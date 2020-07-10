Public Notices 07/09/2020

CONCERNING THE ABANDONMENT LIST OF

WATER RIGHTS IN ARCHULETA & MINERAL COUNTIES

The Division Engineer, in accordance with §37-92-401, Colorado Revised Statutes (2019), has compiled the list of absolute water rights that he or she “has determined to have been abandoned in whole or in part and which previously have not been adjudged to have been abandoned.”

A complete list of water rights that have been abandoned, in the opinion of the Division Engineer, may be found on the Division of Water Resources (DWR) website https://www.colorado.gov/water.

If you wish to object to the inclusion of any water right on the Division Engineer’s abandonment list, you must file a written statement of objection with the Division Engineer by July 1, 2021. We request that objections be submitted using DWR’s Abandonment Objection Form, which can be obtained on the DWR website (search keyword “Abandonment 2020”) or from any DWR office. The Abandonment List, with any revisions made as a result of written statements of objection, will be filed with the Water Court by December 31, 2021. Once the list is adjudged by the entry of a decree by the Water Court, such decree will be conclusive as to the abandonment of the water right.

In the following table, U indicates units of either C=cfs or A=acre-ft. The uses being abandoned are either ‘All Uses’ indicating all decreed uses of the water right, or the individual uses listed, such as Irr=Irrigation. If any aspect of the decreed place of use is being abandoned, that is indicated by ‘Yes’ in the Place column.

WATER DIVISION 7 ABANDONMENT LIST ARCULETA COUNTY

Structure Name Water Source Decreed Aband Remain U Abandoned Place

AmountAmountAmountUses

CHAMA ROAD DITCH Navajo River 5.0000 5.0000 0.0000 C All Uses No

CROWLEY NO 1 PUMPING STA Navajo River 0.0530 0.0530 0.0000 C All Uses No

CROWLEY NO 2 PUMPING STA Navajo River 0.0750 0.0750 0.0000 C All Uses No

EAKLOR NO 1 PUMPING STA Navajo River 3.0000 3.0000 0.0000 C All Uses No

EUGENE MARTINEZ NO 1 D Navajo River 1.5000 1.5000 0.0000 C All Uses No

EUGENE MARTINEZ NO 2 D Navajo River 1.5000 1.3000 0.2000 C All Uses No

JOE HERSCH DITCH NO 1 San Juan River 2.0000 (AP) 2.0000 0.0000 C FIS No

JOE HERSCH DITCH NO 1 San Juan River 2.0000 1.0000 1.0000 C IRR,STK No

O’CONNELL AND KING DITCH Mccabe Creek 3.0000 2.5000 0.5000 C All Uses No

PERINO DITCH Sambrito Creek 1.0000 1.0000 0.0000 C All Uses No

POMA WELL NO 1 San Juan River 0.2000 0.2000 0.0000 C All Uses No

POMA WELL NO 2 San Juan River 0.1000 0.1000 0.0000 C All Uses No

RIEPEL DITCH Sambrito Creek 0.2500 0.2500 0.0000 C All Uses No

WATER DIVISION 7 ABANDONMENT LIST MINERAL COUNTY

Structure Name Water Source Decreed Aband Remain U Abandoned Place

AmountAmountAmountUses

BIG ROCK SPRING West Fork San Juan River 0.1000 0.1000 0.0000 C All Uses No

CHAPSON AND HOWE DITCH West Fork San Juan River 15.6000 10.0000 5.6000 C All Uses Yes

Published July 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

ESTRAY: #1268. One dun stuf colt with LH, RH, LF socks and a blaze, no brand. Livestock must be claimex

Published July 9, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

PUBLIC HEARING

The Town Council for the Town of Pagosa Springs will be holding a public hearing for a new Hotel & Restaurant liquor license application for The Lustre Group LLC dba Aqua Sol Cafe located at 358 East Pagosa Street in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. The public hearing will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers at Town Hall at 551 Hot Springs Blvd or by Zoom meeting. All people wishing to comment should be present at that meeting or have written comments in the office of the Town Clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on July 20, 2020.

Published July 9, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Published Public Notice

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for the “SKETCH Major Design Review” for the construction of two additional 4,500 square foot storage buildings in two phases, among the seven existing buildings, located at 193A Rob Snow Road. The Design Review Board will consider the “SKETCH Major Design Review” application at the public hearing scheduled on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 5:30pm in Town Hall, located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. For more information and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or attend the public hearing.

To comply with the current social distancing suggestions, the agenda will include instructions on how to join the meeting via video conference and/or telephone.

To access the meeting agenda, staff report and proposed development application, click the Meetings and Agendas tab on the left-hand side on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also view the application on our website under Departments -> Planning -> Pending Land Use Development Projects.

Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing. If you have questions, you may contact Planning at 970-264-4151 x221.

Published July 9, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Published Public Notice

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for the “Final Major Design Review” for the construction of a 2,530 square foot restaurant with a drive-thru facility proposed at 2911 Cornerstone Drive. The Design Review Board will consider the “Final Major Design Review” application at the public hearing scheduled on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 5:30pm in Town Hall, located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. For more information and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or attend the public hearing.

To comply with the current social distancing suggestions, the agenda will include instructions on how to join the meeting via video conference and/or telephone.

To access the meeting agenda, staff report and proposed development application, click the Meetings and Agendas tab on the left-hand side on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also view the application on our website under Departments -> Planning -> Pending Land Use Development Projects.

Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing. If you have questions, you may contact Planning at 970-264-4151 x221.

Published July 9, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS

N. 8th St Safe Routes to Schools

CDOT Project Number: MO16-033

CDOT Project: 21504

The Town of Pagosa Springs is in the process of finalizing the above-mentioned project constructed by U-Can Afford Landscaping, Inc. P.O. Box 4247 Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. Any claims against this project by suppliers, subcontractors, or others should be delivered to the project owner, The Town of Pagosa Springs at 551 Hot Springs Boulevard P.O. Box 1859 Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. All claims shall be delivered before July 27th, 2020. Any claims received after July 27th, 2020 will not be considered. Call the Pagosa Springs Public Works Department with any questions: 970-264-4151 x 251.

Published July 9 and 16, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________