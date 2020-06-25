Public Notices 06/25/2020

INVITATION TO BID – 7.53 ACRES COMMERCIAL LAND HWY 84

Notice is hereby given that Archuleta County intends to sell 7.53 acres of commercial vacant land on Hwy. 84 in Pagosa Springs. Sealed bids will be received at the Archuleta County Administration Building, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, until 2:00pm local time on August 10, 2020, and then at said office will be opened and read aloud. The cash sale consists of the lot, located near the outskirts of Pagosa Springs on US Hwy 84. The lot is known as Archuleta County Assessor Parcel #570119100008. It is commercially zoned, has public utilities and US Hwy 84 frontage. The minimum bid for the sale is $151,000. The applicable bid requirements and a recent appraisal can be found at http://www.archuletacounty.org/Bids.aspx

Published June 25 and July 2, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

INVITATION TO BID – COURTHOUSE

Notice is hereby given that Archuleta County intends to sell the building located at 449 San Juan Street in Pagosa Springs. Sealed bids will be received at the Archuleta County Administration Building, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, until 2:00pm local time on August 24, 2020, and then at said office will be opened and read aloud. The sale consists of an approximately 19,200 sq.ft. building situated in downtown Pagosa Springs and adjacent to the San Juan River. The original Courthouse structure, built in the 1920’s contains .34 acres and the jail section, added around 1990, contains .4 acres. It is zoned Mixed-Use Town Center. The bid must include a solution for providing adequate office space for county offices that currently occupy a portion of the building. The applicable bid requirements and various environmental and other studies can be found at http://www.archuletacounty.org/Bids.aspx

Published June 25 and July 2, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

ALL PURPOSE STORAGE, 193 Rob Snow Road. 264-5958

Auction date set for July 11th, 2020 11 am

10×30, H. Jones, nice house hold items.

10×10 &10×15, M. Rivas, House hold items

10×20, B. Brewton house hold items.

ALL PURPOSE STORAGE

970-264-5958 office

Allpurposestorage193@gmail.com

P.O. Box 2857

Published June 25 and July 2, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Republished PUBLIC NOTICE

RESCHEDULED: The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for “Final Major Design Review” for the construction of 12-13 stand-alone cabins for overnight lodging with hospitality accommodations on the .85 acre parcel located at 151 S. 5th Street. The Design Review Board will consider the “Final Major Design Review” application at the rescheduled public hearing scheduled on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 5:30pm in Town Hall, located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. For more information and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or attend the public hearing.

To comply with the current social distancing suggestions, the agenda will include instructions on how to join the meeting via video conference and/or telephone.

To access the meeting agenda, staff report and proposed development application, click the Meetings and Agendas tab on the left-hand side on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also view the application on our website under Departments -> Planning -> Pending Land Use Development Projects.

Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing. If you have questions, you may contact Planning at 970-264-4151 x221.

Published June 25, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Published PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for “Final Major Design Review” application for the construction of a 17,115 square foot facility for a new Archuleta County Courthouse proposed at 85 Harman Park Drive. The Design Review Board will consider the “Final Major Design Review” application at a public hearing scheduled on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 5:30pm in Town Hall, located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. For more information and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or attend the public hearing.

To comply with the current social distancing suggestions, the agenda will include instructions on how to join the meeting via video conference and/or telephone.

To access the meeting agenda, staff report and proposed development application, click the Meetings and Agendas tab on the left-hand side on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also view the application on our website under Departments -> Planning -> Pending Land Use Development Projects.

Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing. If you have questions, you may contact Planning at 970-264-4151 x221.

Published June 25, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________