Public Notices 06/18/2020

CRUZ’S BOAT STORAGE

CR. 982

ARBOLES, CO 81121

To satisfy a storage lien against the named individual, pursuant to state law set forth in C.R.S. 38-21-.5-101, the listed property and any additional property in that unit, will be sold on: July 2, 2020.

Outside storage- these items belong to David Woods 631 Lake Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147. 2002 Wood Forest 27 Ft. Travel Trailer.

For more information, contact Lloyd Cruz at 970-883-2223 or 970-769-2410

Published June 18, 25 and July 2, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

JOSEPH HENRY BETRIX

1824 CROOKED ROAD

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

JOSEPH HENRY BETRIX

P O BOX 1224

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

KENT TAYLOR

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 633 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO.6, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 3. 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74689.

Account Number: R015345

Schedule Number: 589315302015

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03700

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to KENT TAYLOR

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of JOSEPH HENRY BETRIX for said year 2015.

That said KENT TAYLOR on the 20th day of May 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to KENT TAYLOR

On the 28th day of October 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 3rd day of June 2020

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published June 18, 25 and July 2, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

The Pagosa Springs Sanitation General Improvement District is accepting bids to upgrade to their existing SCADA system. The project generally consists of:

1. Installing an independent ethernet connection between Pump Stations 1 & 2. This will allow a dedicated connection between the two critical facilities independent of the ISP and is not prone to communication outages.

2. Upgrade its three telephone based pump station monitoring units to an independent ethernet system that is integrated into the overall SCADA system.

3. Three Bid Alternates (Categories E,F,G) are a la carte bid items related to the SCADA improvements.

Bid specifics and forms are available online at http://www.pagosasprings.co.gov through the “Invitation to Bid” link or contact the Town Public Works Department at 970-264-4151 x251.

Published June 18 and 25, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Sealcoat Road Maintenance Program

The Town of Pagosa Springs is continuing the sealcoating program this summer. The process of seal coating helps to preserve asphalt pavements. The product we are using, ‘Liquid Road’ acts as a sealer and a wear surface. Seal coating is similar to painting a house, the paint protects the infrastructure below it and extends the life of the structure.

The Town is going to seal coat the roads where the treatment will be the most effective. This process requires that the road is closed to traffic for at least 24 hours. Town staff are going to phase the treatment to minimize the impact of the road closures, but there will be times that you will not be able to access your property from the treated road or may be detoured on a slightly different route. Door hangers will be placed on the properties directly affected by the closures in advance of the treatment. This treatment is scheduled to begin on the week of June 29th and continue until the list is complete or weather shuts the project down. Please call Public Works at 970-264-4151 x.251 with any questions.

The roads that the Streets Division plan on treating in 2019 are (Alphabetical): 15th Pl., Alfa Dr., Apple St., Bienvenido Cr., Boulder Dr., Cornerstone Dr., Harman Park Dr., Hill Crest Dr., La Paz Ct., Mesa Dr., N 5th – Dog Alley to Cemetery Rd., N 6th – Florida to Cemetery Rd., Navajo – 7th to 10th, San Juan St.

Sorry for the inconvenience that this program might cause, please bear with us while we work to improve Pagosa Springs’ roads.

Published June 18 and 25, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Karen Jones

Property is at:

23 Ranchland Dr.

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

970-731-0413

Belongs to Will Byrd

1101 N. Garfield

Amarillo, TX 79107

Used building materials

No later than 20 June 2020

Published June 18, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

CLARENCE W. CARPENTER JR.

8610 CEDAR BRAKE DRIVE

HOUSTON, TX 77055

MARIE E. CARPENTER

8610 CEDAR BRAKE DRIVE

HOUSTON, TX 77055

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

KENT TAYLOR

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 567 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 6, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR AUGUST 3, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74689.

Account Number: R015579

Schedule Number: 589316103108

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03706

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to KENT TAYLOR

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of CLARENCE W. CARPENTER JR. and MARIE E. CARPENTER for said year 2015.

That said KENT TAYLOR on the 20th day of May 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to KENT TAYLOR

On the 28th day of October 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 1st day of June 2020

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published June 18, 25 and July 2, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

ELVIRA CASAMAYOR

14703 REDWOOD BEND TRAIL

HOUSTON, TX 77062-2107

JOAQUIN CASAMAYOR

14703 REDWOOD BEND TRAIL

HOUSTON, TX 77062-2107

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 20th day of May 2020, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

KENT TAYLOR

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 533 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 6, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 3, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74689.

Account Number: R015360

Schedule Number: 589315304030

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03701

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to KENT TAYLOR

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of ELVIRA CASAMAYOR and JOAQUIN CASAMAYOR for said year 2015.

That said KENT TAYLOR on the 20th day of May 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to KENT TAYLOR

On the 28th day of October 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 3rd day of June 2020

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published June 18, 25 and July 2, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

BRIAN M. WRIGHT

41 TEMPLE ROAD

DOBBS FERRY, NY 10522

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

KENT TAYLOR

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 74 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 6, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 3, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74689.

Account Number: R015803

Schedule Number: 589316408036

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03709

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to KENT TAYLOR

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of BRIAN M. WRIGHT for said year 2015.

That said KENT TAYLOR on the 20th day of May 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to KENT TAYLOR

On the 28th day of October 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 4th day of June 2020

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published June 18, 25 and July 2, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________