Property may also be disposed of as provided by Secretary of Agriculture Regulation 36 CFR 262.12. For more information, please contact the Pagosa Ranger District at (970) 264-2268.

Published July 12, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

LEGAL NOTICE

Property Impounded off

National Forest System Lands

1. Notice is hereby given as provided by 36 CFR 262.12 that the personal property described in paragraph 2 below is in violation of law or regulation on the Pagosa Ranger District of the San Juan National Forest. The personal property was collected from National Forest Systems Lands by US Forest Service Law Enforcement September 12, 2018 on County Road #302 (Mill Creek Road).

2. The property consists of: One yellow tent with numerous personal items.

3. The owner may regain possession by contacting the Pagosa Ranger District at 180 Pagosa Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, and paying the costs of removing and storing the property. If the property is not redeemed prior to August 4, 2018, it may be offered for sale at public auction after that date or retained by the Forest Service for official use. Property may also be disposed of as provided by Secretary of Agriculture Regulation 36 CFR 262.12. For more information, please contact the Pagosa Ranger District at (970) 264-2268.

Published July 12, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

