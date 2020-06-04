Public Notices 06/04/2020

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2020-004

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On March 27, 2020, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) Nicholas Brian Kurz and Jodi Ann Kurz

Original Beneficiary(ies) Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for The Huntington National Bank, Its Successors and Assigns

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt The Huntington National Bank

Date of Deed of Trust August 13, 2013

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust August 19, 2013

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 21305606

Original Principal Amount $417,000.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $400,694.96

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

LOTS 573 AND 574, LAKE FOREST ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77869

Also known by street and number as: 579 Stevens Cir, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 07/30/2020, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 6/4/2020

Last Publication 7/2/2020

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

DATE: 03/27/2020

Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

Ilene Dell’Acqua #31755

McCarthy & Holthus, LLP 7700 E Arapahoe Road, Suite 230, Centennial, CO 80112 (877) 369-6122

Attorney File # CO-20-881861-LL

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published June 4, 11, 18, 25 and July 2, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Nancy Ann Green, Deceased

Case No. 20PR10

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before 8 October 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.

Andrew Green

221 Falcon Pl

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published June 4, 11 and 18, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Robert D. Lowe (Deceased)

Case No. 20 PR 30013

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the undersigned or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado, on or before October 20, 2020, or said claims may be forever barred.

Preciosa F. Lowe

Personal Representative

Published June 4, 11 and 18, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF OPEN MEETING FOR

HEARING ON PETITION

FOR INCLUSION OF ADDITIONAL

REAL PROPERTY

WITHIN THE PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all interested persons that a Petition For Inclusion of additional real property has been filed with the Board of Directors of the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District. The Board of Directors has fixed the day of Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the hour of 5:00 p.m., at 100 Lyn Ave, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, as the date, time and place of an open meeting at which such Petition shall be heard.

The name and address of the Petitioner and a general description of the property to be included into the District are as follows:

PETITIONER:

Ryan Searle – Manager of River Rock Estates, LLC

597 Navajo Trail Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO

PROPERTY: RURAL Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2W A TRACT OF LAND LOCATED IN GLO LOTS 8 & 9, THE N2SE4 AND THE N2SW4

Commonly known as Parcel # 569924400003 or

X County Road 119

Pagosa Springs, CO

All interested parties may appear at such hearing to show cause in writing why such Petition should not be granted.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT.

PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT

By: /S/ Jim Smith

Chairman: Jim Smith

Published in: The Pagosa Sun

Published on: June 4, 2020

Published June 4, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PROPOSED SCHOOL BUDGET

Archuleta School District 50 Jt.

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Education of the Archuleta School District 50 Jt. on May 28, 2020 for the 2020-2021 fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, and has been filed in the Administration Office of the School District where it will be available for public inspection. A budgetary and legislative update will be shared with the Board at their June 9, 2020 meeting. The proposed budget will be considered for adoption at a special meeting of the Board of Education of Archuleta School District 50 Jt. on June 18, 2020 at 5:30 pm. A Zoom meeting link will be posted on the District’s web site www.mypagosaschools.com at least 24 hours prior to both the June 9 and June 18 meetings. Any person paying school taxes in said district may at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget file or register his or her objections thereto.

BOARD OF EDUCATION

May 29, 2020

Archuleta School District 50 Jt.

Mike Hodgson, Finance Director

Published June 4, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Published PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for “Final Major Design Review” for the construction of 12-13 stand-alone cabins for overnight lodging with hospitality accommodations on the .85 acre parcel located at 151 S. 5th Street. The Design Review Board will consider the “Final Major Design Review” application at a public hearing scheduled on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 5:30pm in Town Hall, located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. For more information and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or attend the public hearing.

To comply with the current social distancing suggestions, the agenda will include instructions on how to join the meeting via video conference and/or telephone.

To access the meeting agenda, staff report and proposed development application, click the Meetings and Agendas tab on the left-hand side on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also view the application on our website under Departments -> Planning -> Pending Land Use Development Projects.

Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing. If you have questions, you may contact Planning at 970-264-4151 x221.

Published June 4, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

FOR PLANNING COMMISSION HEARING ON JUNE 24, 2020

Catamount Energy Partners has applied for a Minor Oil & Gas Facility Permit on property located off of U.S.F.S. Service Road 537 in the western portion of Archuleta County, legally described as a portion of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 34 North, Range 6 West, N.M.P.M., 1204 feet south of section line and 1253 feet west of section line (PLN20-121), on property owned by the United States Forest Service. The property is zoned Agricultural Forestry. The existing use on the site is an oil and gas well pad. The proposal is to add additional wells onto the well pad site.

Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, by phone to (970) 264-1390 or by email to bcallender@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Planning Commission on June 24, 2020, at 6:00 p.m., in the County Administration Building Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting. The public is highly encouraged to join via ZOOM conference call – Please contact Jamie at County Admin 970.264.8309 or Brad in Development Services 970.264.1390 for log-in information.

Published June 4, 11 and 18, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

