Public Notices 07/05/2018

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT HEARING ON July 17th

Roger Horton, represented by Courtney King, has applied for the Horton Residence Variances, for Lot 37, Block 13, Lake Pagosa Park, at 33 S. Debonaire Ct., Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN18-111). The property is owned by Carrie L. Lewis of Mankato, MN. Applicant is requesting approval to vary from requirement 4, R-I-P Single Family Patio Residences, Planned Unit Development (PUD) zone, that “All buildings and structures shall be limited to a single story”, for a new single family residence. Applicant is also requesting variance from required 25’ Front Yard and 20’ Rear Yard setbacks.

A public hearing will be held by the Archuleta County Board of Adjustment, on Tuesday July 17, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting, or may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390, Planning@archuletacounty.org.

The Jicarilla Apache Nation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs are offering approximately 894,710 board feet of ponderosa pine sawtimber for sale on the Ross Springs Units B2 & C1 Superintendent Sale Logging Unit. The unit comprises approximately 315 harvest acres and is located approximately 18.5 miles southeast of Dulce, New Mexico on the Jicarilla Apache Indian Nation. For further information concerning the logging unit contact Mr. Rich Wells at: Bureau of Indian Affairs, Jicarilla Agency Branch of Forestry, P.O. Box 167, Dulce, New Mexico 87528, Telephone (575)-759-3968, E-mail: rick.wells@bia.gov.

Benchmark Storage

412 Bastille Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO. 81147

Sunetha Property Management

970-422-7162

Unit #6- Julian DeNomme

Date of sale or disposal- July 13th, 2018

Contents: miscellaneous grow equipment

FOR PLANNING COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON July 25th

Rory Burnett, BWD Construction, has applied for a Conditional Use Permit on behalf of OGI Real Estate Holdings, LLC, for the BWD Office & Contractor’s Yard, on Tract C of Ridgeview Subdivision, at 597 Navajo Trail, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN18-116). The proposal will allow an addition to the existing office building and land use change to a Contractor’s Yard. The property is zoned Planned Unit Development (PUD).

Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to Planning@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Planning Commission on July 25, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Pagosa Secure Storage

80 Bastille Dr.

165 N. Pagosa Blvd.

Pagosa Springs,CO 81147

970-422-7162

Notice of disposal or sale of contents.

Unit #9- Jessica Warren

Date of sale or disposal July 13th 2018

Contents: misc. household

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

SABADELL UNITED BANK, NA % CENLAR FSB

425 PHILLIPS BLVD

EWING, NJ 08618

THOMAS R MURPHY

1790 WEST VIEW ROAD

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 16th day of November 2014, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

ROBERT L HILL OR CATHERINE C HILL

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 329 IN AMENDED ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 6, ACCORDING TO THE AMENDED PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JANUARY 31, 1974 AS RECEPTION NO 79307.

Account Number: R014918

Schedule Number: 589308401012

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2014-03149

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to ROBERT L HILL OR CATHERINE C HILL

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2013

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of SABADELL UNITED BANK, NA % CENLAR FSB and THOMAS R MURPHY for said year 2013.

That said ROBERT L HILL OR CATHERINE C HILL on the 7th day of June 2018, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ROBERT L HILL OR CATHERINE C HILL

On the 14th day of November 2018, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 27th day of June 2018

/s/ Betty A. Diller

Betty A. Diller, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

SABADELL UNITED BANK, NA % CENLAR FSB

425 PHILLIPS BLVD.

EWING, NJ 08618

THOMAS R MURPHY

1790 WEST VIEW ROAD

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 6th day of November 2014, the then

County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

ROBERT L OR CATHERINE C HILL

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 352 IN AMENDED ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 6, ACCORDING TO THE AMENDED PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JANUARY 31, 1974 AS RECEPTION NO. 79307.

Account Number: R014958

Schedule Number: 589308402022

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2014-03150

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to ROBERT L OR CATHERINE C HILL

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2013

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of SABADELL UNITED BANK, NA % CENLAR FSB and THOMAS R MURPHY for said year 2013.

That said ROBERT L OR CATHERINE C HILL on the 7th day of June 2018, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ROBERT L OR CATHERINE C HILL

On the 14th day of November 2018, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 27th day of June 2018

/s/ Betty A. Diller

Betty A. Diller, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

PATRICIA A SCANLIN

505 FAIRWAY ROAD

RIDGEWOOD, NJ 07450-3535

PATRICIA A SCANLIN

6141 EDSALL ROAD , APT J

ALEXANDRIA, VA 22304-4152

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 6th day of November 2014, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

CLARE MOXLEY

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 28 IN PAGOSA HIGHLAND ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD FEBRUARY 7, 1972 AS RECEPTION NO. 75409

Account Number: R000879

Schedule Number: 558325201009

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2014-03014

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to CLARE MOXLEY

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2013

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of PATRICIA A SCANLIN for said year 2013.

That said CLARE MOXLEY on the 7th day of June 2018, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to CLARE MOXLEY

On the 14th day of November 2018, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 19th day of June 2018

/s/ Betty A. Diller

Betty A. Diller, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

