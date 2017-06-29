Public Notices 06/29/2017

BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF COLORADO IN THE MATTER OF THE PAYMENT OF PROCEEDS FROM THE PRODUCTION OF OIL AND GAS AS ESTABLISHED BY SECTION 34-60-118.5, C.R.S., IGNACIO BLANCO FIELD, FRUITLAND COAL FORMATION, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO CAUSE NO. 1 DOCKET NO. 170700421 TYPE: GENERAL ADMINISTRATIVE NOTICE OF HEARING TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: WELL Lamke 33-5-29 # 1 (API No. 05-007-06322) APPLICATION On May 22, 2017, S.D. Bryant (“Bryant” or “Payee”), by his attorneys, filed an Application pursuant to Rule 503.b.(10) and §34-60-118.5, C.R.S., for an order awarding payment of proceeds, interest, costs, and attorneys’ fees due to Payee for production attributable to above-described Well, which is operated by Catamount Energy Partners, LLC (Operator No. 10464) (“Catamount”), and located in Archuleta County, Colorado. APPLICABLE STATUTE • On July 1, 1990, §34-60-118.5, C.R.S., provided the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission with exclusive jurisdiction concerning the payment of proceeds derived from the sale of oil, gas or associated products from a well in Colorado including the following: (a) The date on which payment of proceeds is due a payee under section (2) of the section; (b) The existence or nonexistence of an occurrence pursuant to subsection (3) of this section which would justifiably cause a delay in payment; and (c) The amount of the proceeds plus interest, if any due a payee or payer. • §34-60-118.5(2)(a), C.R.S., provides that payment of proceeds derived from the sale of oil, gas, or associated products shall be paid by a payer to the payee commencing not later than six months after the end of the month in which production is first sold, and, thereafter, on a monthly basis not later than sixty days for oil and ninety days for gas and associated products following the end of the calendar month in which subsequent production is sold. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to: 1) the general jurisdiction granted to the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission of the State of Colorado under §34-60-105, C.R.S.; 2) specific powers granted pursuant to §34-60-106, C.R.S.; 3) the State Administrative Procedures Act at §24-4-105, C.R.S.; and 4) the Commission’s Series 500 Rules at 2 CCR 404-1, that the Commission has scheduled the above-entitled matter for hearing on: Dates: July 24 – 25, 2017 Time: 9:00 a.m. Place: Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission 1120 Lincoln Street, Suite 801 Denver, CO 80203 Additional information about the hearing on this Application will be in the Commission’s Agenda, which is posted on the Commission website approximately 3 days before the hearing. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if any party requires special accommodations as a result of a disability for this hearing, please contact Margaret Humecki at (303) 894-2100 ext. 5139, prior to the hearing and arrangements will be made. At the hearing, the Commission will consider the Application and enter an order pursuant to its authority under the statute. Any interested party desiring to protest or intervene should file with the Commission a written protest or intervention in accordance with Rule 509, no later than July 10, 2017. Such interested party shall, at the same time, serve a copy of the protest or intervention to the person filing the application. One electronic (cogcc.hearings_unit@state.co.us), one original and two copies shall be filed with the Commission. Anyone who files a protest or intervention must be able to participate in a prehearing conference during the week of July 10, 2017. Pursuant to Rule 511, if the matter is uncontested, it may be approved without a hearing. OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF COLORADO By: ____________________________ Peter Gowen, Acting Secretary Dated: June 15, 2017 Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission 1120 Lincoln Street, Suite 801 Denver, Colorado 80203 Website: http://cogcc.state.co.us Phone: (303) 894-2100 Fax: (303) 894-2109 Attorneys for Bryant: Darin Savage Abadie & Schill, P.C. 555 Rivergate Lane Suite B4-180 Durango, CO 81301 Phone: (970) 385-4401 darin@abadieschill.com Published June 29, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Notice to Former Durango Family Medicine Patients Regarding Privacy Incident Durango Family Medicine, P.C. (DFM) has discovered a breach of protected health information belonging to its former patients. DFM deeply regrets this incident occurred. DFM is committed to protecting the privacy of its patients. On April 7, 2017, DFM discovered that a portable external hard drive containing copies of DFM’s patient files was missing from the medical office where it was stored. The hard drive has not been located. On August 1, 2012, DFM’s healthcare providers became employees of Mercy Family Medicine. DFM stopped operating and providing clinical services at that time. After that transition and once the electronic medical record database DFM had been using was no longer being supported, DFM saved the information contained on its medical record system onto external hard drives (including the one that is now missing) to preserve the records. The type of information contained in the records stored on the missing hard drive included DFM’s electronic patient charts. The charts contain patient names, DFM patient ID numbers, dates of birth, addresses, phone numbers, insurance carriers, dates of service, and certain clinical information potentially including medical problem lists, vital signs, diagnoses and medical conditions, allergies, medications, progress notes, admission and discharge notes, operative report notes, lab and/or diagnostic study results, social histories, letters of referral, and consultation notes. The information did NOT include social security numbers, amounts of payment or credit card or bank account information. DFM is committed to safeguarding its patients’ personal information and has taken immediate steps to enhance the protective measures that were in place prior to this incident. DFM has been investigating this incident to attempt to determine what happened to the missing hard drive. DFM reported the missing hard drive to law enforcement for further investigation. No other items appear to have been taken from the clinic. As a result of this event, DFM is increasing its efforts to safeguard the other external hard drives containing copies of DFM’s patients’ records. Specifically, DFM encrypted the other hard drives using current advanced encryption technologies and secured the devices in safe deposit boxes. DFM has updated its procedures regarding portable electronic storage devices and each of its owners has reviewed and approved the procedure to further safeguard the electronic records. Although no credit card or bank account information or social security numbers were involved, DFM is making patients aware of steps patients may promptly take to guard against any potential harm. DFM recommends that patients regularly review and closely monitor financial account statements and any explanation of benefits (EOB’s) from health insurers. If patients identify services that patients did not receive listed on any statements or explanation of benefits, patients should contact the appropriate insurance provider immediately. If patients identify any charges that patients did not authorize on any credit or debit cards, or unauthorized withdrawals from bank accounts, patients should contact the bank or credit card company immediately and follow their procedures to freeze transactions or accounts, obtain new cards, and/or to challenge any unauthorized purchases. Under federal law, patients also are entitled every 12 months to one free personal credit report from each of the three major credit reporting companies. To obtain a free annual credit report, go to www.annualcreditreport.com or call 1-877-322-8228. Patients should also know to report suspected incidents of identity theft or fraud to local law enforcement or to the Attorney General. DFM is partnering with ID Experts®, a data breach services company, to provide further information to its former patients about this incident. DFM encourages its former patients to contact ID Experts with any questions by calling toll free 866-562-9013 or going to www.myidcare.com/DFM for more information. The toll-free line is available Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Mountain Time. Published June 15 and June 29, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

