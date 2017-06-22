Public Notices 06/22/2017

BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS

CONSERVATION COMMISSION

OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROMULGATION AND ESTABLISHMENT OF FIELD RULES TO GOVERN OPERATIONS FOR THE FRUITLAND COAL SEAMS, IGNACIO BLANCO FIELD, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

CAUSE NO. 112

DOCKET NO. 170700474

TYPE: EXCEPTION LOCATION

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

APPLICATION LANDS

Township 33 North, Range 5 West, N.M.P.M (S.U.L.)

Section 2: Lots 3 and 4

Section 3: Lot 1

Township 34 North, Range 5 West, N.M.P.M. (S.U.L.)

Section 34: N½NE¼, NE¼NW¼, S½N½, S½

Section 35: SW¼SE¼, W½NW¼, SW¼

APPLICATION

On May 25, 2017 (Amended June 13, 2017), Catamount Energy Partners LLC, Operator No. 10464 (“Catamount” or “Applicant”) filed a verified application pursuant to §34-60-118, C.R.S., for an order to:

1) Except the Federal Pargin Mountain Unit Participating Area “B” from Commission Order Nos. 112-60 and 112-61, for the production of gas from the Fruitland Coal Seams so that the Application Lands are made subject to Commission Rule 318.d.(3), such that any horizontal wellbores drilled within the unit at a depth less than 2,500 feet should be located no closer than 200 feet from the exterior unit boundaries, and any horizontal wellbores drilled within the unit at a depth greater than 2,500 feet should be located no closer than 600 feet from the exterior unit boundaries with no interior quarter-section setbacks, without exception being granted by the Director.

APPLICABLE RULES AND ORDERS

(available online at: http://cogcc.state.co.us, under “Regulation,”

then select “Orders” or “Rules”)

● Commission Rule 318.d.(3) provides that the well location rules otherwise applicable under Rule 318 do not apply to unit operations approved by federal authorities except that no well less than two thousand five hundred (2,500) feet in depth shall be located less than two hundred (200) feet from the exterior or interior (if there be one) boundary of the unit area unless otherwise authorized by the order of the Commission after proper notice to owners outside the unit area.

● On June 17, 1988 the Commission entered Order No. 112-60 which established that the Fruitland coal seams were a separate source of supply and that drilling and spacing units of 320-acres shall be established for the production of methane gas from these coal seams.

● On August 15, 1988, the Commission entered Order No. 112-61 which amended Order No. 112-61 by adding various rules necessary for the production of coalbed methane from the Fruitland coal seams within the area spaced by order No. 112-60.

● On November 21, 1988, the Commission entered Order No. 112-62 which, among other things, amended Order Nos. 112-60 and 112-61 by deleting certain lands, including certain portions of the Application Lands from the Orders, for the production of methane gas from the Fruitland coal seams in Archuleta County.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to C.R.S. §§ 34-60-101 to -130, and the Commission’s Rules of Practice and Procedure, 2 CCR 404-1, that the Commission has scheduled this matter for hearing on:

Dates: July 24-25, 2017

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Place: Colorado Oil and Gas

Conservation Commission

1120 Lincoln Street, Suite 801

Denver, CO 80203

Additional information about the hearing on this Application will be in the Commission’s Agenda, which is posted on the Commission website approximately three (3) days before the hearing.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if any party requires special accommodations as a result of a disability for this hearing, please contact Margaret Humecki at (303) 894-2100 ext. 5139, prior to the hearing and arrangements will be made.

At hearing, the Commission will consider the Application and enter an order pursuant to its authority under the statute. Any interested party desiring to protest or intervene should file with the Commission a written protest or intervention in accordance with Rule 509., no later than July 10, 2017. Such interested party shall, at the same time, serve a copy of the protest or intervention to the person filing the application. One electronic (cogcc.hearings_unit@state.co.us), one original and two copies shall be filed with the Commission. Anyone who files a protest or intervention must be able to participate in a prehearing conference during the week of July 10, 2017. Pursuant to Rule 511., if the matter is uncontested, it may be approved without a hearing.

OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

By______________________

Peter Gowen, Acting Secretary

Dated: June 15, 2017

Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission

1120 Lincoln Street, Suite 801

Denver, Colorado 80203

Website: http://cogcc.state.co.us

Phone: (303) 894-2100

Fax: (303) 894-2109

Attorneys for Applicant:

Joseph C. Pierzchala

Welborn Sullivan Meck & Tooley, P.C. 1125 17th Street, Suite 2200

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 830-2500

jpierzchala@wsmtlaw.com

Published June 22, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Housing Solutions for the Southwest hereby gives notice of a Public Hearing to receive comments on the 2018 – 2020 Community Services Block Grant (CSBG). The Hearing is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at Housing Solutions for the Southwest, 295 Girard Street, Durango, CO 81303. The CSBG data will be available for public inspection beginning July 5, 2017 at Housing Solutions for the Southwest during normal business hours, Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (closed Fridays). If you would like have the data sent to you or you would like to submit written comments, please email tmiller@swhousingsolutuions.com. Please call 970-259-1086 x15 if you have questions. Published June 22, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN. __________ Request for Proposals: Archuleta County is soliciting proposals from qualified firms to serve as pre-election Bond Counsel and, if the ballot question is approved, as Bond and Disclosure counsel for the issuance of tax-exempt bonds or general obligation bonds, to construct a new Sheriff and Detention Facility and to rehabilitate the Downtown Courthouse. A detailed Request for Proposals, including submittal requirements, may be obtained from Larry Walton, Archuleta County Finance Director, lwalton@archuletacounty.org. Published June 22, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN. __________ NOTICE OF FINAL PAYMENT NOTICE is hereby given that the Pagosa Springs Sanitation General Improvement District (“District”) of Archuleta County, Colorado, will make final payment at 551 Hot Springs Boulevard, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, on July 11, 2017, at the hour of 10:00 a.m. to Hammerlund Construction, LLC, of Sedalia, Colorado for all work done by said Contractor(s) related to construction and installation of the Wastewater Conveyance System – Pump Station 1 and Force Main 1. Any person, co-partnership, association of persons, company or corporation that has furnished labor, materials, team hire, sustenance, provisions, provender, or other supplies used or consumed by such contractors or their subcontractors, in or about the performance of the work contracted to be done or that supplies rental machinery, tools, or equipment to the extent used in the prosecution of the work, and whose claim therefor has not been paid by the contractors or their subcontractors, at any time up to and including the time of final settlement for the work contracted to be done, is required to file a verified statement of the amount due and unpaid, and an account of such claim, to the District, whose address is 551 Hot Springs Boulevard, PO Box 1859, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, on or before the date and time hereinabove shown. Failure on the part of any claimant to file such verified statement of claim prior to such final settlement will release the District, its Board of Directors, officers, agents, and employees, of and from any and all liability for such claim. All of the above is pursuant to § 38-26-107, C.R.S. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS PAGOSA SPRINGS SANITATION GENERAL IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT By: /s/ April Hessman Secretary First Publication: June 22, 2017. Last Publication: June 29, 2017. Published in: The Pagosa Springs Sun Published June 22 and 29, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN. __________ COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE SALE NO. 2017-008 To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust: On April 20, 2017, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records. Original Grantor(s) MELANIE R TALBOYS Original Beneficiary(ies) INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B. Current Holder of Evidence of Debt Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC Date of Deed of Trust May 29, 2003 County of Recording Archuleta Recording Date of Deed of Trust June 03, 2003 Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 20305565 Original Principal Amount $136,000.00 Outstanding Principal Balance $143,143.98 Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof. THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN. LOT 1, BLOCK 9, ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 2, ACCORDING TO THE AMENDED PLAT THEREOF FILED JUNE 15, 1971, AS RECPTION NO. 74503, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK AND RECORDER, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO. Also known by street and number as: 164 DEER TRAIL, PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147. THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST. NOTICE OF SALE The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust. THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 08/17/2017, at 449 San Juan St, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law. First Publication 6/22/2017 Last Publication 7/20/2017 Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED; IF THE BORROWER BELIEVES THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN SECTION 38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN SECTION 38-38-103.2, THE BORROWER MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL, THE FEDERAL CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (CFPB), OR BOTH. THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. Colorado Attorney General 1300 Broadway, 10th Floor Denver, Colorado 80203 (800) 222-4444 www.coloradoattorneygeneral.gov Federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau P.O. Box 4503 Iowa City, Iowa 52244 (855) 411-2372 www.consumerfinance.gov DATE: 04/20/2017 Betty A. Diller, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado By: /s/ Betty A. Diller, Public Trustee The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is: Barrett Frappier Weisserman, LLP 1199 Bannock Street, Denver, CO 80204 (303) 350-3711 Attorney File # 00000006739858 The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose. ©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015 Published June 22, 29, July 6, 13 and 20, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN. __________

