Public Notices 06/11/2020

Request for Proposals No. 4230-20-01 for Comprehensive Inmate Medical Services: Notice is hereby given that Archuleta County will accept proposals for the provision of Comprehensive Inmate Medical Services at the Archuleta County Detention Facility in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Proposal instructions can be downloaded, at no charge, from Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System at: https://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado Failure to follow the instructions will result in disqualification of the proposal. A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held June 8, 2020 @ 01:00 PM at Archuleta County Detention Facility 125 Harman Park Drive Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. One (1) original and Three (3) complete copies of the proposal, clearly marked “RFP No. 4230-20-01 Comprehensive Inmate Medical Services”, will be received by the administrative staff of the Archuleta County Finance Department, 398 Lewis Street Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147 until June 17, 2020 02:00 PM. Bids received after the closing time shall be returned, unopened, to the bidder.

Published June 11, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PROPOSED SCHOOL BUDGET

Archuleta School District 50 Jt.

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Education of the Archuleta School District 50 Jt. on May 28, 2020 for the 2020-2021 fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, and has been filed in the Administration Office of the School District where it will be available for public inspection. Such proposed budget will be considered for adoption at a special meeting of the Board of Education of Archuleta School District 50 Jt. on June 18, 2020 at 5:30 pm. A Zoom meeting link will be posted on the District’s web site www.mypagosaschools.com at least 24 hours prior to the said meeting. Any person paying school taxes in said district may at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget file or register his or her objections thereto.

BOARD OF EDUCATION

May 29, 2020

Archuleta School District 50 Jt.

Mike Hodgson, Finance Director

Published June 11, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________