ADVERTISEMENT TO BID Sealed bids will be received by the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (District), 100 Lyn Avenue, P.O. Drawer 4610, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147, until 10:00 a.m. on July 28, 2017. Bids received after this time will not be accepted and will be returned unopened. At 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 31, 2017 the bid opening shall be held at the District Conference Room at 100 Lyn Avenue, Pagosa Springs, Colorado; all Bids that have been duly received will be opened publicly and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. The District reserves the right to reject any or all Bids and to waive irregularities therein, and all Bidders shall agree that such rejection shall be without liability on the part of the District for any damage or claim brought by any Bidder because of such rejections, nor shall the Bidders seek any recourse of any kind against the District because of such rejections. The filing of any Bid in response to this invitation shall constitute an agreement of the Bidder to these conditions. The work to be performed generally includes, but may not be limited the following components: Granular Activated Carbon change including, a) providing air for slurry/pneumatic transfer (15psi@80-100 scfm), b) removal of spent carbon via slurry, c) transportation and legal disposal of spent carbon and d) loading of fresh carbon. The project includes all associated materials, equipment and appurtenances required for a completely functioning system. Contact Justin Ramsey, PE, District Engineer, P.O. Box 4610, 100 Lyn Avenue, Pagosa Springs, CO 81157, 970 731-7641 (email justin@pawsd.org) for a copy of the specifications. DISTRICT: Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District By: /s/Justin Ramsey, PE Manager Published June 29, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN Published June 29, 2017 in F.W. Dodge Noticed June 19. 2017 in the Administrative Offices of the District Posted on the PAWSD website Published June 29, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

The Jicarilla Apache Nation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs are offering approximately 1,164,740 board feet of ponderosa pine sawtimber for sale on the Los Indios Canyon Units B & C Logging Unit. The unit comprises approximately 332 harvest acres and is located approximately 26.5 miles southeast of Dulce, New Mexico on the Jicarilla Apache Indian Nation. For further information concerning the logging unit contact Mr. Rich Wells at: Bureau of Indian Affairs, Jicarilla Agency Branch of Forestry, P.O. Box 167, Dulce, New Mexico 87528, Telephone (575)-759-3968, E-mail: rick.wells@bia.gov. Published June 29, July 6 and 13, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON July 18th Jeff & Jan Hester of Pagosa Springs have applied for the San Juan River Resort Subdivision Unit No. 1 Amendment 2017-01 final plat, a re-plat of Lot 114X3 creating two lots, at 53 Bear Mountain Pl., Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN17-094). The Minor Amended Plat will result in two residential lots in the Residential (R) zoning district. Comments may be submitted to the Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to Planning@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners on July 18, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting. Published June 29 and July 6, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING STATE OF COLORADO COUNTY OF ARCHULETA Public Notice is hereby given that an application for a Retail Marijuana Optional Premises Cultivation Center License to be issued to Bells Nationals II, LLC was filed with the Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, Colorado. The premises is to be known as Bells Naturals II, LLC, located at 765 Industrial Circle, Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Notice is further given that a hearing for said application will be held on July 18, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. in the Archuleta County Commissioners Meeting Room located at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado. At said time and place, all parties of interest shall be allowed to appear in support of, or in opposition to, the granting of said license. Published June 29 and July 6, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

